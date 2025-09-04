Lessons learned from President Nelson ahead of his 101st birthday

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stands in the entrance of the Syracuse Utah Temple in Syracuse, Utah, on Sunday, June 8, 2025, prior to the temple's dedication.

President Russell M. Nelson, Prophet and President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, turns 101 on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

President Nelson’s teachings and his example have brought countless people around the world closer to the Savior, Jesus Christ, as evidenced by the numerous responses to posts from the Church News’ English, Spanish and Portuguese social media accounts.

These responses wrote about his invitations, conference messages, devotional addresses, personal interactions and more.

Below find a sampling of the lessons people have learned from President Nelson.

Medical and spiritual lessons

Rylie Bleyle from Orem, Utah, said President Nelson’s invitation to “think celestial” transformed her life and her husband’s life after their young son died in June 2024 from a rare metabolic genetic disorder.

The Bleyle family in early 2024, before son Emmett, right, passed away. | Provided by Rylie Bleyle

“We know we will see our son again. We know where and who to turn to when the pain is unbearable. We know that because of the covenants we made in the temple we will be reunited,” Bleyle said.

Their family talks daily of the Resurrection and focuses on God’s promises. As they have also accepted President Nelson’s counsel to spend time in the temple, they have seen the Lord’s hand in their darkest moments.

Meanwhile, Marcus and Alexandria Johnson’s son has been in Phoenix Children’s Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona, with a serious case of mycoplasma pneumonia. Through President Nelson’s early medical research contributing to medicinal treatments like the heart-lung machine, their son is receiving treatment from a machine created as a byproduct of research during that time.

Alexandria Johnson wrote, “Our hearts are full to consider that just as our beloved Prophet’s efforts to heal physical hearts that have lasted beyond one single medical development, his teachings and efforts to lead us toward our Savior likewise heal our spiritual hearts.”

Dr. Daniel Ward, who practices medicine in Salt Lake City, said, “As a physician, I have always felt a special kinship and admiration for this great man. When I was a medical student, I had the privilege of hearing him speak several times, which influenced me to be a better doctor, a better man and a better disciple of Christ.”

Since President Nelson has been the Prophet, Ward has appreciated President Nelson’s emphasis on daily, small steps of repentance. “I’m trying to follow this better and be a better follower of his advice. I’ve made many mistakes, and I’m grateful for his excellent teachings and the love I feel when I hear him speak.”

Joining the Church because of the Prophet’s words

President Nelson’s teachings changed the life of Mara Alicia, from Veracruz, Mexico, by helping her become a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“After his general conference address, in which he spoke about the gathering of Israel, I decided to enter the waters of baptism,” she wrote in Spanish. “15 days later, I did.”

President Nelson’s words also inspired Justin Jones, from Aberdeen, North Carolina, to learn more about the Church — and then to join it.

During the April 2023 general conference, President Nelson extended an invitation to study the account of the Savior’s appearance to those in 3 Nephi. Those words found Jones, and just days later, compelled by a powerful feeling he did not yet understand, he walked into a local ward building where he was given a brand-new Book of Mormon.

Artist John Scott depicts the events of 3 Nephi 11 as the Savior invites the Nephites to feel the prints of the nails in His hands and feet so they can know He is the resurrected Savior. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Heeding the Prophet’s counsel, I opened it to 3 Nephi. What I read there has changed my life: I read the testimony of a people who had been gathered by and felt the very same spiritual force that had stirred my heart and guided my steps that morning,” Jones said.

The story of those people was also Jones’s story — the divine power that drew them to the Savior was drawing him closer as well. He said he knew the Savior’s invitation to return and repent and be converted was also for him.

“It has been two years since I heard that call, and the blessings have since poured out, healing and transforming my life and the life of my family. Thank you, God, for a prophet,” Jones wrote.

Life-changing counsel

President Nelson’s April 2022 general conference address, “Preaching the Gospel of Peace,” greatly impacted the life of Elder Pablo Valenzuela, who is currently serving as a full-time missionary in the Costa Rica San Jose West Mission.

“I realized that sharing the peace of Jesus Christ is a sacred trust, and that inspired me to make the decision to serve a mission. I know that by doing so, I can be an instrument in the Lord’s hands so that others may experience His love and power in their lives,” he said.

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, stand in the entrance of the Syracuse Utah Temple in Syracuse, Utah, on Sunday, June 8, 2025, prior to the temple's dedication. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Jeanine Elsholz from Salt Lake City wrote that accepting President Nelson’s invitations over the years “has been so life-changing for me. It has taken my relationship with Jesus Christ to a whole new level. I treasure the counsel he has given us as the Lord’s Prophet.”

During October 2021 general conference, Kellie Hubler from Oklahoma said she felt a strong prompting to listen very closely to President Nelson’s talk, “The Temple and Your Spiritual Foundation.” Afterward, she and her husband committed to go to the temple once a month — even though it was about a three-hour drive away and they had daily farm chores.

The drive together changed their lives and brought them closer together. Now the Bentonville Arkansas Temple is closer, and they are able to serve two times a week as temple workers.

“Thank you, President Nelson, from the bottom of my heart. This has strengthened us and is helping us to prepare for eternity,” Hubler wrote.

Rex Dorrough from California also wrote that by following President Nelson’s counsel to increase time in the temple, he and his wife have found greater peace and power in their daily lives.

President Nelson’s counsel and invitation to grow in confidence before the Lord has blessed Ozielle Nery, from Florianópolis, Brazil.

“These words teach me the importance of trusting in Him and seeking a deeper connection with Him. They motivate me to be more diligent in my spiritual efforts and to trust that He is aware of my needs,” Nery wrote in Portuguese.

President Nelson’s personal example

Adriano Trebbi, from São Carlos, Brazil, is deeply grateful for President Nelson’s example of constant faithfulness to the Savior.

“Something that has always struck me in his teachings is his frequent invitation to seek peace in Christ — especially when he said that in the midst of life’s storms, only Jesus Christ can give us peace that surpasses all understanding,” Trebbi wrote.

President Russell M. Nelson, center, sits with President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, left, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, right, at the beginning of the Sunday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

President Nelson’s example as a disciple — full of energy, love and enthusiasm even as he grows older — taught Trebbi to move forward with more faith and trust in the Lord, no matter what stage in life.

“Thanks to President Nelson’s invitations, I’ve been trying harder to listen to the Lord in my daily life, and in that I’ve found greater hope and love from Christ,” he said.

President Nelson’s teaching to “let God prevail” has stayed with Nombuso Erica Xaba, from South Africa.

“It helped me see that true peace and guidance come when I trust the Lord more than my own understanding,” she said. ‘His personal example of faith, kindness and tireless service — even at his age — reminds me that discipleship is a lifelong journey. Through his words and his life, I’ve felt the Savior’s love more deeply and have been inspired to strengthen my own relationship with Him.”

President Russell M. Nelson poses with photos of the Salt Lake Temple's interior. President Nelson announced the 2027 open house for the renovated temple on Feb. 14, 2025. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Nancy Morrow, from Fairport, New York, sees President Nelson’s example in how he interacts with others.

“Each time I learn of President Nelson’s meetings with other prominent church leaders, I am reassured he lives and delivers the great commandment love one another. He inspires me to do likewise,” Morrow wrote.

Julie Brown, from Cheyenne, Wyoming, said, “Every time I listen to President Nelson speak, I can hear the Savior’s voice and feel His love.”

Beberly Paisano, from Guleana, Chihuahua, Mexico, said President Nelson is “the best example to follow” because of his kindness, humility and love for others.

“Thank you, Father, for our beloved Prophet Russell M. Nelson. Bless him with health, strength and life,” she wrote.

Words for the youth and for women

Janey Neuvert, who is currently a student at Brigham Young University, was 16 years old when President Nelson was set apart as the Prophet.

“One of the first things he did was a devotional for the youth. I remember feeling that he and our Heavenly Father truly loved us youth and that they were mindful of our challenges and futures,” she said. “Just that simple devotional made me feel seen, loved and valued.”

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks during the Worldwide Youth Devotional at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, June 3, 2018. | Church News archives

Marcia Toledo, from São Paulo, Brazil, said the devotional for young adults in May 2022 especially resonated with her, where President Nelson taught about being a child of God, child of the covenant and disciple of Jesus Christ. “Since then, my true identity as a daughter of God has grown stronger and more confident,” Toledo wrote.

The 2024 Relief Society Worldwide Devotional was particularly special for Kaylyn Hansen from Ogden, Utah.

“President Nelson said to us Relief Society sisters, on our role in the Church, at home and the world really touched me. Especially on how much the Lord loves us and depends on us. I could feel so much love from our Prophet and our Savior in these words; as well as our crucial role as women,” Hansen wrote.

Sue Udall, from Arizona, said President Nelson’s words to women and the way he treats them touches her heart. One of her favorite talks that President Nelson addressed to women is “Spiritual Treasures.”

“The Savior also elevated and equalized women in His day,” Udall wrote. “His respect and love for his own mother, as well as women disciples and those He ministered to was ennobling. I believe President Russell M. Nelson knows the Savior and exemplifies His teachings and behavior in this regard and in many other ways.”

Personal interactions with President Nelson

Meegan Sims was in the congregation when President Nelson and Sister Wendy Nelson visited Paradise and Chico, California, after the Camp Fire.

“Heavenly Father’s love radiated the room, and I knew that President Nelson was a prophet of God,” she wrote. “After the meeting, the congregation hummed, ‘We Thank Thee O God for a Prophet.’ Every time I sing/hear that song, I always think about that moment.”

Attendees cry while watching President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after a meeting in Chico, California, on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

In 1989, Marv Reep was interviewed by then-Elder Nelson, who saw that Reep had served a mission in Japan and asked him if he was keeping up on the language.

“I said I didn’t have many opportunities to use it. In a very direct manner he challenged me to pray in Japanese daily. This I have done every morning since,” Reep wrote.

But improving and refreshing his Japanese was only the beginning of the blessings Reep received. He found that it was necessary to seek the help and guidance of the Spirit to be able to offer those prayers. This carried over into all of his prayers and has blessed his life.

“Also, when a Japanese group came for an endowment session in Bountiful [the Bountiful Utah Temple] where I serve as an ordinance worker, I was asked to offer the prayer at the altar in Japanese,” Reep said. “I could not have accepted that assignment had I not been praying in that beautiful language every day. Truly, keeping the invitation of our Prophet has been a huge blessing in my life.”

Sister Jeanne Douglas, who has been serving a senior mission with her husband in Las Vegas, Nevada, also had the chance to meet President Nelson once.

“I felt the Savior’s love so profoundly when I shook his hand that it has stayed with me for many years and each time I hear him talk,” Douglas wrote. “My husband and I have enjoyed serving seven missions for our Savior and we attend the temple every week to help gather Israel on both sides of the veil. We love President Nelson and love our Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ.”

