Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, left; and Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman, right, smile for a photo with a Church member after a leadership instruction meeting in Lyon, France, on Sept. 4, 2025.

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, taught members and missionaries in six countries in the Europe Central Area — Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Poland, Belgium and Netherlands — from Aug. 30 to Sept. 6 about their divine potential and the joy of living the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Sister Wright said she followed the example set in 3 Nephi 11 by inviting all to “hear, see, feel, know and bear record.”

Ministering to youth in Germany and Poland

President Freeman began her ministry by speaking at devotionals in Berlin, Germany, and Warsaw, Poland.

In Berlin, she spoke specifically to the youth on the divine potential of the rising generation, according to a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

“When God says that He has a great work for us to do, He also has gifts for us to accomplish that great work,” President Freeman told youth.

In Warsaw, President Freeman took time to meet with humanitarian project collaborators in addition to speaking to members and missionaries.

“When we serve others, we see them as [God] sees them,” she said while meeting with the humanitarian collaborators.

Teaching children, missionaries in Italy and Switzerland

Sister Wright started her ministry with a devotional in Rome, Italy, which was conducted by Primary children.

“I tried to have each meeting be fast-paced, lively, interactive and engaging,” Sister Wright said, noting that she used music, puzzles and stories to convey her message.

After teaching the children how to sign “Holy Ghost” in American Sign Language, Sister Wright invited them to make the sign throughout the devotional whenever they felt the Spirit teaching them.

While in Rome — and later in the week in Zurich, Switzerland — Sister Wright also met with missionaries and taught them about developing Christlike attributes.

Using Doctrine and Covenants 46 and "Preach My Gospel" chapter 6, she invited missionaries to identify a spiritual gift or Christlike attribute that someone they served with exemplified and ponder how it had blessed their lives.

Sister Wright said “the Spirit was tangible” as missionaries shared.

Sister Wright concluded her remarks by outlining what makes a successful missionary.

“My young friends, a successful missionary is not someone who fulfills perfectly a preconceived missionary experience. A successful missionary is someone who strives to exhibit the Christlike attributes found in chapter 6 of ‘Preach My Gospel.’”

Sister Wright also spoke to local Church leaders in Rome, and later in the week in Zurich, reminding them, “We are all preparing for a next ordinance.”

For some, the next ordinance is baptism and confirmation, she said. For others, it is a temple ordinance. For many, it is preparing to take the sacrament.

She invited those in attendance to ask themselves regarding those they have been called to serve, “What is their next ordinance, and how can I help?”

While in Zurich later in the week, Sister Wright ministered to missionaries, members and local Church leaders.

Visiting members in France, Belgium and the Netherlands

President Freeman and Sister Wright met in Lyon, France, and addressed both missionaries and members.

At a devotional for members of the Lyon France Stake, President Freeman invited listeners to ponder on the way the Savior ministered to others, regardless of what was on His to-do list, according to a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Sister Wright asked the members to consider how the gospel of Jesus Christ has brought them joy and how they can share that joy with others.

She then invited those in attendance to download the Book of Mormon app and share a digital copy with a friend, family member or neighbor, along with their testimony of the Book of Mormon.

President Freeman and Sister Wright also ministered to Church members in Brussels, Belgium. They encouraged members to be examples of the Savior in their homes, schools and cities, reported a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

They ended their ministry in Breda, Netherlands, where they met with missionaries and local Church leaders.

