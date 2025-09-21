Read about 3 new, 16 reorganized stakes — from Mexico to Mongolia

A meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints near the Farmington New Mexico Temple in Farmington, New Mexico.

New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Orlando Florida South, Orlando Florida West and St Cloud Florida stakes. The Orlando Florida Citrus Ridge Stake, which consists of the Four Corners Branch and Buena Ventura, Citrus Ridge, Davenport, Hunters Creek, Lake Toho and Lake Wilson wards, was created by Elder I. Raymond Egbo, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Eric D. Bednar, an Area Seventy.

ORLANDO FLORIDA CITRUS RIDGE STAKE: (April 27, 2025) President — Jonathan Brent Gooch, 46, pediatric dentist; wife, Celeste Alela Anne Carr Gooch. Counselors — Jared Grant Reid, 41, Wild Florida Airboats general manager; wife, Carly Joann Stephenson Reid. Gregory O’Michael Callahan, 46, D2N president and chief operations officer; wife, NataLee Quick Callahan.

A new stake has been created from the Augusta Maine Stake. The Portland Maine Stake, which consists of the Casco Bay YSA Branch and Cornish, Oxford, Portland, Saco, Topsham, Windham and Yarmouth wards, was created by Elder K. Brett Nattress, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Eric S. Baxter, an Area Seventy.

PORTLAND MAINE STAKE: (June 8, 2025) President — Richard Jensen Taylor, 49, Tyler Technologies vice president of payments; wife, Heidi Lawson Taylor. Counselors — Glenn Patrick Davis, 56, Maine State Ballet managing director and former professional ballet dancer; wife, Janet Louise Miele Davis. Roy Stephen Bryant III, 51, Stryker sales representative; wife, Shannon Heather Clark Bryant.

A new stake has been created from the Centennial Arizona and Snowflake Arizona stakes. The Snowflake Arizona Pioneer Stake, which consists of the Pioneer 1st, Pioneer 2nd, Pioneer 3rd, Pioneer 4th, Pioneer 5th and Pioneer 6th wards, was created by Elder Brian K. Taylor, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Matthew L. Riggs, an Area Seventy.

SNOWFLAKE ARIZONA PIONEER STAKE: (May 4, 2025) President — Chad Burdal Brimhall, 44, physician; wife, Caskie Jill Hicken Brimhall. Counselors — Hollis James Merrell, 56, Snowflake Unified School District superintendent; wife, Margaret Celia Smith Merrell. Sterling Trent Solomon, 52, Flagstaff, Arizona, city attorney; wife, Michelle Angeline Wright Solomon.

Reorganized stakes

AMATITLÁN GUATEMALA STAKE: (July 13, 2025) President — Jozuath Javier Alcerro López, 28, Bloom senior talent acquisition specialist; succeeding Miguel Adolfo Tejeda Carbajal; wife, Defni Darlene Morales Rezzio de Alcerro. Counselors — Hamilton Gonzalo Torres Arriaga, 33, Instituto Guatemalteco de Seguridad social administrative assistant; wife, Zelma Marisol Espino Alvarado. Josue Miguel Tejeda Solorzano, 34, administrator; wife, Aura Leticia Torres Gudiel.

ARACAJU BRAZIL NORTH STAKE: (Aug. 17, 2025) President — Marcos Antônio da Silva, 40, executive and businessman; succeeding Luiz Humberto Santana da Piedade; wife, Denise Magustero Silva. Counselors — John Bomfim Nascimento, 40, Origem Energia operations technician; wife, Dayane dos Santos Nascimento. Thiago Barbosa Andrade, 39, Aracaju City municipal guard; wife, Kamilla Karine Coelho de Souza Andrade.

CINCINNATI OHIO NORTH STAKE: (Aug. 24, 2025) President — Jared Scott Mattingley, 51, Cintas Corporation vice president of treasurer and investor relations; succeeding Wesley John Foister; wife, Angela Monique Dustin Mattingley. Counselors — Brandon Lee Livingston, 54, Johnson & Johnson technology product senior manager; wife, Jennifer Lynn Chaney Livingston. Roy David Smethers, 42, GE Aerospace finance leader; wife, Michelle Elizabeth Killian Smethers.

FALLON NEVADA SOUTH STAKE: (Aug. 17, 2025) President — Carl Donald Robertson, 61, optometrist; succeeding Aaron John Sorensen; wife, Susan Brinkerhoff Robertson. Counselors — Kirk Jay Arritt, 42, Hawthorne Dental owner; wife, Falycia Kathleen King Arritt. Shane Michael Whitaker, 40, NV Energy E&I technician; wife, Jenna Marie Frey Whitaker.

FREDERICKSBURG VIRGINIA STAKE: (Aug. 24, 2025) President — Howard Alan Camp, 50, Parsons Corp. senior scientist; succeeding John Nathan Genho; wife, Kristine Marie Koehler Camp. Counselors — Bryce David Nicol, 52, air traffic controller; wife, Christina May Clark Nicol. Seth Manriquez Ruiz, 46, Fall Hill Contractor LLC owner; wife, Elia Ixchel Manriquez Hernandez.

GOLDSBORO NORTH CAROLINA STAKE: (Aug. 24, 2025) President — Andrew Scott Coffman, 36, Qualtrics account executive; succeeding Franklin Lee Jones; wife, Lacie Michelle Wade Coffman. Counselors — Joshua Caleb Tuller, 44, DSM-Firmenich director of procurement reporting and analytics; wife, Nicole Renee Pence Tuller. Michael Alexander Cogdell, 38, Nahunta Pork Center processing supervisor; wife, Jessica Noelle McGee Cogdell.

KATOKA DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO STAKE: (June 15, 2025) President — Balukuna Charles Tujibikile, 33, school prefect; succeeding Martin Muebejayi Muamba; wife, Marthe Kapinga Mukendi. Counselors — Junior Nkongolo Ntambue, 32, Ets Elju Multi Services state and individuals payment agent; wife, Elysé Mbombo Ntambue. Ngombi Roger Ngombi, 29, physician.

NOVA IGUAÇU BRAZIL STAKE: (June 1, 2025) President — André Luiz Lopes de Oliveira, 48, Marinha do Brasil petty officer; succeeding Luis Henrique da Silva; wife, Danielle Ramos Gonçalves de Oliveira. Counselors — Romilson Pinto Torres, 41, Romani Ferramentas owner; wife, Erica Vanesca Camelo Pereira Torres. Thiago Figueiredo Alves, 40, Art Telecom partner; wife, Mayara Feliciano Sant’ Anna Alves.

PARKER COLORADO STAKE: (Aug. 24, 2025) President — Mark Aaron Dedrickson, 50, attorney; succeeding Chad James Larsen; wife, Jill Christina Cobos Dedrickson. Counselors — Daniel Toshiro Morris, 51, Consolidated Investment Group senior portfolio manager and head of TMT and AI Strategy; wife, Ashley Taylor Stevenson Morris. Travis Talmage Valentine, 49, Green Street chief technology officer; wife, Sarah Ann Schellenberg Valentine.

PETRÓPOLIS BRAZIL STAKE: (Aug. 17, 2025) President — Derli Caetano, 62, Walery Jeans businessman; succeeding Alex Sander Estrella da Silveira; wife, Maria do Carmo Gall de Carvalho Caetano. Counselors — Marco Antonio Recordon, 65, retired; wife, Maria Cristina Beck Quintanilha Recordon. Max William Porto, 37, Start Odontologia Digital and MTO Max Tech Odonto businessman; wife, Luciana Regina de Carvalho Porto.

RECIFE BRAZIL BOA VIAGEM STAKE: (June 1, 2025) President — Alexandre Freitas Barreto Cavalcante, 51, former Academy for Creating Enterprise Brazil area director and Barreto Cavalcante Advogados controller; succeeding Severino Bezerra da Silva; wife, Adriana Ponte Feitosa Cavalcante. Counselors — Felipe Guimarães Cardoso, 41; wife, Luciana Julião da Silva Cardoso. Moacyr Gonçalves de Sousa Jr., 48, Grupo Meira Lins IT manager; wife, Érica Hellen Morais Ottoboni.

SAN LUIS POTOSÍ MÉXICO BENITO JUÁREZ STAKE: (Aug. 17, 2025) President — Victor Joaquin Herrejon Hernandez, 46, Bonanza Bienes Inmuebles commercial manager; succeeding Eduardo Pantoja Solis; wife, Claudia Patricia Martinez Lucio de Herrejon. Counselors — Francisco Javier Garduño Perez, 50, ANALITEK service engineer; wife, Roxana Alvarado Leon de Garduño. Juan Alejandro Zapata Colunga, 33, ESCALA cost administration; wife, Velia Zempoalteca Gallegos De Zapata.

TIJUANA MÉXICO LA GLORIA STAKE: (July 27, 2025) President — Hector Saul Maldonado Sanchez, 35, Tacna International plant assistant manager and marketing consultant; succeeding Reisel Delgadillo Guzman; wife, Elsa Preciado Dominguez. Counselors — Marco Antonio Sotelo Mendoza, 46, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints institute director; wife, Ana Marcela Martinez Valenzuela de Sotelo. Uriel Bonilla Perez, 31, 3H Communication System Mexico prototype and sustainment engineer; wife, Marisol Alvarez Diaz.

TOOELE UTAH EAST STAKE: (Aug. 24, 2025) President — Matthew Kevin Robinson, 53, U.S. Army microbiologist and lab manager; succeeding Bryant Floyd Pankratz; wife, Kimberly Crane Robinson. Counselors — David Micah Douglas, 54, Adobe systems engineer; wife, Cassie Jane Fairchild Douglas. Bret David Nicholson, 45, Maxtec and Perma Pure vice president of research and development and Lincoln Culinary Water Corp. president; wife, Laura Lee Cook Nicholson.

ULAANBAATAR MONGOLIA EAST STAKE: (June 8, 2025) President — Nasanbold Sukhbaatar, 41, area public affairs manager; succeeding Adiyabold Namkhai; wife, Otgonchimeg Chimedregzen. Counselors — Enkhbat Damdin, 50, chef; wife, Tuvshinjargal Gombo. Bayasgalan Sukhbaatar, 35, Be One Entertainment director; wife, Khulan Davaakhuu.

VERNAL UTAH STAKE: (Aug. 24, 2025) President — Elliott Harber Kirkham Jolley, 42, orthodontist; succeeding Keith Allan Despain; wife, Michelle Wold Jolley. Counselors — Jeffry Kent Ross, 43, Utah State Courts judge; wife, Amye Lourhean Bulloch Ross. Dale Steven Allred, 47, V6 Media head of video operations; wife, Melissa Marie Naron Allred.