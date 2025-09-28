Police block a road near the scene of a shooting and fire at a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, on Sunday morning, Sept. 28, 2025.

One person is dead, nine are injured and a chapel is on fire after a shooting at a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, on Sunday morning, Sept. 28.

An active shooter fired on those attending Sunday worship meetings at the chapel, according to Grand Blanc police.

The shooter is down, and a fire that engulfed the church has been contained, police said in a Facebook post.

A podcaster who went to the scene said she had learned that a man drove a vehicle into the church building and fired shots that wounded a little girl and others.

Multiple people were carried out of the meetinghouse on stretchers, the podcaster, Anna Matson, said on X.com.

CNN confirmed that children were among the wounded, citing a source familiar with the situation. At least some of the injuries are very serious, the source said.

Patients were still being taken from the meetinghouse to a hospital as of a short time ago, the source said.

The following statement was posted on ChurchofJesusChrist.org from Church spokesperson Doug Andersen:

“A tragic act of violence occurred today at a chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan. During Sunday worship services a gunman opened fire, and early reports indicate that multiple individuals were injured. We ask for cooperation with local authorities as details become available.

“The Church is in communication with local law enforcement as the investigation continues and as we receive updates on the condition of those affected. We offer thanks to the emergency responders who are assisting victims and families.

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of prayers and concern from so many people around the world. In moments of sorrow and uncertainty, we find strength and comfort through our faith in Jesus Christ. Places of worship are meant to be sanctuaries of peacemaking, prayer and connection. We pray for peace and healing for all involved.”

