These new mission leaders will serve in 16 missions around the world — from Texas to Taiwan

The following new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Warren Barnes and Kathy Barnes | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Warren Barnes, 62, and Kathy Barnes, four children, Eugene 1st Ward, Eugene Oregon Stake: Canada Winnipeg Mission, succeeding President Brent D. Carr and Sister Lorri M. Carr. Brother Barnes is a Sunday School teacher and temple ordinance worker and former mission presidency counselor, stake president, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president and missionary in the England Leeds Mission. He was raised in Provo, Utah, by Howard William Barnes and Janet Gordon Barnes.

Sister Barnes is a ward Relief Society president and temple ordinance worker and former stake Young Women president, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor and seminary teacher. She was born in Salt Lake City to Richard Karl Sager and Lois Johnson Sager.

Carolie Coleman and Kory E. Coleman | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Kory E. Coleman, 56, and Carolie Coleman, three children, Canyon Estates Ward, Bountiful Utah North Canyon Stake: New York Syracuse Mission, succeeding President Evan J. Gentry and Sister Sandi R. Gentry. Brother Coleman is a Sunday School teacher and former stake president, high councilor, stake Young Men presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Argentina Córdoba Mission. He was born in Yakima, Washington, to Gary Jerome Coleman and Judith Renee Coleman.

Sister Coleman is a Sunday School teacher and a former stake Young Women president, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Gospel Doctrine teacher, Relief Society teacher and Primary teacher. She was born in Seattle, Washington, to Gary Richard Tanner and Lauralie Tanner.

Bruce E. Cummings and Michelle Cummings | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Bruce E. Cummings, 64, and Michelle Cummings, four children, Snyderville Ward, Park City Utah Stake: Taiwan Taichung Mission, succeeding President Karl J. Fields and Sister Melanie A. Fields. Brother Cummings is a former bishop, YSA bishopric counselor, high councilor, interfaith council representative, elders quorum president, ward mission leader, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Taiwan Taipei Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Ernest Hugh Cummings and Kathryn Ann Cummings.

Sister Cummings is a temple ordinance worker and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, Relief Society service coordinator and Activity Days leader. She was born in Salt Lake City to Don Rogers Hullinger and Elsie Looser Hullinger.

Grant Foster and Si Foster | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Grant Foster, 64, and Si Foster, four children, Vista View Ward, North Salt Lake Utah Stake: Philippines Urdaneta Mission, succeeding President Ricard G. Manáhan and Sister Jesel P. Manáhan. Brother and Sister Foster are former senior missionaries in the Spain Barcelona Mission. Brother Foster is a YSA bishop and a former mission presidency counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men president, elders quorum presidency counselor, ward mission leader, ward missionary and missionary in the Chile Osorno Mission. He was born in Pocatello, Idaho, to Lynn Grant Foster and Doreen Leona Lauder Payne.

Sister Foster is a former stake Young Women presidency counselor, stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Young Women adviser and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Naha, Japan, to Harold Keith Black and Sayo Monguchi.

Rebecca Edwards Fredrick and Thomas C. Fredrick Jr. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Thomas C. Fredrick Jr., 54, and Rebecca Edwards Fredrick, eight children, Monument Park Ward, Salt Lake Monument Park Stake: Colombia Bogotá South Mission, succeeding President Angel A. Aguiar and Sister Isabel Aguiar. Brother Fredrick is a stake Young Men presidency counselor and former high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, Sunday School teacher, scoutmaster and missionary in the Chile Santiago South Mission. He was born in Marquette, Michigan, to Thomas Charles Fredrick and Barbara Faye Fredrick.

Sister Fredrick is a Young Women adviser and former ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, Young Women adviser, Activity Days leader, Primary music leader, choir director, ward organist and Relief Society meeting coordinator. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, to William Foster Edwards and Kathleen Harrington Edwards.

Randy Garn and Char Garn | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Randy Garn, 49, and Char Garn, six children, Highland 7th Ward, Highland Utah East Stake: Texas Houston South Mission, succeeding President Matthew K. Richards and Sister Debby Richards. Brother Garn is a Sunday School teacher and former high councilor, stake Young Men president, bishop, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, Scoutmaster, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Philippines Baguio Mission. He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to James Nyle Garn and Joan Beverly Snow Garn.

Sister Garn is a Sunday School teacher and former stake missionary, ward Primary presidency counselor, temple ordinance worker, ward missionary and nursery leader. She was born in Provo, Utah, to James Edward Asay and Toni Lynn Asay.

Janet Beck Helland and Jacob Helland | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jacob Helland, 65, and Janet Beck Helland, four children, Meadowlark Ward, Sandy Utah Granite Stake: Ghana Takoradi Mission. Brother Helland is a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, Gospel Doctrine teacher and missionary in the Norway Oslo Mission. He was born in Stavanger, Norway, to Frithjof Bjarne Helland and Gerda Helland.

Sister Helland is a Gospel Doctrine teacher and former stake Young Women president, stake temple and family history consultant, stake music chair, ward Relief Society president, ward choir director and Primary music leader. She was born in Salt Lake City to Frederick Eugene Beck and Karen Kay Jackson Beck.

Denna Kaopua and Jason Kaopua | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jason Kaopua, 54, and Denna Kaopua, four children, Bay View Ward, Mount Vernon Washington Stake: Madagascar Antananarivo North Mission. Brother Kaopua is a Primary teacher and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, ward Young Men presidency counselor and missionary in the Haiti Port-au-Prince Mission. He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Herbert Samuel Kehaulani Kaopua Sr. and Loretta Kaopua.

Sister Kaopua is a Primary teacher and former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher, JustServe specialist and missionary in the Canada Montreal Mission. She was born in Vancouver, Canada, to Dennis Mills McKay and Lorraine McKay.

Sylvain Kongolo and Séraphine Kongolo | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sylvain Kongolo, 58, and Séraphine Kongolo, eight children, Joli Site Ward, Ruashi Democratic Republic of the Congo Stake: Democratic Republic of the Congo Kolwezi Mission. Brother Kongolo is a former Area Seventy, stake president, high councilor and bishop. He was born in Kananga, Democratic Republic of the Congo, to Kongolo Pungwe Sylvin and Marie Thérèse Mido Moseka Alosa.

Sister Kongolo is a ward Primary presidency counselor and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor and Primary teacher. She was born in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, to Nyembo Ngwezya and Fatayako Pombo.

Itzcoatl Lozano and Clara Lozano | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Itzcoatl Lozano, 59, and Clara Lozano, five children, Mixquiahuala Ward, Tezontepec México Stake: México Puebla East Mission. Brother Lozano is an Area Seventy and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, stake executive secretary, stake Young Men president, bishop, branch president, elders quorum president, ward mission leader and missionary in the Spain Madrid Mission. He was born in México City, México, to Agricol Lozano Herrera and Rosa Malinche de Lozano Gomez.

Sister Lozano is a Sunday School teacher and institute teacher and former stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor and missionary in the Mexico Monterrey Mission. She was born in Mixquihuala, México, to Procopio Olguin Abreu and Lidia de Olguin Herrera.

Steve H. Pearson and Kathleen J. Pearson | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Steve H. Pearson, 63, and Kathleen J. Pearson, five children, Valley View 8th Ward, Salt Lake Holladay North Stake: Philippines Iloilo Mission, succeeding President Bret J. Wall and Sister Stacey Wall. Brother Pearson is a high councilor and former stake presidency counselor, stake Young Men president, stake mission presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, elders quorum presidency counselor, addiction recovery group leader and missionary in the Connecticut Hartford Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Ralph Winston Pearson and Betty Jean Holman Pearson.

Sister Pearson is a Sunday School teacher and former stake Young Women president, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Young Women adviser, Young Women personal progress adviser, Activity Days leader, nursery leader, seminary teacher and missionary in the Sweden Stockholm Mission. She was born in Salt Lake City to Reid Herman Johnson and Donna Wood Johnson.

Emily Randall and Gregory Randall | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Gregory Randall, 53, and Emily Randall, six children, East Mill Creek 15th Ward, Salt Lake East Mill Creek Stake: Scotland/Ireland Mission, succeeding President James McCrudden and Sister Andrea McCrudden. Brother Randall is a former stake president, bishop, ward Young Men president and missionary in the California Sacramento Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Reed Heber Randall and Marilyn Foremaster Randall.

Sister Randall is a Relief Society teacher and former ward Young Women president, ward Primary presidency counselor and missionary in the Pennsylvania Pittsburgh Mission. She was born in Salt Lake City to Bruce L. Moesser and Ruth Anne Sharp Moesser.

Adney Reid and Tina Reid | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Adney Reid, 42, and Tina Reid, four children, Pavaiai 3rd Ward (English), Pago Pago Samoa West Stake: Samoa Apia Mission, succeeding President M. Fred Purcell and Sister Kylene Purcell. Brother Reid is a former stake president, bishopric counselor, branch presidency counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, ward clerk and missionary in the California Santa Rosa Mission. He was born in Faga’alu, American Samoa, to Eugene Fredrick Edgar Walter Reid and Ruthdelene Tuputasi Reid.

Sister Reid is a Primary music leader and former ward Primary president, ward Primary presidency counselor, branch Primary presidency counselor, ward Primary secretary and nursery leader. She was born in Kahuku, Hawaii, to Lucky Fonoimoana and Janet Jay Fonoimoana.

Scott Tanner and Julie Tanner | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Scott Tanner, 63, and Julie Tanner, six children, Fruit Heights 1st Ward, Fruit Heights Utah Stake: Texas Dallas South Mission. Brother Tanner is a Young Men adviser and former high councilor, bishop, ward assistant executive secretary and missionary in the Guatemala Quetzaltenango Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to William Coats Tanner Jr. and Athelia Sears Tanner.

Sister Tanner is a ward Relief Society president and former stake Young Women camp director, ward YSA adviser and ward Young Women presidency counselor. She was born in Santa Monica, California, to Bruce Gordon McGregor and Helen Nanette McGregor.

Sean P. Whiteley and Laura C. Whiteley | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sean P. Whiteley, 46, and Laura C. Whiteley, three children, Flower Mound 5th Ward, Lewisville Texas Stake: Taiwan Taipei Mission, succeeding President Steve Shih Ning Yang and Sister Helene Mei Jyan Yang. Brother Whiteley is a stake presidency counselor and a former high councilor, stake Young Men president, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, ward mission leader, ward missionary and missionary in the Taiwan Taichung Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to David Paul Whiteley and Laura Valli Whiteley.

Sister Whiteley is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and a former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Primary music leader, Relief Society teacher, Primary teacher, Sunday School teacher and ward missionary. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Gary Stanley Carter and Susan Daines Carter.

Yolande Zola and Ephraim Zola | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ephraim Zola, 48, and Yolande Zola, four children, Ngiri Ngiri Ward, Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Stake: Democratic Republic of the Congo Kinshasa South Mission. Brother Zola is an MTC counselor and former area temple and family history consultant, mission presidency counselor, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, stake missionary, elders quorum president, elders quorum presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Nigeria Port Harcourt Mission. He was born in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, to Muabi Masanga and Kutshi Lombe.

Sister Zola is an MTC Relief Society presidency counselor and former ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, ward Young Women secretary and nursery leader. She was born in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, to Mombo Ndongala and Ngudiapasi Bitesa.