Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
Leaders & Ministry

How faith and trust in the Lord guided President Nelson’s time in Eastern Europe

The Lord is able to do His own work, President Nelson wrote of his time in Eastern Europe

Then-Elder Russell M. Nelson, center right, joined government official Alexander Rutskoi in 1991 to announce Russia’s formal recognition of the Church. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
By Kaitlyn Bancroft

Editor’s note: After a lifetime of dedicated service, President Russell M. Nelson died on Sept. 27, 2025, at age 101. This article is part of a series exploring different facets of President Nelson’s exemplary, faith-filled life.

President Russell M. Nelson had been a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles less than two years when President Ezra Taft Benson tasked him with opening Eastern Europe to the Church.

The assignment would be challenging, if not impossible — the year was 1985, in the midst of the Cold War. Eastern Europe was under communist control, churches were closed and worship was limited.

But then-Elder Nelson took on the job with faith and trust in the Lord.

In Bosnia-Herzegovina on Sept. 8, 2010, in Vraca Memorial Park in Sarajevo are Elder Erich Kopischke, president of the Church's Europe Area; Elder Russell M. Nelson then of the Quorum of the Twelve; Gordana Adamov, a pioneer member of the Church in Sarajevo; Damjan Matic; and Johann Wondra. | Credit: Photo courtesy Johann Wondra

“I had spent much of my professional life opening hearts to perform lifesaving operations, but I had no experience that would lead me to believe I could open countries for the preaching of the gospel,” he wrote in an October 2016 Ensign article. “And yet, a Prophet had given me an assignment, so I set out to do what seemed utterly impossible.”

The obstacles were frequent and steep. President Nelson was often unsure where to go when he arrived in a new country, and it wasn’t unusual for government officials to cancel meetings at the last minute.

But the Lord is able to do His own work, President Nelson wrote, and in 1992, he reported to President Benson that the Church was established in every Eastern European country.

Then-Elder Russell M. Nelson, center, with Elder Gregory A. Schwitzer, right, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church's Europe East Area, and Russia Samara Mission President Randall K. Bennett walk along the Volga River in Samara, Russia, in October 2009. | Credit: Photo by Alexander Stalnov

“I was privileged to watch the unfolding of one miracle after another — always, and only, after I had brought my best thinking, my most courageous efforts, and my most fervent prayers to the task,” he wrote.

In 2022, President Nelson spoke about his experiences opening Eastern Europe during a special Europe-area devotional, the Church News reported. The virtual meeting reached Saints in 48 countries and was translated into 22 languages.

President Nelson recounted some of his experiences from the years he spent establishing the Church in Eastern Europe, including the 26 trips he made over the course of five years.

President Russell M. Nelson and his wife, Sister Wendy W. Nelson, participate in a devotional broadcast to Latter-day Saints in Europe on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I walked your streets, sometimes pulling my suitcase through deep snow; met with many government officials, most of whom were not initially welcoming; and had my soul lifted by your magnificent art, music and culture,” he said. “During those five intense years, the countries of Bulgaria, Czechoslovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Ukraine and what was then Yugoslavia were miraculously opened to the preaching of the gospel. And approval from Russia followed in 1991.

“During those years, I saw firsthand your remarkable faith and devotion. I don’t think I’ve ever met a more courageous people. I love you!”

1 of 20
Then-Elder Russell M. Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, arrive for the cultural program Saturday, Aug. 28, 2010, in conjunction with the dedication of the Kyiv Ukraine Temple the next morning. | Gerry Avant
2 of 20
President Thomas S. Monson, right; President Dieter F. Uchtdorf and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, right center; Then-Elder Russell M. Nelson and his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, left center); Elder William R. Walker and his wife, Sister Vicki Walker, left, applaud from their box seats at the conclusion of the temple-dedication-weekend culture celebration Saturday night at the Palats Ukraina in Kyiv, Ukraine. | , Deseret News
3 of 20
Then-Elder Russell M. Nelson of the Quroum of the Twelve visits Europe in June 2013. | Photo provided by Renee Evans St
4 of 20
Then-Elder Russell M. Nelson of the Quroum of the Twelve visits Europe in June 2013. | Photo provided by Renee Evans St
5 of 20
Then-Elder Russell M. Nelson, center, shakes hands with Church members following the organization of the Moscow Russia Stake, Russia's first stake. Elder Nelson is joined in the reception line by his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, and Elder Gregory A. Schwitzer, General Authority Seventy. | Jason Swensen, Deseret News
6 of 20
Then-Elder Russell M. Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visits Europe in June 2013. | Photo provided by Renee Evans St
7 of 20
Then-Elder Russell M. Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visits Europe in June 2013. | Photo provided by Renee Evans St
8 of 20
Then-Elder Russell M. Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visits Europe in June 2013. | Photo provided by Renee Evans St
9 of 20
Elder Russell M. Nelson of the Quroum of the Twelve visits Europe in June 2013. | Photo provided by Renee Evans St
10 of 20
Then-Elder Russell M. Nelson converses with young men after a priesthood leadership training in Samara, Russia, in October 2009. | Bennett
11 of 20
Then-Elder Russell M. Nelson greets the Koltsovy family in Samara, Russia, in October 2009. | Bennett
12 of 20
Then-Elder Russell M. Nelson, center right, greets Alexandr Fyodorovich Zaytsev of the Religious Affairs Department, Voronezh region administration, prior to dedicating the Voronezh meetinghouse in Russia. Oct. 20, 2009. | Courtesy Europe East Area
13 of 20
Then-Elder Russell M. Nelson poses with Church members following dedication of the Voronezh Branch meetinghouse in Russia, Oct. 20, 2009. | Courtesy Europe East Area
14 of 20
Then-Elder Russell M. Nelson meets with Alexandr Fyodorovich Zaytsev of the Religious Affairs Department, Voronezh region administration, right, after dedication of the Voronezh Branch meetinghouse in Russia, Oct. 20, 2009. | Courtesy Europe East Area
15 of 20
Then-Elder Russell M. Nelson greets missionaries in the Russia Samara Mission in October 2009. | Bennett
16 of 20
Then-Elder Russell M. Nelson, center, with Elder Gregory A. Schwitzer, right, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church's Europe East Area, and Russia Samara Mission President Randall K. Bennett walk along the Volga River in Samara, Russia, in October 2009. | Bennett
17 of 20
Then-Elder Russell M. Nelson poses with Church members following dedication of the Voronezh Branch meetinghouse in Russia, Oct. 20, 2009. | Courtesy Europe East Area
18 of 20
Church members greet then-Elder Russell M. Nelson, center, and Elder Gregory A. Schwitzer, left, following the Samara Russia District conference Oct. 25, 2009. | Bennett
19 of 20
Then-Elder Russell M. Nelson greets Yuriy Ivanovich Panfilov, a Church member in Moscow, Russia. | Â© IRI
20 of 20
Then-Elder Russell M. Nelson, center right, joined government official Alexander Rutskoi in 1991 to announce Russia’s formal recognition of the Church. | Church News archive photo by Ger
Related Stories
The Church has an ‘unparalleled future’ in Europe, President Nelson tells Latter-day Saints from 48 European countries
President Russell M. Nelson dies at 101
President Nelson’s 36 years of influencing world leaders and sharing the gospel throughout the globe
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed