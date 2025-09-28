As a pre-med student, Russell Nelson first saw Dantzel White on the stage during rehearsals for the play “Hayfoot, Strawfoot,” at Kingsbury Hall on the University of Utah campus. He had agreed to play the lead and was delighted to learn the lovely brunette with the beautiful soprano voice would be the show’s leading lady.
Life soon mimicked art, and the two began dating. They were married Aug. 31, 1945, in the Salt Lake Temple.
Through the years, Dantzel and Russell weathered early financial hardships as he pursued medical training, faced demanding professional and family obligations and gave countless hours of Church service, all the while growing their family.
In 1957, with five daughters at home and a baby on the way, Dantzel told her husband of a vivid dream she had of a baby boy with a round face and lots of hair. The Nelsons brought home four more baby girls before Dantzel delivered the beautiful, 12-pound boy she had seen in her dream, completing their family with 10 children.
As a father, President Nelson was “calm, patient and loving,” his daughter Gloria Nelson Irion told the Church News.
Added daughter Laurie Nelson Marsh: “I feel like there was a high level of love in our home. And there was a high expectation that we would be an eternal family.”
Russell M. Nelson Jr. — Russell and Dantzel Nelson’s youngest child and only son — compared his father and mother in their home to the brain and the heart of a body. “They each had their specific roles, but one couldn’t operate properly without the other. There was no question [Dad] was the head of the home. But there was also no question that our mom was the heart of the home.”
President Nelson “has such confidence in [his children’s] decision-making ability and that they and their spouse, with the Lord, will figure things out,” said Sister Nelson, who married President Nelson in 2006, after the 2005 passing of his first wife.
Each of the Nelson children “are spectacular,” she continued, “which is a true reflection of him as their father, and probably especially their spectacular mother, Dantzel White Nelson.”
In his first talk to the membership of the Church as the newly sustained Prophet, President Nelson noted that his “ever-growing family is one of the greatest joys of my life.”