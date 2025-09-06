President Russell M. Nelson: A life of serving in Church callings

President Russell M. Nelson, the 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, sits with his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor, left, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor, at a news conference in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, announcing the reorganization of the Church's First Presidency after the death of President Thomas S. Monson earlier in the month.

For more than four decades, President Russell M. Nelson has served as a senior leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, as its quorum president and currently as Prophet and Church President.

Besides that time and in addition to his professional career as an internationally renowned heart surgeon and medical researcher, President Nelson has given his life to serving in the Church, including in a number of ward and stake callings.

Born Sept. 9, 1924, to parents less active in the Church, he was allowed to attend Sunday School and was baptized at age 16 — the same year he graduated from high school, then going on to the University of Utah for his undergraduate and Doctor of Medicine degrees.

Ward callings outside of Utah after education, medical school

While in Minnesota completing his medical residency at the University of Minnesota, served as ward Sunday School superintendent — equivalent of today’s ward Sunday School president.

While stationed in Washington, D.C., during a two-year term in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, served as a counselor in the ward bishopric.

While working at training for a year at Massachusetts General Hospital, served as secretary to an adult Aaronic Priesthood quorum in a Boston-area ward.

Ward, stake callings after returning to Utah in 1955

Called as a priests quorum adviser in the Garden Park Ward of the Bonneville Stake in Salt Lake City.

Served as a member of the Bonneville Stake YMMIA superintendency — the equivalent to today’s stake Young Men presidency.

After moving to the Yale Second Ward in the same stake, called to the Bonneville Stake high council.

Temple Square missionary

From 1955 to 1965, served as a missionary on Temple Square every Thursday afternoon. The call came from Elder Richard L. Evans, an Apostle who had responsibility over public affairs on Temple Square.

Stake president

Called in 1964 as president of the Bonneville Stake in Salt Lake City. Served until 1971, when called as Sunday School general president. A counselor in the stake presidency was Joseph B. Wirthlin, who also served later in the Quorum of the Twelve from October 1986 until his Dec. 1, 2008, death.

Sunday School general president

Called in July 1971 as general president of the Sunday School, serving for eight years. Church leaders extended the call only if he could serve while continuing his work as a heart surgeon.

Regional representative

Called in 1979 as a regional representative, with about half of his 4½-year tenure overseeing the 14 stakes at Brigham Young University and later the stakes of the Kearns Utah Region until his 1984 call to the apostleship. The calling of “Regional Representatives of the Twelve” began in 1976 — to train and support stake presidencies within a specific region — was replaced in 1995 by Area Authority Seventies.

Member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Called by Church President Spencer W. Kimball and sustained April 7, 1984, one of two new Apostles sustained at April 1984 general conference, along with Dallin H. Oaks. Served in the quorum for nearly 34 years before becoming Church President.

President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Set apart July 15, 2015, as quorum president by President Thomas S. Monson following the death of President Boyd K. Packer. Served until the death of President Monson before being sustained and set apart as Church President.

Prophet and President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sustained and set apart as the 17th President of the Church on Jan. 14, 2018, by the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in the upper room of the Salt Lake Temple. Currently serving.