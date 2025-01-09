Children in the Marysville Washington Stake stuff pillows for hospice patients as part of a service project during the stake Primary day camp in Lake Stevens, Washington, on July 8, 2024.

The Primary general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is inviting all Primaries around the world beginning in 2025 to organize an annual service activity.

Primary General President Susan H. Porter and her counselors — Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor, and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor — issued the invitation with a statement about the Primary service initiative on Jan. 9 on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

“We hope this worldwide effort will help children realize they are an important part of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and can contribute in meaningful ways,” said the statement. “As the children serve, they will grow in their love for the Savior and feel joy as they share His love with others.”

Primary children have served other children since the Primary organization was organized on Aug. 25, 1878. For example, for many years after Primary Children’s Hospital was built in Salt Lake City in 1922, Primary children donated pennies to support the care of children.

Now in 2025, this legacy can continue through service activities on a ward or stake level involving Primary children ages 3 to 11. The Primary general presidency recommends that valiant-age children be involved in organizing the efforts. They also suggest that children invite their friends, family and ward members to participate with them.

“We are excited to see how children throughout the world make a difference in their communities and share the joy the gospel brings,” said the statement from the Primary general presidency.

The Church will gather stories of Primary service activities throughout the year to share. Church members can submit stories, videos, drawings and photos through the Friend magazine. Ward and branch leaders can submit stories to unit histories through the online unit history tool.

Children draw a poster during Primary day camp at the Lehi Utah Pheasant Pointe Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lehi, Utah, June 17, 2023. | Ryan Sun, Deseret News

The notice included questions and answers about the initiative, which are below.

Questions and answers about the Primary service initiative

Q: When should we organize our service activity? Any time during the year?

A: Yes. This activity is meant to commemorate the organization of Primary in August 1878, but local Primaries are invited to plan a service activity any time during the year that is appropriate for local circumstances.

Q: Is it OK to coordinate this service activity with a larger service effort in my community or country?

A: Yes. We hope that coordination will happen whenever it is practical and that these service activities can be opportunities for children to invite their friends, family and ward members to participate with them.

Q: What if my Primary is very small or we don’t have enough participating children for a big service project?

A: Any act of service makes a difference. You are invited to participate even with one or two children.

Q: Can this service project take the place of my ward’s/branch’s Primary activity for the month?

A: Yes. You are invited to respond to this invitation in a way that fits local needs, schedules and capacity.

Q: How should we fund this activity?

A: This service activity should be paid for by the ward budget. In addition, there are many ways to serve by sharing time, knowledge, skills and love.

Q: What resources are available to help plan our activity?

A: Areas where JustServe is available will have JustServe specialists with whom you can connect through your stake Relief Society president. JustServe specialists can be a valuable resource in planning volunteer opportunities for the children you serve. If JustServe is not available in your area, you can reference these resources: JustServe.org/Primary.

Comayagüela Honduras Torocagua Stake take part in a stake Primary activity on May 18, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Q: Should this activity be held on a ward/branch or stake level, or can we participate as Primary classes or activity groups?

A: Plan a service activity that best fits your local needs and circumstances. You are encouraged to serve together in an organized way, but the size of the group can be determined by local needs.

Q: Can we invite parents and older siblings of Primary children to participate?

A: Yes. The service activity should be driven by and focused on children, but participants are encouraged to invite others (including those who are not members of the Church) to join.

Q: Can the service activity be organized in collaboration with a local nonprofit organization?

A: Yes. You are encouraged to work with local organizations to identify needs and service opportunities in your area.

Q: How can I best involve children in the planning and execution of our service project?

A: You can ask children for help brainstorming ideas, seek feedback on what kind of service would feel meaningful to them, and involve them as much as possible in the planning process and at the activity. Help them feel ownership in this opportunity to serve as the Savior would.

Primary children, youth and teachers show some of the butterfly pillows they made for hospice patients as part of a service project during the first day of the Marysville Washington Stake Primary day camp in Lake Stevens, Washington, on July 8, 2024. | Andrea Wright

Florencia Ortega reads the questions on a ball during a Primary day camp at the Lehi Utah Pheasant Pointe Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lehi, Utah, June 17, 2023. | Ryan Sun, Deseret News

Primary General President Susan H. Porter takes part in a service activity with Primary children in Cochabamba, Bolivia, on Nov. 2, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Children in the Barrigada Guam Stake attend a stake Primary activity on Aug. 24, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Primary children in the Cartagena Colombia Stake take part in an activity in June 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Primary children and leaders in the Vila Nova de Gaia 1st Ward, Porto Portugal Stake, hold a daylong activity modeled after For the Strength of Youth conferences on Saturday, June 15, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A large group of Primary children and youth makes cards to attach to cereal boxes for the Prosper Texas school summer lunch program in May 2023. | Megan Owen

Children and youth in the Prosper 2nd Ward and Prosper 6th Ward hold cereal boxes to donate to the summer lunch program in Prosper, Texas, May 2023. | Cherise Camp

A mother and her children tie blankets for children in the foster care program for My Very Own Blanket on June 29, 2024, in Honolulu, Hawaii. | Kristen Mauai, Kapalama Ward

Children in the Lubbock Texas Stake sand down wood beams as part of a project to build beds for children in need as part of the National Day of Service in September 2024. | Provided by Colette McCullough

A volunteer from the Lima Peru Chaclacayo Stake greets children during a service project in Huaycán, Peru, on July 30, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Members of the Caracas Venezuela Los Teques Stake prepare to share food and gifts as part of a larger service project around areas of Caracas, Venezuela, on Dec. 24, 2023 | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Members of the Cartagena Colombia Stake donate toys to children in need in Cartagena, Colombia, Dec. 6, 2023.

President Susan H. Porter helps children assemble food boxes during a children’s service activity in Roxas City, Philippines, in November 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jackson Willis, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, right, and nine of his friends make and package lunches on June 12, 2024, to be donated to the East Valley Men's Shelter in Mesa, Arizona. | Emily Willis