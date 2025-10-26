Church releases official portrait of new First Presidency, President Oaks

Church President Dallin H. Oaks and his counselors in the First Presidency: President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor, and President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor.

A little less than two weeks after Church President Dallin H. Oaks named his counselors in the newly reorganized First Presidency, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released the group’s official portrait on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

President Oaks — whose official portrait was also released on Sunday, Oct. 26 — was set apart as the 18th President of the Church on Tuesday, Oct. 14, following the death of President Russell M. Nelson on Sept. 27 at age 101.

The portrait shows President Oaks and his counselors — President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the new First Presidency, and President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor — smiling as they pose for the photo in the Church Administration Building.

During an interview on Oct. 16 — their first since being set apart — the new First Presidency testified of the Savior.

The official portrait of Church President Dallin H. Oaks. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Jesus Christ is the way,” said President Oaks. “There shall be no other name given nor any other way nor means whereby salvation can come unto the children of men, only in and through the name of Christ, the Lord Omnipotent.”

President Eyring added that following the Savior helps bring calm that many seek during challenging times and circumstances.

“Come and see. Come and be. And find the peace that you are finding such difficulty discovering in the world around you,” he said.

President Christofferson said Jesus Christ has the power to accomplish everything promised by prophets throughout time.

“For me, the fact of His Resurrection is the proof of His power to fulfill all of His promises,” President Christofferson said. “It is the proof of who He is. And just remember that He volunteered to be our Redeemer from a time before the earth even existed.”