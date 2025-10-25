Video: ‘Transcendent experience’ of a new prophet

In the Church News video "Transcendent experience," President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, shares insights into the calling of a prophet.

When a prophet dies, the transition to the next prophet is orderly for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The established pattern is that the senior apostle becomes the next prophet.

After President Russell M. Nelson died Sept. 27, President Dallin H. Oaks was ordained as the church’s 18th prophet in a special meeting of the Twelve on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

In this Church News video, titled “Transcendent Experience,” President D. Todd Christofferson of the First Presidency and President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, talk about their previous experiences participating in a sacred meeting when a new prophet is ordained.

The meeting in which President Nelson was ordained as president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was the first such meeting President Christofferson was able to attend.

He said he felt the strong impression during the meeting that the process was inspired. “It was the Lord’s will and direction and the witness of his Spirit in the moment that I found very powerful,” he said.