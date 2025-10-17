Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, center, visits with Cornell University students after her campus forum in Ithaca, New York, Oct. 8, 2025.

Students at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, heard from Sister Amy A. Wright how they can create, serve and build — and find joy.

Sister Wright is the first counselor in the Primary general presidency and a member of the Missionary Executive Council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Through these experiences and as a cancer survivor, Sister Wright has seen the impact of service.

“My invitation to you right out of the gate is to join a cause that builds, a cause that creates,” she said in her campus forum on Oct. 8. “We have far too many people in this world who are intent on destroying. Choose to create and build something big. If you want to find true joy in life, be a creator and a builder with your words and actions.”

The audience included students who are not members of the Church. Sister Wright explained the Church’s efforts to care for those in need and how the women of the Church are involved in leadership and service at every level around the world.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, center, takes a picture with Cornell University students after her campus forum in Ithaca, New York, Oct. 8, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During chemotherapy treatments, Sister Wright and her family looked for other people to serve. This changed her whole focus and her whole outlook. Instead of worries and pain, she felt peace, hope and joy.

“If we are wise and turn outward instead of inward, out of every tragedy, every trial, every heartache, every single disappointment comes an opportunity for priceless education and spiritual growth. An opportunity to build,” Sister Wright said.

One way students can build and serve is to use the free JustServe platform, Sister Wright explained. The JustServe website and app show service projects based on time, location and ability.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, speaks about the JustServe platform during a campus forum at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, Oct. 8, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Young adults are not the future, they are the now, Sister Wright said, with limitless possibilities and endless potential right now for good in the world.

Ryan Strong said how grateful he was for Sister Wright to be able to speak on campus and share her experiences.

“I felt profoundly moved by her experience of cancer,” Strong said. “I tend to be quite pessimistic, even though I have never had trials on the scale of Sister Wright. Talking about how, despite her sufferings and chemotherapy, she was able to find God and serve others helped give all of us a model on how to respond to the trials of our lives.”

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, takes a picture with young adults in Palmyra, New York, Oct. 11, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Lea Seo invited a close friend to come with her who is not a member of the Church.

“She really enjoyed and appreciated Sister Wright’s talk as well,” Seo said. “She said that she also had family members who had cancer, and hearing about Sister Wright’s experience was very touching for her.”

Hearing Sister Wright speak about reaching outward when she was at such a low point in her own life was “powerful,” said Vibeka Just.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, left, takes a picture with Vibeka Just at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, Oct. 8, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Every interaction I had with her was filled with so much warmth,” Just continued. “Her kindness outside of the talk and the Spirit I felt during the talk inspired me to look outward and focus on helping those around me — especially when I feel discouraged or tempted to turn inward."

On Saturday, Oct. 11, Sister Wright spoke to a YSA conference in Palmyra, New York, which included the Cornell Latter-day Saint Student Association (LDSSA) and young single adult members of the Church from other universities around the area.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, and her husband, Brother James M. Wright, take a picture with young adults and leaders at a Church meetinghouse in Palmyra, New York, Oct. 11, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

One thing that stood out to Samantha Bohn, a student at the University of Pennsylvania, was Sister Wright’s encouragement to pray for a testimony — particularly of the prophet, but also of anything else they hope to understand.

“She said, ‘Ask for a testimony, and God will give you one, and He will give liberally,’” Bohn said. “That was her testimony, and the words touched my soul — I felt the truth of them. I know from experience that God gives some things quickly when we ask, charity in particular. James 1:5 mentions that God gives wisdom liberally. I was happy to hear that a testimony can be given in the same way.”

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, speaks to young adults after her devotional at a chapel in Palmyra, New York, Oct. 11, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Aaron Bohn, no relation to Samantha Bohn and who goes to Princeton University, said his takeaway from Sister Wright’s message was all about hope in Christ — which he said is exactly the message that young adults need today.

“We live in a world with a lot of uncertainty. But through the Atonement of Jesus Christ, we do get one cherished, remarkable guarantee: that if we just look to Him, things will work out,” Aaron Bohn said. “And to me, that’s hope. Hope no matter the circumstances, hope no matter the outcomes, hope no matter the choices of others, hope no matter our personal failings. Real hope that can be found only in Jesus Christ.”

Kathrine McPhie, a Harvard University student, said Sister Wright invited them to look for goodness in those around them and point it out — like Ammaron did with Mormon as a child (see Mormon 1:2).

“She also said that ‘Preach My Gospel’ isn’t just a guide for full-time missionaries but is meant for everyone trying to learn, live and share the gospel of Jesus Christ,” McPhie said. McPhie added that she hasn’t read the guide much since her full-time mission but now plans to do so again.

MyKala Wilt had this takeaway: “We are often taught to grow and develop our own Christlike attributes, but Sister Wright reminded us that it’s also important to see the Christlike attributes that others emulate and how they impact our own lives.”