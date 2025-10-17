This week on social: Reorganized First Presidency shares first messages online

President Dallin H. Oaks and his wife, Sister Kristen Oaks, share a moment after the First Presidency was interviewed in the Relief Society Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025.

This week on social media, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which was reorganized on Tuesday, Oct. 14, went to social media to share their testimonies of the truthfulness of the Church.

Also, President Dallin H. Oaks, the Prophet and President of the Church, shared a birthday message for his wife, Sister Kristen Oaks. And, a journalist interviewed the First Presidency. Apostles also shared messages from recent ministries around the world.

In an Oct. 14 message shared live on the Church’s official social media channels, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles conducted a special announcement.

“We are honored now to announce that President Dallin Harris Oaks was set apart as the 18th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints this morning,” he said.

President Oaks then invited his counselors — President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson, first and second counselors, respectively — to share brief messages. President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, also addressed viewers before President Oaks concluded the meeting.

Following that live announcement on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and X, each leader who addressed viewers posted brief remarks to his social media account.

President Oaks shared, “I know beyond any certainty in my life that this is The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, restored with the fullness of the gospel that God has chosen to reveal in this dispensation of the fullness of times and led by prophets to this day.”

President Eyring expressed gratitude for the trust the Lord and President Oaks have shown to him for the new calling.

“I am so grateful for the people whose faith I know will sustain us in this great work of the Restoration and the final preparation of the Lord’s Church for His coming,” he said. “I bear you my testimony that preparation is occurring and that President Oaks is the perfect one to do the things that I know the Lord will want done. I am grateful to be at his side.”

President Christofferson shared his surprise at the new calling.

“I confess that this is not what I expected when I woke up this morning,” he said. “But I am deeply honored by this calling and the trust that it carries. At the same time I recognize that I am not called to be honored — I am called to serve."

Finally, President Holland testified that “the Father and the Son and the gifts of the Holy Ghost will come upon President Oaks in full measure.”

“We unequivocally sustain President Oaks as the prophet, seer and revelator leading this Church for its next moment in time. We love him, we have known him, we have watched him be prepared. We have had the confirmation that that is the Lord’s will, and that has been unanimous and a very moving experience to see that mantle come completely on President Oaks.”

A reel posted on Oct. 16 also shared President Oaks’ testimony as he begins his prophetic ministry.

“I’m glad for this opportunity to testify that I know the gospel of Jesus Christ in its fulness is in the restored Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”

On Oct. 15, President Oaks went to social media to share a birthday wish to Sister Oaks. As they hold one another and laugh throughout the video, President Oaks says, “On your birthday, I want to thank you for making me happy, making me a better man and a better informed Church leader and a more effective grandfather.”

The video concludes with both of them expressing that the other is their “favorite person in the world.”

In an Oct. 11 reel, Primary General President Susan H. Porter shared one of her favorite stories of the Savior — Jesus feeding the 5,000 with five loaves and two fishes.

She likened the lad who brought five barley loaves and two fishes, as explained in John 6:9, to a Primary child.

“Primary children are very small in stature, but they have the biggest hearts ever,” she said. “I can imagine that lad having brought lunch for himself or his family, but being willing to offer it to the Savior for all.”

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a reel on Oct. 16 that showed his visit to a family during a recent ministry in Mongolia.

“I cherish the moments when I am able to visit with individual families in their homes. The Lord knows them,” he said. “He loves them. I want to get to know and love them as well.”

During the visit, he bore testimony to the family. “I want to tell each of you children, as an Apostle of the Lord Jesus Christ, I know that Jesus Christ lives. And I know that He loves you.”

In a reel posted on Oct. 13, Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a message from his recent visit to Kazakhstan. During his visit, he spoke to global faith leaders at the Eighth Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions at the Palace of Independence in Astana, Kazakhstan.

He said: “Across faith traditions, sacred spaces — whether soaring cathedrals, quiet temples, majestic mosques, serene synagogues or humble meeting places — hold deep meaning. These houses of worship stand in nearly every land, offering refuge and inspiration for the faithful.”

He shared the importance of fostering “peace, mutual respect and lasting fellowship for the whole human family.”