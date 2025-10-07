See photos from the funeral services for President Russell M. Nelson

President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center; and Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, watch as the casket of President Russell M. Nelson arrives at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.

Family, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and others gathered inside the Conference Center on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct.7, to remember President Russell M. Nelson’s life and ministry.

President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, conducted the funeral service and spoke about how he benefited from personal associations with the late Church president.

Church leaders also remembered President Nelson’s light, love and prophetic calling. And President Nelson’s children paid tribute to his joy, faith and example.

The following photos are from the Conference Center, the funeral procession in Salt Lake City and the burial service at the cemetery.

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks at the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks at the funeral services of President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Attendees arrive for the funeral services of President Russell M. Nelson, the 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

People wait in line outside the Salt Lake Tabernacle, where there is standby seating for the funeral for President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

People enter the Conference Center for the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Luisa Fuapau, left, hugs daughter Jessie Fuapau, 10, from West Jordan, Utah, as they wait in line to enter the Conference Center for the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

People wait in line to enter the Conference Center for the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

People walk to the entrance of the Conference Center for the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Justo Barrios, left, and son Randall Barrios, right, from Orem, Utah, wait outside before entering the Conference Center for the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Victoria McDonald, from Salt Lake City, waits outside before entering the Conference Center for the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Brooke McGuire, 14, waits in line to enter the Conference Center for the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

People walk to the entrance of the Conference Center for the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Victoria McDonald, from Salt Lake City, waits outside before entering the Conference Center for the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Elder Donald L. Hallstrom, emeritus General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Diane Hallstrom, walk outside the Conference Center before President Russell M. Nelson’s funeral in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

People walk to the entrance of the Conference Center for President Russell M. Nelson’s funeral in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

People walk to the entrance of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Conference Center for President Russell M. Nelson’s funeral in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Walton Kelley, 8, from Murray, Utah, left, and others wait in line to enter The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Conference Center for President Russell M. Nelson’s funeral in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

People walk to the entrance of the Conference Center for President Russell M. Nelson’s funeral in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles stand as the casket of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is brought in during funeral services at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

Laurie N. Marsh, daughter of President Russell M. Nelson, speaks during the funeral services of President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Family members of President Russell M. Nelson arrive at the Conference Center on Temple Square for the funeral services of the beloved 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Flowers line the Conference Center rostrum for the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in Salt Lake City. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Russell M. Nelson Jr., son of President Russell M. Nelson, speaks during the funeral services of his father at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Apostles stand as the casket of President Russell M. Nelson is taken from the Conference Center during funeral services in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

President Dallin H. Oaks speaks at the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks at the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks at the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

President Dallin H. Oaks, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and Elder Henry B. Eyring attend the funeral for President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

Apostles wait for the casket of President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center during funeral services in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

President Russell M. Nelson’s casket is taken from the Conference Center during funeral services in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

Sister Wendy Nelson follows the casket of her husband, President Russell M. Nelson, at the Conference Center during funeral services in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

Lauren N. Marsh, daughter of President Russell M. Nelson, speaks at her father’s funeral service in the Conference Center as President Nelson, the 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is honored in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Russell M. Nelson Jr. speaks at his father’s funeral service in the Conference Center as President Russell M. Nelson, the 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is honored in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The casket is brought into place for funeral services for President Russell M. Nelson, the 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Members of the Quorum of the Twelve, the Presidency of the Seventy and the Presiding Bishopric stand as the casket passes following funeral services in the Conference Center for President Russell M. Nelson, the 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Funeral services take place in the Conference Center for President Russell M. Nelson, the 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

President Dallin H. Oaks speaks at the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

President Russell M. Nelson’s daughter, Laurie N. Marsh, speaks during his funeral at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

President Camille N. Johnson speaks during the funeral for President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

President Russell M. Nelson’s son, Russell M. Nelson Jr., speaks during his funeral at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attend the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sings during the funeral for President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks at the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks at the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

Funeral services take place in the Conference Center for President Russell M. Nelson, the 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Russell M. Nelson Jr. speaks at his father’s funeral service in the Conference Center as President Russell M. Nelson, the 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is honored in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Lauren N. Marsh, daughter of President Russell M. Nelson, speaks at her father’s funeral service in the Conference Center as President Nelson, the 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is honored in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Sister Wendy Nelson is escorted into the Conference Center as the funeral service for her husband, President Russell M. Nelson, the 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, begins in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Sister Wendy Nelson follows the casket of her husband, President Russell M. Nelson, at the Conference Center during funeral services in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

Attendees listen to speakers during the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

Flower arrangements are displayed at the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

The casket of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is taken from the Conference Center during funeral services in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and Elder Henry B. Eyring of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles attend the funeral for President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and Elder Henry B. Eyring of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles attend the funeral for President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

Members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles leave the funeral for President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

The funeral procession for President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints makes its way to the Salt Lake City Cemetery on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

The funeral procession for President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints makes its way to the Salt Lake City Cemetery on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Patricia Knavel of Layton waves a white handkerchief as the processional drives by following the funeral service of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Crowds gather to watch the processional following the funeral service of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. President Nelson died at his home in Salt Lake City at the age of 101. He had served as President of the Church since Jan. 14, 2018. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

People wait for the processional to begin after the funeral service of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. President Nelson died at his home in Salt Lake City at the age of 101. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

A hearse carrying President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, drives into the Salt Lake City Cemetery in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

People leave the Conference Center after the funeral service of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

People wait for the processional to begin after the funeral service of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

People wait for the processional to begin after the funeral service of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. President Nelson died at his home in Salt Lake City at the age of 101. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Spencer Duke, President Russell M. Nelson’s great-great-nephew, embraces his wife, Victoria Zhang Duke, as they enter the Salt Lake City Cemetery with other family and friends for the private burial in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News