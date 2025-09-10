Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
Living Faith

Church issues statement following Charlie Kirk shooting

Kirk was shot during a rally at Utah Valley University

Nations flags are raised in the new plaza at the Church Office Building and Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Trent Toone
By Trent Toone

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has issued a statement following the shooting of an American political commentator.

Read this article in Portuguese:


Conservative activist Charlie Kirk died after being shot in the neck Wednesday, Sept. 10, during a rally and appearance at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

“It is with great sadness that we learn of the shooting that took place at Utah Valley University resulting in the death of Charlie Kirk,” Church spokesman Doug Andersen said in a statement.

“Our prayers go out to his family at this time. We condemn violence and lawless behavior. We also pray that we may treat one another with greater kindness, compassion and goodness. For members of the Church, we reaffirm that the Savior’s teaching and admonition is to love our neighbor.”

Related Story
130+ quotes from Church leaders and scriptures about being peacemakers
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed