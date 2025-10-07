Church leaders bear witness of President Nelson’s light, love and prophetic calling

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and Elder Henry B. Eyring of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles attend the funeral for President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.

Multiple Church leaders honored the late President Russell M. Nelson during his funeral services on Tuesday, Oct. 7, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.

Elders Jeffrey R. Holland and Henry B. Eyring of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles each gave remarks, as did Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson.

President Dallin H. Oaks, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and Elder Henry B. Eyring attend the funeral for President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland: Cherished memories

Elder Holland once introduced President Nelson as “the man for whom the word ‘gentleman’ was created.” President Nelson was dignified and courteous with every person he met, Elder Holland said, whether they were diplomats or dignitaries, new neighbors or complete strangers.

Elder Holland also recounted with deep fondness and gratitude his memories of traveling to Jerusalem with President Nelson in 2018, shortly after President Nelson became the Prophet.

“I have those memories in my heart now, today and forever,” Elder Holland said. “They have often sustained me on days when the sun forgot to come up. … President Nelson was a lamp rather than the feeble lamplighter I was trying to become.”

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks at the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

Elder Holland also bore witness of President Nelson’s calling as apostle, prophet, revelator and seer; and of Jesus Christ and His redeeming Atonement, for which President Nelson “lived and died, giving over 100 years.”

“Today we all join in saluting Russell Marion Nelson, the holder of hands and healer of hearts,” Elder Holland said, adding, “As we temporarily miss Russell, I testify that as we live worthily of ‘things celestial,’ we will all again enjoy there the ‘same sociality which exists among us here … only it will be coupled with eternal glory’ (Doctrine and Covenants 130:2).”

Leaders attend the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

Elder Henry B. Eyring: A personal witness

The Book of Mormon prophet Alma taught that when a righteous person dies, their spirit is “received into a state of happiness, which is called paradise, a state of rest, a state of peace, where they shall rest from all their troubles and from all care, and sorrow” (Alma 40:12).

Such has been the experience of President Nelson following his release from mortal life, said Elder Eyring.

“I bear testimony that the ordinances of the temple — which were so important to President Nelson and which were a constant focus of his ministry — they provide us with the hope and assurance of a reunion in the spirit world with our loved ones who preceded us in death and a glorious resurrection when our ‘souls and bodies are reunited,’” said Elder Eyring, referencing Alma 40:20.

Crowds gather to watch the processional following the funeral service of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Elder Eyring said he was a “personal witness” to the fact that the Lord inspires His prophet. The Holy Ghost opened President Nelson’s heart and mind to receive important direction for the Lord’s Church, Elder Eyring said; and President Nelson also valued the opinions and viewpoints of others.

“The Church is led by prophets, seers and revelators, through whom the Lord speaks,” Elder Eyring said. “Such was the responsibility and role of Russell Marion Nelson, which he fulfilled in a magnificent way.”

President Camille N. Johnson speaks during the funeral for President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

President Camille N. Johnson: Prophetic invitations

Just as the Good Shepherd knows and numbers His sheep, President Nelson always called President Johnson by name. He literally changed the world, one person and one interaction at a time, she said.

President Johnson continued that President Nelson issued prophetic invitations to understand God’s power, which is accessible to all who make and keep temple covenants. President Nelson taught that this is just as true for women as it is for men, President Johnson emphasized.

Flower arrangements are displayed at the funeral of President Russell M. Nelson at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

And while her testimony of President Nelson’s prophetic call was naturally influenced by her interactions with him, President Johnson said her willingness to act on President Nelson’s invitations was ultimately more important.

“I testify that we will realize the blessings promised to us by prophets when we accept and act upon their invitations,” President Johnson said. “And we will know for ourselves that they are who they purport to be, special witnesses of our Savior, Jesus Christ, with priesthood keys to govern the Church and administer ordinances.”

Despite her sadness at President Nelson’s passing, President Johnson said she has hope for the future.

“The delicious fruit of President Nelson’s prophetic counsel is optimism in the face of uncertainty,” President Johnson said. “It is confidence even when we don’t have an answer to every question. It is joy and grief coexisting. It is trusting Jesus Christ.”