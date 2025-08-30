An investment in the future of BYU–Hawaii: Ground broken for major renovations to renew Laie campus

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, second from left, and BYU–Hawaii President John S.K. Kauwe III, Sister Monica Kauwe, R. Kelly Haws, and other community and university leaders participate in the groundbreaking of the McKay Complex, held in Laie, Hawaii, on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025.

In speaking about the major renovations about to commence across BYU–Hawaii’s campus, University President John S.K. Kauwe III’s voice became thick with emotion.

“When I think about our students, what they should take away from today is that they are deeply loved by their Heavenly Father, by President [Russell M.] Nelson and the leaders of the Church, by every member of the Church who supports them through living faithfully across the world. Our students should know that they’re loved, that they’re valued and that they have great capacity to serve in the future,” President Kauwe said during the groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 28.

An ocean breeze rustled surrounding palm fronds and native ferns as Church, civic and university leaders — many adorned with bright-colored floral leis —gathered on the Laie, Hawaii, campus for the event.

A rendering of the future welcome center at dusk at BYU–Hawaii’s campus in Laie, Hawaii. | BYU–Hawaii

The ceremony marks the beginning of the construction phase of a projected five-year project to renew and revitalize the heart of campus.

Four existing buildings — the David O. McKay Classroom Building, Flag Circle, Aloha Center and McKay Faculty Building — will be demolished and replaced with five new buildings which will house classrooms, offices, conference rooms, an auditorium, stores, a snack bar, a welcome center, a post office, tutoring spaces and student recreational spaces.

Instead of shovels, leaders were handed an o’o stick — a traditional Hawaiian digging stick that is flat and beveled on one side — to turn the dirt. In an interview following the groundbreaking, President Kauwe explained that Hawaii’s soil is typically rocky, full of hard silt and coral. The o’o stick, made of hard wood, allows the digger to drive down between rocks and use leverage to move the earth.

In remarks during the groundbreaking, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, representing the Church Educational System’s Executive Committee, spoke of the symbolism of the turning of the dirt and invited listeners to also turn their hearts to the Lord and His work.

“I hope this is a time for a change of heart, where we look forward to the future with faith and confidence that we are engaged in the Lord’s work,” she said.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony of the McKay Complex, held in Laie, Hawaii, on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. | Monique Saenz, BYU–Hawaii

About the renovations

Project site area: 741,054 square feet or 17.013 acres Total new buildings footprint: 136,168 square feet Total gross building square footage: 306,007 square feet Total outdoor covered spaces: 13,363 square feet Landscape area: 309,075 square feet Hardscape area: Sidewalks, pavers, plaza areas 213,529 square feet Concrete facts: 10,850 approximate yards of concrete for the five buildings. The site work for this project is estimated at 6,000 yards of concrete. Steel facts: The steel for the buildings is approximately 491 tons. Number of classrooms: 50 classrooms (standard, medium, large, seminar, studios, instrumental, choir, labs, auditorium, academic exploration, multipurpose) Number of workspaces: 375 — including 101 faculty offices, 24 adjunct, 74 administration offices, 176 cubicles. Number of collaborative spaces: 15 student group study; 19 conference rooms; 41 huddle rooms Number of restroom accommodations: 140 Number of trees planted: 456 Miles of wiring: approximately 30 miles of conduit and roughly 110 miles of wire — Source: construction.byuh.edu/mckay-building-replacement

Honoring the past, preparing for the future

In his remarks, President Kauwe spoke of presenting the proposal and budget for the project to the university’s board of trustees, which includes the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The proposal was approved unanimously, but before moving on to the next agenda item, President Russell M. Nelson stopped the meeting to note the date — Feb. 12, 2025 — which was the 70th anniversary of when Church President David O. McKay broke ground for the Church College of Hawaii, the predecessor of BYU–Hawaii.

BYU–Hawaii President John S.K. Kauwe III speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony of the McKay Complex on BYU–Hawaii campus in Laie, Hawaii, on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. | Douglas Ferreira, BYU–Hawaii

President Nelson then pointed out the significance of the board approving the renewal of the university for future generations on that special day.

“I was overcome by the Spirit,” President Kauwe recalled. “We didn’t plan that date, but it was significant and beautiful. … The Prophet of God knows what’s happening here, cares deeply about what’s happening here, including what has happened in the past — acknowledging and honoring it — but also the need for us to move forward in beautiful, exciting ways.”

R. Kelly Haws, assistant commissioner of the Church Education System, speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony of the McKay Complex on the BYU–Hawaii campus in Laie, Hawaii, on Aug. 25, 2025. | Monique Saenz, BYU–Hawaii

During his address, R. Kelly Haws, assistant commissioner of the Church Educational System, also cited the original groundbreaking 70 years ago. President McKay taught that the school was being built to help students learn and believe the things of God that the world needs, said Haws.

President McKay described those who would attend BYU–Hawaii as “noble students who will scorn to violate truth,” said Haws, adding, “That is what this school is going to produce. They will be leaders and the world is hungering for them.”

BYU–Hawaii is currently capped at 3,200 students in accordance with permits from Honolulu City and the county. There is no plan to increase that number, President Kauwe said.

Community and university leaders gather for the groundbreaking of the McKay Complex on the BYU–Hawaii campus in Laie, Hawaii, on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. | Douglas Ferreira, BYU–Hawaii

Instead, the improvements will assist in the grander purpose of BYU–Hawaii, President Johnson said, “And that is to build self-reliant, faithful disciples of Jesus Christ who lead and serve in their communities.”

As President Johnson was speaking, Kevin Schlag, vice president of operations at BYU–Hawaii, said he was reminded of the parable of the pearl in the box shared by the late Elder Boyd K. Packer of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles when the Conference Center was completed in 2000.

As excited as the campus community is for the beautiful buildings and improvements, the most important part will be what happens inside the buildings — “students with confidence learning how they can live and lead. … So as excited as I am about the buildings, this is going to be even better for the students,” Schlag said.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, center, poses for a photo with Sister Monica Kauwe and a BYU–Hawaii student during the groundbreaking of the McKay Complex on the BYU–Hawaii campus in Laie, Hawaii, on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. | Monique Saenz, BYU–Hawaii

Women perform a traditional Hawaiian song during the groundbreaking ceremony for the McKay Complex on the BYU–Hawaii campus in Laie, Hawaii, on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. | Monique Saenz, BYU–Hawaii