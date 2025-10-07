Menu
Leaders & Ministry

See photos from the funeral services for President Russell M. Nelson

After the funeral inside the Conference Center, mourners lined the streets of Salt Lake City as the family made its way to the cemetery

President Dallin H. Oaks and Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf watch as the casket of President Russell M. Nelson arrives at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center; and Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, watch as the casket of President Russell M. Nelson arrives at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Aimee Cobabe
By Aimee Cobabe
Aimee Cobabe is a reporter for Church News

Family, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and others gathered inside the Conference Center on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct.7, to remember President Russell M. Nelson’s life and ministry.

President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, conducted the funeral service and spoke about how he benefited from personal associations with the late Church president.

Church leaders also remembered President Nelson’s light, love and prophetic calling. And President Nelson’s children paid tribute to his joy, faith and example.

The following photos are from the Conference Center, the funeral procession in Salt Lake City and the burial service at the cemetery.

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks at the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks at the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
President Dallin H. Oaks speaks at the funeral services of President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks at the funeral services of President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Attendees arrive for the funeral services of President Russell M. Nelson, the 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
Attendees arrive for the funeral services of President Russell M. Nelson, the 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
People wait in line outside the Salt Lake Tabernacle, where there is standby seating for President Russell M. Nelson’s funeral at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
People wait in line outside the Salt Lake Tabernacle, where there is standby seating for the funeral for President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
People enter the Conference Center for the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Luisa Fuapau, left, hugs daughter Jessie Fuapau, 10, from West Jordan, Utah, as they wait in line to enter the Conference Center for the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
People wait in line to enter the Conference Center for the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
People walk to the entrance of the Conference Center for the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Justo Barrios, left, and son Randall Barrios, right, from Orem, Utah, wait outside before entering the Conference Center for the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Victoria McDonald, from Salt Lake City, waits outside before entering the Conference Center for the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Brooke McGuire, 14, waits in line to enter the Conference Center for the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
People walk to the entrance of the Conference Center for the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Victoria McDonald, from Salt Lake City, waits outside before entering the Conference Center for the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Elder Donald L. Hallstrom, former General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife Diane Hallstrom walk outside the Conference Center before President Russell M. Nelson’s funeral in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
Elder Donald L. Hallstrom, emeritus General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Diane Hallstrom, walk outside the Conference Center before President Russell M. Nelson’s funeral in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
People walk to the entrance of the Conference Center for President Russell M. Nelson’s funeral in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
People walk to the entrance of the Conference Center for President Russell M. Nelson’s funeral in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
People walk to the entrance of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Conference Center for President Russell M. Nelson’s funeral in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
People walk to the entrance of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Conference Center for President Russell M. Nelson’s funeral in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Walton Kelley, 8, from Murray, Utah, left, and others wait in line to enter The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Conference Center for President Russell M. Nelson’s funeral in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
Walton Kelley, 8, from Murray, Utah, left, and others wait in line to enter The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Conference Center for President Russell M. Nelson’s funeral in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
People walk to the entrance of the Conference Center for President Russell M. Nelson’s funeral in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
People walk to the entrance of the Conference Center for President Russell M. Nelson’s funeral in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Apostles stand as the casket of President Russell M. Nelson is brought in during funeral services at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
Members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles stand as the casket of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is brought in during funeral services at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
Laurie N. Marsh, daughter of President Russell M. Nelson, speaks during the funeral services of President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
Laurie N. Marsh, daughter of President Russell M. Nelson, speaks during the funeral services of President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Family members of President Russell M. Nelson arrive at the Conference Center on Temple Square for the funeral services of the beloved 17th Prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
Family members of President Russell M. Nelson arrive at the Conference Center on Temple Square for the funeral services of the beloved 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Flowers fill the rostrum for the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
Flowers line the Conference Center rostrum for the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in Salt Lake City. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Russell M. Nelson Jr., son of President Russell M. Nelson, speaks during the funeral services of his father at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
Russell M. Nelson Jr., son of President Russell M. Nelson, speaks during the funeral services of his father at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Apostles stand as the casket of President Russell M. Nelson is taken from the Conference Center during funeral services in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
President Dallin H. Oaks speaks at the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
President Dallin H. Oaks speaks at the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks at the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks at the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks at the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks at the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
President Dallin H. Oaks, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and Elder Henry B. Eyring attend the funeral for President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
President Dallin H. Oaks, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and Elder Henry B. Eyring attend the funeral for President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
Apostles wait for the casket of President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center during funeral services in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
Apostles wait for the casket of President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center during funeral services in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
President Russell M. Nelson’s casket is taken from the Conference Center during funeral services in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
President Russell M. Nelson’s casket is taken from the Conference Center during funeral services in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
Sister Wendy Nelson follows the casket of her husband President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center during funeral services in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
Sister Wendy Nelson follows the casket of her husband, President Russell M. Nelson, at the Conference Center during funeral services in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
Lauren N. Marsh, daughter of President Russell M. Nelson, speaks at her father’s funeral service in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
Lauren N. Marsh, daughter of President Russell M. Nelson, speaks at her father’s funeral service in the Conference Center as President Nelson, the 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is honored in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Russell M. Nelson Jr. speaks at his father’s funeral service in the Conference Center as President Russell M. Nelson is honored in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
Russell M. Nelson Jr. speaks at his father’s funeral service in the Conference Center as President Russell M. Nelson, the 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is honored in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
The casket is brought into place for funeral services for President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
The casket is brought into place for funeral services for President Russell M. Nelson, the 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Members of the Quorum of the Twelve, the Presidency of the Seventy and the Presiding Bishopric stand as the casket passes following funeral services in the Conference Center for President Russell M. Nelson on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
Members of the Quorum of the Twelve, the Presidency of the Seventy and the Presiding Bishopric stand as the casket passes following funeral services in the Conference Center for President Russell M. Nelson, the 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Funeral services take place in the Conference Center for President Russell M. Nelson in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
Funeral services take place in the Conference Center for President Russell M. Nelson, the 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
President Dallin H. Oaks speaks at the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
President Dallin H. Oaks speaks during the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
President Russell M. Nelson’s daughter Laurie N. Marsh speaks during his funeral at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
President Russell M. Nelson’s daughter, Laurie N. Marsh, speaks during his funeral at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
President Camille N. Johnson speaks during the funeral for President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
President Camille N. Johnson speaks during the funeral for President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
Russell M. Nelson Jr., speaks during his father's funeral at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
President Russell M. Nelson’s son, Russell M. Nelson Jr., speaks during his funeral at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
Leaders attend the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attend the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sings during the funeral for President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sings during the funeral for President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland speaks at the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks at the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
President Dallin H. Oaks speaks at the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks at the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
Funeral services take place in the Conference Center for President Russell M. Nelson in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
Funeral services take place in the Conference Center for President Russell M. Nelson, the 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Russell M. Nelson Jr. speaks at his father’s funeral service in the Conference Center as President Russell M. Nelson is honored in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
Russell M. Nelson Jr. speaks at his father’s funeral service in the Conference Center as President Russell M. Nelson, the 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is honored in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Lauren N. Marsh, daughter of President Russell M. Nelson, speaks at her father’s funeral service in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
Lauren N. Marsh, daughter of President Russell M. Nelson, speaks at her father’s funeral service in the Conference Center as President Nelson, the 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is honored in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Sister Wendy Nelson is escorted into the Conference Center as the funeral service for her husband, President Russell M. Nelson, the 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, begins in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Sister Wendy Nelson follows the casket of her husband President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center during funeral services in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
Sister Wendy Nelson follows the casket of her husband, President Russell M. Nelson, at the Conference Center during funeral services in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
Attendees listen to speakers during the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
Attendees listen to speakers during the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
Flower arrangements are displayed at the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
Flower arrangements are displayed at the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
The casket of President Russell M. Nelson is taken from the Conference Center during funeral services in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
The casket of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is taken from the Conference Center during funeral services in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and Elder Henry B. Eyring attend the funeral for President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and Elder Henry B. Eyring of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles attend the funeral for President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and Elder Henry B. Eyring attend the funeral for President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and Elder Henry B. Eyring of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles attend the funeral for President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
Apostles leave the funeral for President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
Members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles leave the funeral for President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
The funeral procession for President Russell M. Nelson makes its way to the Salt Lake City Cemetery on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
The funeral procession for President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints makes its way to the Salt Lake City Cemetery on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News
The funeral procession for President Russell M. Nelson makes its way to the Salt Lake City Cemetery on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
The funeral procession for President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints makes its way to the Salt Lake City Cemetery on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News
People wave white handkerchiefs as the processional drives by following the funeral service of President Russell M. Nelson in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
Patricia Knavel of Layton waves a white handkerchief as the processional drives by following the funeral service of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Crowds gather to watch the processional following the funeral service of President Russell M. Nelson in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
Crowds gather to watch the processional following the funeral service of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. President Nelson died at his home in Salt Lake City at the age of 101. He had served as President of the Church since Jan. 14, 2018. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
People wait for the processional to begin after the funeral service of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. President Nelson died at his home in Salt Lake City at the age of 101. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
A hearse carrying President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, drives into the Salt Lake City Cemetery in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
People leave the Conference Center after the funeral service of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
People wait for the processional to begin after the funeral service of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
People wait for the processional to begin after the funeral service of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. President Nelson died at his home in Salt Lake City at the age of 101. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Spencer Duke, President Russell M. Nelson’s great-great-nephew, embraces his wife, Victoria Zhang Duke, as they enter the Salt Lake City Cemetery with other family and friends for the private burial in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Friends and family enter the Salt Lake City Cemetery for the private burial of President Russell M. Nelson in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
