Remembering how President Nelson interacted with children during his travels

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hugs children after they rushed to meet him in Asuncion, Paraguay, on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018.

MONTREAL, Quebec — Following a Aug. 19, 2018, devotional meeting in Montreal’s Palais des congrès during his ministry in central and eastern Canada, President Russell M. Nelson and Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a little exchange in a media interview later that evening on noticing the children in the congregation.

President Nelson: “There were a lot of little children who would wink and wave at me. I look for that, so I can wave back at them. Then they poke their mother or their daddy — ‘Hey, he looked at me.’ ”

Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, are greeted and given flowers by Primary children in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 20, 2018. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Elder Andersen: “And they don’t believe that — the parents don’t believe that.”

President Nelson: “I wait for the second wave, and then I wave at them again.”

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, talks with children while meeting with a three-generation family in Singapore on Nov. 20, 2019. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Elder Andersen: “President Nelson is so thoughtful to the children wherever he goes. He reaches down to them. If you look at his pictures all over the world, many times he’s got a child in his arms and they’re naturally attracted to him because …”

President Nelson: “They like grandfathers. …”

Elder Andersen: “Well, more than that. They love the Prophet of the Lord.”

President Russell M. Nelson, joined by Sister Wendy Nelson, waves to members as he exits the Aug. 17, 2018, devotional at the Winnipeg Manitoba Stake Center. President Russell M. Nelson, joined by Sister Wendy Nelson, waves to members as he exits the Aug. 17, 2018, devotional at the Winnipeg Manitoba Stake center. | Scott Taylor