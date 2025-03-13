Elder Christofferson meets Sierra Leone’s president and first lady

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gives a replica of the Christus statue to Julius Maada Wonie Bio, president of Sierra Leone, in Freetown, Sierra Leone on Feb. 20, 2025.

The president and first lady of the Republic of Sierra Leone welcomed Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson, to their home in Freetown on Feb. 20.

The visit was a reunion for the leaders, as the first lady, Fatima Maada Bio, met with Elder Christofferson in Salt Lake City last October and toured Welfare Square.

In Freetown, Bio said, “I had a lasting, lasting impression of the kindness of you people, and I just couldn’t stop telling His Excellency about how you spoiled me rotten. And I said, ‘Elder Christofferson is coming, and I’m going to pay him back.’”

Her husband, Julius Maada Wonie Bio, told Elder Christofferson, “It’s good to have you here in this part of Africa. We’re truly happy to receive you.”

Elder Christofferson expressed his gratitude to the Bios for the meeting and for their efforts to promote religious freedom.

“I think that is an admirable example for the world. We are grateful for the religious liberty and the way that people [of different faiths] live together,” he said. “You have set a nice model for what should be everywhere in the world.”

Church leaders and Sierra Leone leaders meet in Freetown, Sierra Leone, on Feb. 20, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The diplomatic visit was part of Elder Christofferson’s recent ministry in Africa from Feb. 13-24, which included the countries of Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Côte d’Ivoire.

Elder Michael T. Ringwood of the Presidency of the Seventy, and his wife, Sister Rosalie Ringwood; Elder Alfred Kyungu, General Authority Seventy and president of the Africa West Area, and his wife, Sister Lucie Kyungu; and Elder Kenneth Pambu, an Area Seventy assigned to the Africa West Area, and his wife, Sister Susan Pambu,were also part of the Sierra Leone meeting with the president and first lady.

Besides their conversation about religious liberty, the Church’s Africa Newsroom reported the leaders also spoke about the Church’s humanitarian aid and educational efforts, strengthening families and a new house of the Lord being built in the West African nation.

The Freetown Sierra Leone Temple has been under construction since March 2022, and Elder Christofferson invited the president and first lady to see it when it is completed and the open house begins.

“We are happy that we have a temple, our most special and sacred building, being constructed here in Freetown, and we are anxious to see it,” he said. “That is where our most sacred ordinances or religious rites take place, especially marriage.”

The 2025 Strengthening Families Conference will be held in Freetown next June. Elder Christofferson thanked the first lady for her support for the conference. She is an advocate for women’s empowerment and child protection in the country.

Some of the Church’s efforts in Sierra Leone include providing clean water to communities and sanitary facilities for schools; nutrition programs, especially for children; and education programs. Higher education opportunities are available through BYU-Pathway Worldwide.

The president and first lady invited the guests to a meal in their home, and Elder Christofferson presented the president with a replica of the Christus statue and a copy of the Book of Mormon.

Ministering throughout the Africa West Area

During his time in the Church’s Africa West Area, Elder Christofferson taught and spoke to local leaders, missionaries, Latter-day Saints and their friends at multiple meetings, devotionals and stake conferences, reported Africa Newsroom.

He was joined by Elder Ringwood, members of the Africa West Area presidency and Bishop W. Christopher Waddell, first counselor in the Presiding Bishopric.

In Nigeria, Elder Christofferson held an instruction meeting for leaders on Saturday, Feb. 15. The next day, he attended the Ikot Epkene Nigeria Stake conference and then held a devotional for the Nigeria Uyo, Calabar and Aba missions.

Missionaries in Nigeria take notes during a devotional with Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Feb. 17, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In Accra, Ghana, Elder Christofferson spoke to area employees and at the area office and held a devotional for missionaries from the Ghana Accra East, North and West missions.

As the Church News previously reported, Elder Christofferson also met on Feb. 20 with the king of the Ga people in Ghana during the ministry assignment.

In Sierra Leone, besides the meeting with the country’s president, Elder Christofferson and Elder Ringwood spoke to missionaries in the Sierra Leone Freetown and Bo missions.

Then in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, after a leadership instruction meeting on Feb. 21, Elder Christofferson spoke to missionaries in the Côte d’Ivoire Abidjan East, North and West missions.

Back in Accra at the end of the assignment, Elder Christofferson attended a stake conference in Accra on Sunday, Feb. 23, and held a leadership instruction meeting for leaders from multiple stakes in Ghana.

A missionary participates in a devotional with Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in Accra, Ghana, on Feb. 18, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets local leaders at a leadership training in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Feb. 21, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets Dale Nyameadom Ampomah Owusu-Fenyi, a young member of the Church in Accra, Ghana, on Feb. 20, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Members of the Ikot Epkene Nigeria Stake greet Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Feb. 16, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Church leaders from across Nigeria meet for instruction from Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder Micheal T. Ringwood of the Presidency of the Seventy and Bishop W. Christopher Waddell of the Presiding Bishopric in Lagos, Nigeria, on Feb. 15, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles teaches missionaries at the Ghana Accra Missionary Training Center on Feb. 19, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints