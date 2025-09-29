President Oaks makes Church statement on President Nelson’s death, shooting in Michigan

Nations flags are raised in the new plaza at the Church Office Building and Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, released a statement on Monday, Sept. 29, following the death of President Russell M. Nelson on Saturday and an attack on a Church meetinghouse in Grand Blanc, Michigan, Sunday.

President Oaks is president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — with the dissolving of the First Presidency following President Nelson’s Sept. 27 death — and leads the Church as the president of that quorum.

When the statement was released, four people had died and eight others were still hospitalized after a Latter-day Saint meetinghouse was set on fire during a shooting in Grand Blanc, Michigan, on Sunday morning.

“Our hearts are heavy with sorrow,” the statement from President Oaks begins on President Nelson’s passing. “His timeless teachings continue to guide us and help us find comfort amid suffering, especially in the wake of the recent violence aimed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Michigan this past Sunday.”

Read the entire statement below as published on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and on President Oaks’ social media channels:

“Our hearts are heavy with sorrow. Millions of us are mourning the passing of our beloved Prophet and President, Russell M. Nelson. He was a dear friend and a cherished leader. His timeless teachings continue to guide us and help us find comfort amid suffering, especially in the wake of the recent violence aimed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Michigan this past Sunday.

“The awful tragedy that took place in Grand Blanc, Michigan, on September 28, reminds us of our sacred responsibilities as followers of Jesus Christ. We mourn with our members who have lost loved ones, and we join in prayer for comfort with others around the world who are suffering from similar tragedies. We all seek answers and understanding in the wake of trauma, shock, and grief. We are grateful to all who are reaching out with service, prayers, and words of support during this difficult time.

“May we all remember the truth that each of us is a beloved child of God. Our Savior Jesus Christ, through His infinite Atonement, overcame death and gives us the joyful assurance that each of us will be gloriously resurrected. On behalf of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, I extend this expression to the family and friends of those affected by this recent tragedy and all others who may be experiencing loss and heartache at this time.”

An earlier statement, from Church spokesperson Doug Andersen, was posted on Sunday.

“A tragic act of violence occurred today at a chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan. During Sunday worship services a gunman opened fire, and early reports indicate that multiple individuals were injured. We ask for cooperation with local authorities as details become available.

“The Church is in communication with local law enforcement as the investigation continues and as we receive updates on the condition of those affected. We offer thanks to the emergency responders who are assisting victims and families.

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of prayers and concern from so many people around the world. In moments of sorrow and uncertainty, we find strength and comfort through our faith in Jesus Christ. Places of worship are meant to be sanctuaries of peacemaking, prayer and connection. We pray for peace and healing for all involved.”