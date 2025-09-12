First Presidency statement condemns violence, calls for peace, kindness and love

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement Friday afternoon, Sept. 12, condemning violence and calling for peace, with the latter underscoring a need to build communities of greater love and peace.

The statement comes in the wake of the shooting death of political commentator Charlie Kirk on Wednesday, Sept. 10, during a rally at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, and the announcement Friday of the arrest of the suspect in the shooting.

President Russell M. Nelson stands with President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, left, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor, at the beginning of the afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints condemns horrific acts of violence worldwide, including the recent assassination in Utah,” said the statement from President Russell M. Nelson and his two First Presidency counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring. “We affirm our repeated calls to seek peace and unity despite our differences. Jesus Christ teaches us to love one another, that hate is wrong and that human life is sacred.

“We urge all to reject violence and instead build understanding. Recognizing that we are all children of God, we must treat one another with more dignity, compassion and respect. As we mourn with those who have experienced loss and care for those living in fear or conflict, we call upon people everywhere to build communities of greater kindness and love.”

Kirk died after being shot in the neck during the Sept. 10 rally and appearance at UVU; Tyler Robinson, 22, of Washington, Utah, was arrested the following evening and taken into custody.

Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 13, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Earlier Church statement

In the afternoon following the Sept. 10 shooting, the Church issued a statement with condolences for Kirk’s family and a similar condemnation of violence and call for peace, kindness and goodness.

“It is with great sadness that we learn of the shooting that took place at Utah Valley University resulting in the death of Charlie Kirk,” Church spokesman Doug Andersen said in a statement.

“Our prayers go out to his family at this time. We condemn violence and lawless behavior. We also pray that we may treat one another with greater kindness, compassion and goodness. For members of the Church, we reaffirm that the Savior’s teaching and admonition is to love our neighbor.”

President Russell M. Nelson sits with his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring, in the Church Administration Building on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Nelson’s op-ed: ‘We All Deserve Dignity and Respect’

Late last week, President Nelson penned an op-ed titled “We All Deserve Dignity and Respect,” published Friday, Sept. 5, by Time magazine.

Admitting that “living to 101 is a privilege I never expected,” the Prophet and President of the Church of Jesus Christ offered “enduring truths” learned over his lifetime.

“These enduring truths are what anchor us in turbulent times,” he wrote.

President Nelson, who celebrated his 101st birthday on Tuesday, Sept. 9, said he wanted to share two truths on the occasion of his birthday — “lessons that I believe contribute to lasting happiness and peace.”

1. ‘Inherent worth and dignity’

“Each of us has inherent worth and dignity. I believe we are all children of a loving Heavenly Father,” President Nelson wrote. “But no matter your religion or spirituality, recognizing the underlying truth beneath this belief that we all deserve dignity is liberating — it brings emotional, mental and spiritual equilibrium — and the more you embrace it, the more your anxiety and fear about the future will decrease.”

Acknowledging that life can be terrifying and that he has watched many — especially young people — struggle with anxieties about belonging or having value, President Nelson reassured: “But a heart that knows it is loved and remains focused on its purpose beats with steadiness, confidence and hope no matter what is happening — or not happening — in life.”

2. ‘Love your neighbor … with compassion and respect’

“Love your neighbor and treat them with compassion and respect,” he wrote. “A century of experience has taught me this with certainty: Anger never persuades, hostility never heals, and contention never leads to lasting solutions. Too much of today’s public discourse, especially online, fosters enmity instead of empathy.”

President Nelson recited his call for peacemakers — “building bridges of understanding rather than walls of prejudice” — and recalled times when he has seen bitter divisions softened when one chooses to listen with respect rather than suspicion.

“Even small acts — like reaching out across lines of faith, culture or politics — can open doors to healing,” he wrote. “There is power in affording others the human dignity that all of God’s children deserve.”

He underscored that such efforts begin at home, saying that “families — though never perfect — remain one of life’s strongest sources of stability and meaning.