Elder Christofferson highlights shared values of human dignity, pluralistic society

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles talks with a Catholic priest on the rooftop terrace of the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross in Rome, Italy, where he participated in a conference with scholars and theologians on the topics of infinite dignity, human freedom and the place of law on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025.

At a university conference in Rome, Italy, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles highlighted shared values between The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Catholic Church on human dignity and a pluralistic society.

“As disciples of Christ, we have a solemn responsibility to advocate for human dignity and moral agency in a setting of religious pluralism,” said Elder Christofferson during a Tuesday, Sept. 23, panel discussion during the Infinite Dignity, Human Freedom and the Place of Law Conference, held at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross in Rome, Italy, where he participated in a conference with scholars and theologians on the topics of infinite dignity, human freedom and the place of law on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Citing three key Catholic documents to underscore his message, he quoted extensively from “Dignitas Infinita,” a 2024 declaration on human dignity; “Dignitatis Humanae,” a 1965 treatise on religious freedom from the Second Vatican Council; and “Rerum Novarum,” an 1891 message from Pope Leo XIII about the dignity of work.

“I am deeply appreciative of the Catholic Church’s commitment to these concepts and for the shared values of our two churches,” said Elder Christofferson.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets fellow participant Monsignor Riccardo Bollati at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross in Rome, Italy, where he participated in a conference with scholars and theologians on the topics of infinite dignity, human freedom and the place of law on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

While citing from the documents, the Apostle also underscored and explained the corresponding beliefs and views of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In addition to a news release on Elder Christofferson’s involvement in the conference, the Church’s Europe Newsroom also published two video summaries.

Co-sponsored by Brigham Young University’s International Center for Law and Religious Studies, the conference drew scholars and theologians to discuss topics of infinite dignity, human freedom and the role of law.

Elder Christofferson said he anticipates the conference would have ongoing positive effects, likening it to a stone dropped in a pond and its rippling effects.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross in Rome, Italy, where he delivered an address at a conference with scholars and theologians on the topics of infinite dignity, human freedom and the place of law on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I tried to emphasize that our infinite worth is connected not only to our being God’s creation, but to the redemption of the human soul by Jesus Christ, His Atonement and what that means for our ultimate destiny,” he said of his message. “Our ultimate worth is connected to our ultimate destiny of immortality and eternal life. His grace and His Atonement are key to the dignity, the worth that every soul has, regardless of where or when they live. Jesus Christ personifies everything that we attribute to the worth of a soul. He is both the example and the source of that infinite worth.”

Elder Christofferson said he appreciated the theologians participating in the Rome conference who root their concepts of infinite worth and human dignity in deity.

In concluding his conference remarks, Elder Christofferson cited comments made by the late Church President Russell M. Nelson about human dignity and peacemaking, which appeared in an op-ed published by Time magazine a week before the President of the Church’s Sept. 27 death.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles walks with his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson, in the halls of the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross in Rome, Italy, where he participated in a conference with scholars and theologians on the topics of infinite dignity, human freedom and the place of law on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Each of us has inherent worth and dignity. I believe we are all children of a loving Heavenly Father,” President Nelson wrote. “But no matter your religion or spirituality, recognizing the underlying truth beneath this belief that we all deserve dignity is liberating — it brings emotional, mental and spiritual equilibrium. … A century of experience has taught me this with certainty: Anger never persuades, hostility never heals, and contention never leads to lasting solutions. … If we embrace these eternal truths — honoring our own worth, treating others with dignity and nurturing our families — our lives, and our world, will be steadier and more joyful.”

Brett G. Scharffs, director of the International Center for Law and Religion Studies at BYU Law School and co-organizer of the Infinite Dignity, Human Freedom and the Place of Law conference, speaks to scholars and theologians at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross in Rome, Italy, on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Christofferson congratulated BYU for conducting similar conferences and seminars worldwide with global partners. “I give them a lot of credit for being a moving force in different places and in groups like this to come together, talk about these very important concepts and recognize that we share a lot in common.”

On Wednesday, Sept. 24, the day after the conference, Elder Christofferson met privately with His Eminence George Koovakad, prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue of the Catholic Church.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles meets with His Eminence Cardinal George Koovakad, Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue for the Catholic Church in Rome, Italy, on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. Also present were Elder Emanuel Petrignani, Area Seventy, and Brett G. Scharffs, director of the International Center for Law and Religion Studies at BYU Law School. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The events in Rome came at the end of Elder Christofferson’s Sept. 10-24 ministry with Europe, which included conferences, devotionals, trainings and meetings with area and local leaders, members and missionaries in England, Norway, Denmark and Latvia.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets fellow participant Carlos José Errázuriz at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross in Rome, Italy, where he participated in a conference with scholars and theologians on the topics of infinite dignity, human freedom and the place of law on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints