Learn about 5 new, 23 reorganized stake presidencies — from Canada to Colombia

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Alto Hospicio Chile District. The Alto Hospicio Chile Stake, which consists of the Pica and Pozo Almonte branches and La Pampa, Las Américas, Los Aromos, Los Cóndores and Tarapacá wards, was created by Elder Joaquin E. Costa, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Victor H. Suazo, an Area Seventy.

ALTO HOSPICIO CHILE STAKE: (May 11, 2025) President — Percy Danilo Yáñez Castañeda, 67, Idemin CEO and director; wife, Jacqueline Lorena Gonzalez Avendaño. Counselors — Cesar Ivan Rivas Illanes, 58, self-employed administrator; wife, Rutty Vaca Arauz. Nahuel Benjamin Perez Melgar, 40, Revergy electrical operator and maintenance worker; wife, Brenda Carolina Benitez Flores.

A new stake has been created from the Cañete Perú District. The Cañete Perú Stake, which consists of the Cañete, Imperial, Mala, Nuevo Imperial and Quilmaná wards, was created by Elder Rafael E. Pino, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Oswaldo J. Soto, an Area Seventy.

CAÑETE PERÚ STAKE: (June 22, 2025) President — Luis Hector Zenteno Angulo, 39, Hospital Rezola administrative technician; wife, Sara Celeste de Zenteno Aburto. Counselors — James Marvin Nuñez Barria, 35, Llantas El Imperio SAC systems administrator; wife, Lady Maria de Nuñez Ramos. Gregory Jose Duque Vasquez, 51, Randy Vilcapuma tire technician; wife, Carolina Isabel Peñaranda de Duque.

A new stake has been created from the Lae Papua New Guinea District. The Lae Papua New Guinea Stake, which consists of the Kavieng and Yalu branches and the Lae, Malahang, Ngasuwampu, Taraka, Wara Kalap and Yalu Bridge wards, was created by Elder Jeremy R. Jaggi, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Wayne E. Maurer, an Area Seventy.

LAE PAPUA NEW GUINEA STAKE: (May 25, 2025) President — Habe Amin Yuwa, 37, welfare and self-reliance manager; wife, Valeta Tabina Rome Yuwa. Counselors — Philip Meano Ali, 34, Central Bank of Papua New Guinea teller; wife, Eva Egari Ali.Timothy Neolo, 39, Kutubu Transport panel beater; wife, Anitha Neolo.

A new stake has been created from the Oro Papua New Guinea District. The Oro Papua New Guinea Stake, which consists of the Ititi, Korisata, Popondetta 1st, Popondetta 2nd and Utukiari wards, was created by Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Jared V. Ormsby, an Area Seventy.

ORO PAPUA NEW GUINEA STAKE: (June 15, 2025) President — Tossip Changkel Salaiau, 51, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints facilities manager; wife, Ina Clare Tokeimota Salaiau. Counselors — Hansel Conrad Kunda, 49, former Department of Works supervisor; wife, Cora Sure. Johnsford Ombari Tura, 43, self-employed; wife, Emily Tura.

A new stake has been created from the Palmira Colombia District. The Palmira Colombia Stake, which consists of the Andalucia, Cerrito and Zarzal branches and Bizerta, Buga, El Recreo, Santa Barbara and Tulua wards, was created by Elder Rafael E. Pino, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Yan Carlos Vega, an Area Seventy.

PALMIRA COLOMBIA STAKE: (June 8, 2025) President — Andres Aicardo Candelo Miranda, 41, TX Core Solutions SAS businessman; wife, Jessica Teresa Gaviria Orejuela Candelo. Counselors — Alexis Cataño Rios, 53, self-employed pension and financial adviser and hotel services business owner; wife, Francy Julieth Pescador Cataño. Joshua Montaño Ibarbo, 38, Ingenio Castilla S.A. land attorney and Resultados Inmobiliarios independent businessman; wife, Leidy Mariam Luna Torres.

Reorganized stakes

APUCARANA BRAZIL STAKE: (May 25, 2025) President — Cristiano Gregorio Dos Santos, 47, self-employed tailor; succeeding Cleber Turim Alves; wife, Gisele Cristina de Oliveira Dos Santos. Counselors — Otavio Ribeiro de Souza Jr., 39, Bonfim Tintas Ltd. salesperson; wife, Laressa Danyelle Raifur de Souza. Deivid Luciano Mota, 44, embroidery operator; wife, Sandra de Oliveira Mariano Mota.

AUCKLAND NEW ZEALAND MANUKAU STAKE: (June 29, 2025) President — Sinamoni Fenunuti, 41, Lifestyle Money Ltd. field account manager; succeeding Taulia Tafiti; wife, Marylin Primrose Anamanu Fenunuti. Counselors — Le-Seminale Meliula Fata, 41, MD Construction Ltd. senior project manager; wife, Jane Margaret Philip Fata. Mahonilai Molianikamu Kitekei’aho, 35, Fletcher Construction supervisor; wife, Meliame Soakai Langi Kitekei’aho.

COMAYAGÜELA HONDURAS BULEVAR STAKE: (May 25, 2025) President — Roberto Francisco Rodriguez Cruz, 45, Secretary of Education student counselor; succeeding Alfonso Guillen Rubio; wife, Sulma Yanery Alvarenga Miralda de Rodriguez. Counselors — Ruben Antonio Mendoza Herrera, 41, Laboratorio Biotecca custodian; wife, Ruth Arelis Velasquez Antunes de Mendoza. Carlos Arnaldo Rojas Gomez, 38, Jetstero S.A. de C.V. production supervisor; wife, Kenia Roxana Gonzales Rodriguez de Rojas.

GENERAL ROCA ARGENTINA STAKE: (June 22, 2025) President — Horacio Fernando Abraham, 47, prison guard; succeeding Marcelo Fabian Cazenave; wife, Claudia Isabel Gonzalez Abraham. Counselors — Ulises Angel Millaqueo, 39, administrative worker; wife, Silvia Lidia Humacata Millaqueo.Omar Alfonso Campos, 39, Metalúrgica Rio Negro supervisor; wife, Maira Elizabeth Millanao Campos.

GREAT FALLS MONTANA STAKE: (May 18, 2025) President — Keith Chandler Giles, 58, self-employed rancher; succeeding Richard Boyd Swensen; wife, Diana Pearson Giles. Counselors — Bradley Ricks Hobson, 43, Brad R Hobson DDS PLLC owner and dentist; wife, Tiffany Ann Woodruff Hobson. Robert Chad Campbell, 57, retired from Mesa Police Department; wife, Dorothy Stott Campbell.

HEBER CITY UTAH EAST STAKE: (June 8, 2025) President — Nathan Milton Sargent, 53, former MIRO Industries and Rooftop Anchor Inc. CEO; succeeding David Lynn Smith; wife, Nicole Neider Sargent. Counselors — Lon David Stone, 50, Stone Insurance Agency owner and agent; wife, Susanna Summerhays Stone. Jason Larry Watt, 53, Wasatch County School District business administrator and assistant principal; wife, Christy Anne Felt Watt.

IRAPUATO MÉXICO STAKE: (May 25, 2025) President — Kemish Rodriguez Albavera, 39, business owner and general director; succeeding Miguel Angel Morales Martinez; wife, Erika Diana Ramirez Paredes. Counselors — Sergio Alcalá Vázquez, 41, production manager; wife, Nancy de Alcala Sotelo. Gerardo Montiel Gonzalez, 46, Sensient Flavors quality supervisor; wife, Tannia de Montiel Razo.

KOLWEZI DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO STAKE: (July 27, 2025) President — Shimatu Christian Tshibangu, 41, CIS Business SARL general director; succeeding Mukote Franck Ilunga; wife, Tshilulu Christine Ilunga. Counselors — Kabolwe Kapita Guy Mumba, 33, private international school educator; wife, Dorcas Kazadi Lunda. Kabese Jephte Kibambe, 29, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints coordinator; wife, Pierrette Wa Ngeni Kasongo Kibambe.

MAGRATH ALBERTA STAKE: (June 8, 2025) President — Shane Hall Zobell, 49, Jenex Contracting Ltd. owner; succeeding Gregory Steven Maxwell; wife, Pamela Michelle Harris Zobell. Counselors — Mark Philip Tollestrup, 51, Headwater Equipment Sales Ltd. partner; wife, Deanna Lynne Ogden Tollestrup. Daniel Wesley Balderson, 49, University of Lethbridge assistant dean of Faculty of Education; wife, Tamara Elaine Jubber Balderson.

MAKATI PHILIPPINES EAST STAKE: (June 22, 2025) President — David Corpuz Reyes, 34, Technological University of the Philippines instructor; succeeding Christopher Figueros Notarte; wife, Marjorie May Villamor Reyes. Counselors — Jenson Berino Tirazona, 50, Cognizant Infra Services training lead; wife, Jennifer Acopan Evite Tirazona. Alain Atienza Tagpuno, 58, buyer for the Philippines Area presidency of the Church; wife, Corazon de Mesa Gray Tagpuno.

MANAGUA NICARAGUA VILLA FLOR STAKE: (May 25, 2025) President — Norman Ramiro Vado Rojas, 35, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion coordinator; succeeding Oscar Alexis Maradiaga Zamora; wife, Daniela Esteli Velasquez Mena. Counselors — Julio Cesar Santamaria Zuniga, 53, Inatec digital and documentary production center manager; wife, Carmen Maria Lacayo Cabezas de Santamaria. Ricardo José Silva Ramírez, 33, Alfanumeric S.A. corporate sales executive; wife, Gabriella María Castillo Useda.

MOSES LAKE WASHINGTON STAKE: (June 1, 2025) President — Christopher Baker Bowes, 55, former temple recorder; succeeding Micheal Ryan Tolley; wife, Tara Lynn Albertson Bowes. Counselors — Arturo Gabriel Santisteban Jr., 47, Swarco McCain Inc. sales executive; wife, Charlee Maria Sanchez Santisteban. Preston Rex Wilks, 58, Big Bend Community College instructor; wife, Marni Jo McPheters Wilks.

PARAISO EL SALVADOR STAKE: (July 20, 2025) President — Douglas Arturo Hernandez Melgar, 34, administrative assistant; succeeding Mario Antonio Guevara Salguero; wife, Paola Elizabeth Amado de Hernández. Counselors — Andy Alexander Quijada Flores, 34, Huelic founder and owner of dining room and restaurant; wife, Jessica Josselyn Alarcon De Quijada. Jose Antonio Silva Murillo, 50, independent employee; wife, Olga Maribel Salazar Hernandez de Silva.

PONTA GROSSA BRAZIL STAKE: (May 18, 2025) President — Jeferson Luís Moro, 43, SEI administrative assistant; succeeding Adriano Barbosa Nogueira; wife, Viviane Da Silva Lima Moro. Counselors — Silvio Pauluk, 51; wife, Simone Cristina Wosniak Pauluk. Maicon Erick Ferreira, 37, DAF Trucks human resources coordinator; wife, Viviana Dos Santos Ferreira.

POTRERILLOS HONDURAS STAKE: (Aug. 3, 2025) President — Marbin Saul Bardales Hernandez, 53, Avícola los Naranjos poultry supervisor; succeeding Jose Geovanny Quiroz Rivera; wife, Sandra Maribel Puerto Leiva. Counselors — Rene Leonel Zelaya Pineda, 36, Clínica Dental Pablito dentist; wife, Karen Iveth Flores Hernandez de Zelaya. Jose Santiago Castillo Mendoza, 43, Inversiones Solventa credit and collections manager; wife, Sadia Yohana Oviedo de Castillo.

PUEBLA MÉXICO FUERTES STAKE: (May 18, 2025) President — José Antonio Ontiveros Palacios, 34, Puebla City Council director of road safety; succeeding Erik David Vázquez Cueto; wife, Mariel Yanine Rodríguez Avilés. Counselors — Jacob Levi Rivera Juarez, 30, English individual coordinator; wife, Miriam Paola Rosales Collado. Sergio Alejandro Ramírez Nicolás, 38, T-Systems of Mexico IT consultant; wife, Karina Rubi Benitez Mendez.

SAN VICENTE EL SALVADOR STAKE: (June 22, 2025) President — Rafael Ernesto Hernandez Flores, 38, Camaronera Las Animas administrative lead; succeeding Carlos Antonio Ayala Durán; wife, Irene Guadalupe Calderon Rafael de Hernandez. Counselors — Jose Mamerto Rivas Alvarenga, 60, merchant; wife, Ana Veronica Hernandez Vasquez Rivas. Christhian Emmanuel Flores Chavarria, 45, Grupo Calleja maintenance coordinator; wife, Deysi Elizabeth Gracias Tejada de Flores.

SANTIAGO CHILE OCHAGAVÍA STAKE: (April 13, 2025) President — Rolando Manuel Rojas Garrido, 32, RCM Asociados legal manager; succeeding Manuel Alejandro Riquelme Moscoso; wife, Stefanie Alejandra Cartes Bustos. Counselors — Patricio Alejandro Zapata Mardones, 43, independent chef; wife, Celmira Fabiola Roa Flores. Cesar Alejandro Lopez Miranda, 48, J&C Banqueteria y Eventos logistics and distribution; wife, Jennifer Joselyn de Lopez Oyarzun.

SÃO PAULO BRAZIL SÃO MIGUEL PAULISTA STAKE: (June 15, 2025) President — Anselmo da Conceição Ribeiro, 48, micro-entrepreneur partner and owner; succeeding Ricardo de Macedo; wife, Susana Aparecida Nunes Lemos Ribeiro. Counselors — Carlos Augusto Macedo de Farias, 40, Banco Santander banker; wife, Jucileide Tavares da Silva Farias. Ederson Albuquerque da Silva, 39, Colégio São Camilo and Grau Técnico professor and Indor Radiologia radiology technologist; wife, Lilian da Silva Albuquerque.

SETÚBAL PORTUGAL STAKE: (June 22, 2025) President — Giovani Pignaton Da Costa, 45, Craftable senior software engineer; succeeding Luís Pedro dos Santos Birrento Cordeiro; wife, Poliana Rodrigues Teixeira Costa. Counselors — Rui Jorge Santos Guerreiro, 41, Ministry of Justice officer and Bombeiros de Silves firefighter; wife, Diana Catarina Rodrigues Araújo Almeida Guerreiro. Fábio Melo Santos, 30, Lumora Real Estate and T-Nada a T-Tudo co-founder, CEO, real estate consultant and investor; wife, Daniela Filipa Fernandes Benjamim Santos.

SPOKANE WASHINGTON VALLEY STAKE: (June 1, 2025) President — Benjaman Roy Brown, 42, oral and maxillofacial surgeon; succeeding Geoffrey Garrison Julian; wife, Alexandria Harries Brown. Counselors — Wesley Dearden Mortensen, 48, Ford & Mortensen, P.S. attorney; wife, Megan Anne Schlerf Mortensen. Wayne Tenney Lamoreaux, 53, radiation oncologist; wife, Jennifer Johnson Lamoreaux.

SYDNEY AUSTRALIA PRAIRIEWOOD STAKE: (June 8, 2025) President — Tevita Fakalata Mahe, 39, Powerhouse head of security and logistics; succeeding Andrew John Manousso; wife, Lipena Maple Laufiso Mahe. Counselors — Katoanga ‘Ofa He Lotu Fale, 31, concrete and formwork worker; wife, ‘Emaluni Margie Havea Fale. Taufui Ae Valu Halaholo, 42, Odyssey House NSW Pacific Island AOD case manager; wife, Emily Collince Ofanoa Halaholo.

WILMETTE ILLINOIS STAKE: (June 8, 2025) President — Brian Christian Mickelsen, 39, Mickelsen Dalton LLC founding partner; succeeding Morgan Alexis Dubiel; wife, Kathryn Beth Summerhays Mickelsen. Counselors — Daniel Herrera Ramirez, 54, temple recorder; wife, Perla Maria Guadalupe Saucedo Martinez Herrera. Brian Heber Crane, 48, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP partner; wife, Laura Mae Gardner Crane.