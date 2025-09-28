President Nelson and the Apostleship — the ‘most sacred thing that can happen to a man in this life’

Elder Dallin H. Oaks, right, gestures to President Gordon B. Hinckley as President Hinckley passes him and Elder Russell M. Nelson while leaving the Salt Lake Tabernacle on Temple Square following the afternoon session of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' 177th Annual General Conference March 31, 2007.

Editor’s note: After a lifetime of dedicated service, President Russell M. Nelson died on Sept. 27, 2025, at the age of 101. This article is part of a series exploring different facets of President Nelson’s exemplary, faith-filled life.

On the morning of April 6, 1984, Russell M. Nelson was making rounds at the hospital he worked at as a doctor when he was summoned to the phone. Arthur Haycock, the secretary of Church President Spencer W. Kimball, asked him to come by the office of the First Presidency.

“Of course, I’ll be happy to — but where is it?” he replied.

It wasn’t long before he would become more than familiar with the Church Administration Building and the offices within.

At that meeting, he was called to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, filling a vacancy that had lasted more than a year following the death of Elder LeGrand Richards on Jan. 11, 1983. Elder Nelson was sustained during general conference on April 7, 1984, and ordained five days later on April 12.

In an interview with the Church News in 2015, President Nelson said that there was no way to describe that experience of being called as an apostle. “It is the most sacred thing that can happen to a man in this life,” he said. “It is life-changing, yes. But, hopefully, he, in turn, will be able to change the lives of many other people toward the Lord. This is what we do. We are servants of the Lord.”

He would serve as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for 34 years. During this time, he fulfilled many assignments, including serving on the Church Board of Education, supervising the Church in Africa and Eastern Europe and dedicating or rededicating two temples.

Elder Russell M. Nelson and his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, at the Curitiba Brazil Temple dedication on June 1, 2008. | Gerry Avant, Church News

During some of his first years as an apostle, he served as an adviser to the Young Women organization and supported the development of the Young Women values and Personal Progress program. Sister Ardeth G. Kapp, Young Women general president at the time, wrote, “I learned from him the value of counseling together. He would ask significant questions and then listen and coach with encouragement.”

Following the deaths of three senior Apostles in 2015 — President Boyd K. Packer, Elder L. Tom Perry and Elder Richard G. Scott — President Nelson was called and sustained as President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Following this call, he reflected on the support he received from other members of the quorum over the previous 31 years, noting his interactions with Elder Bruce R. McConkie in particular. “Occasionally, I would have an idea I wanted to discuss or had a question. I would knock on his door, and he was always gracious, always warmly welcoming.”

The other Apostles were equally compassionate and willing to share, President Nelson said. “We learned from one another. That continues. Even now, as I’m sitting in the quorum president’s chair, I go to my meetings early so I can learn from my Brethren. It’s not a matter of seniority. It’s a matter of spirit-to-spirit communication. It’s a glorious fringe benefit of this call to have the companionship of fellow Apostles and be taught by them.”