How faith and trust in the Lord guided President Nelson’s time in Eastern Europe

Then-Elder Russell M. Nelson, center right, joined government official Alexander Rutskoi in 1991 to announce Russia’s formal recognition of the Church.

Editor’s note: After a lifetime of dedicated service, President Russell M. Nelson died on Sept. 27, 2025, at age 101. This article is part of a series exploring different facets of President Nelson’s exemplary, faith-filled life.

President Russell M. Nelson had been a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles less than two years when President Ezra Taft Benson tasked him with opening Eastern Europe to the Church.

The assignment would be challenging, if not impossible — the year was 1985, in the midst of the Cold War. Eastern Europe was under communist control, churches were closed and worship was limited.

But then-Elder Nelson took on the job with faith and trust in the Lord.

In Bosnia-Herzegovina on Sept. 8, 2010, in Vraca Memorial Park in Sarajevo are Elder Erich Kopischke, president of the Church's Europe Area; Elder Russell M. Nelson then of the Quorum of the Twelve; Gordana Adamov, a pioneer member of the Church in Sarajevo; Damjan Matic; and Johann Wondra. | Credit: Photo courtesy Johann Wondra

“I had spent much of my professional life opening hearts to perform lifesaving operations, but I had no experience that would lead me to believe I could open countries for the preaching of the gospel,” he wrote in an October 2016 Ensign article. “And yet, a Prophet had given me an assignment, so I set out to do what seemed utterly impossible.”

The obstacles were frequent and steep. President Nelson was often unsure where to go when he arrived in a new country, and it wasn’t unusual for government officials to cancel meetings at the last minute.

But the Lord is able to do His own work, President Nelson wrote, and in 1992, he reported to President Benson that the Church was established in every Eastern European country.

Then-Elder Russell M. Nelson, center, with Elder Gregory A. Schwitzer, right, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church's Europe East Area, and Russia Samara Mission President Randall K. Bennett walk along the Volga River in Samara, Russia, in October 2009. | Credit: Photo by Alexander Stalnov

“I was privileged to watch the unfolding of one miracle after another — always, and only, after I had brought my best thinking, my most courageous efforts, and my most fervent prayers to the task,” he wrote.

In 2022, President Nelson spoke about his experiences opening Eastern Europe during a special Europe-area devotional, the Church News reported. The virtual meeting reached Saints in 48 countries and was translated into 22 languages.

President Nelson recounted some of his experiences from the years he spent establishing the Church in Eastern Europe, including the 26 trips he made over the course of five years.

President Russell M. Nelson and his wife, Sister Wendy W. Nelson, participate in a devotional broadcast to Latter-day Saints in Europe on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I walked your streets, sometimes pulling my suitcase through deep snow; met with many government officials, most of whom were not initially welcoming; and had my soul lifted by your magnificent art, music and culture,” he said. “During those five intense years, the countries of Bulgaria, Czechoslovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Ukraine and what was then Yugoslavia were miraculously opened to the preaching of the gospel. And approval from Russia followed in 1991.

“During those years, I saw firsthand your remarkable faith and devotion. I don’t think I’ve ever met a more courageous people. I love you!”