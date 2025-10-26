Read about these 11 new, 10 reorganized stakes — from Missouri to Mexico

A stake center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

The following new stake presidencies have been called.

New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Rogers Arkansas and Springfield Missouri South stakes. The Branson Missouri Stake, which consists of the Branson 3rd (Spanish) and Branson YSA branches and the Bee Creek, Berryville, Branson West, Fall Creek and Harrison wards, was created by Elder Erich W. Kopischke, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Steven L. Bodhaine, an Area Seventy.

BRANSON MISSOURI STAKE: (April 27, 2025) President — Barry Keith Johnson, 57, retired; wife, Amy Astle Johnson. Counselors — Ryan Jerry Sorensen, 44, Hilton Grand Vacations general manager and Verum Films owner and cinematographer; wife, Melanie Taylor Sorensen. Cody Guy Hirschi, 46, Reeds Spring School District superintendent; wife, Amy Lynn Perkins Hirschi.

A new stake has been created from the Burley Idaho and Burley Idaho West stakes. The Burley Idaho Central Stake, which consists of the Burley 2nd, Burley 3rd, Burley 6th, Burley 7th, Burley 8th, Burley 9th and Cassia (Spanish) wards, was created by Elder I. Raymond Egbo, General Authority Seventy, and Elder J. Joseph Kiehl, an Area Seventy.

BURLEY IDAHO CENTRAL STAKE: (May 4, 2025) President — Chad Steven Bodily, 40, business owner; wife, Ann Miriam Barker Bodily. Counselors — Mark Wayne Fillmore, 68, dental technician; wife, Leann Broadhead Fillmore. Jacob Henry William Goedhart, 39, South Ridge Milk general and operations manager; wife, Tanna Mae Smith Goedhart.

A new stake has been created from the Chattanooga Tennessee Stake. The Cleveland Tennessee Stake, which consists of the Collegedale Branch and the Athens, Cleveland, Dalton, Dayton and Ooltewah wards, was created by Elder Michael A. Dunn, General Authority Seventy, and Elder M. Andrew Galt, an Area Seventy.

CLEVELAND TENNESSEE STAKE: (June 8, 2025) President — Daniel Patrick Wolfe, 61, CBL Properties vice president of management; wife, Kathryn Wraye Collier Wolfe. Counselors — Armando Javier Torres, 52, Mohawk Industries Inc. plant controller; wife, Maria Julieta Paez Torres. Adam Robertson, 57, ROSO, Inc. owner and CEO; wife, Ruth Ann Lamborn Robertson.

A new stake has been created from the Far West Missouri Stake. The Grand River Missouri Stake, which consists of the Far West YSA, Gallatin, Grand River Valley, Mill Creek, Spring Hill, Three Forks, Trenton and Yellow Creek wards, was created by Elder William K. Jackson, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Kirt L. Hodges, an Area Seventy.

GRAND RIVER MISSOURI STAKE: (April 27, 2025) President — Joseph Earl Richardson, 59, BYU–Idaho online instructor and JMLT Communications owner; wife, Rebecca Ann Warr Richardson. Counselors — David Haskell Marble, 56, Missouri Western State University associate professor of criminal justice and departmental chair; wife, Kristen Kern Marble. Jeffrey Morgan Durfee, 60, self-employed truck driver; wife, JoAnn Peck Durfee.

A new stake has been created from the Katoka Democratic Republic of the Congo Stake. The Kananga Democratic Republic of the Congo Ndesha Stake, which consists of the Kapanda, Katoka 1st, Kele-Kele, Lulua, Ndesha 3rd, Tshibandabanda and Tshikele wards, was created by Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Kabemba F. Nyembo, an Area Seventy.

KANANGA DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO NDESHA STAKE: (June 15, 2025) President — Martin Muebejayi Muamba, 35, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mechanic and Cumorah Establishment Multiservices manager; wife, Ilunga Marie Jeanne Ntumba Muebejayi. Counselors — Honore Ngindu Kalubi, 32, schools coordinator and teacher; wife, Muakadi Ruth Bantumbimpe. Kayembe Ambroise Mutshipayi, 30, education administrative assistant and general director; wife, Marie Bakatunanga Tshibuabua.

A new stake has been created from the Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Lukunga Stake. The Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Kimbwala Stake, which consists of the Mafuta Branch and the Kimbwala 1st, Kimbwala 2nd, Lutendele 1st, Lutendele 2nd, Mbudi and Tshikapa wards, was created by Elder Paul B. Pieper, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Jean Pierre A.L. Haboko, an Area Seventy.

KINSHASA DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO KIMBWALA STAKE: (June 15, 2025) President — Seraphin Mwana Nzambi Mubi, 62, Mission Aviation Fellowship business manager; wife, Marie-Claire N’Lenzo Yatelo. Counselors — Alphonse Mangbi Nyogba, 63, human resources director; wife, Sylvie Ntsogo Nyogba. Israel Ndjondo Ngwey, 43, entrepreneur; wife, Madeleine Tshiamala Mwanza.

A new stake has been created from the Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Kimbanseke and Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Mokali stakes. The Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Mapela Stake, which consists of the Du Rail 1st, Du Rail 2nd, Mapela, Masina 2nd, Masina 5th and Mulondo wards, was created by Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Jean Pierre A.L. Haboko, an Area Seventy.

KINSHASA DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO MAPELA STAKE: (June 29, 2025) President — Nestor Otshudi Nkosso, 61, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints senior finance analyst; wife, Wivine Mpembe Kitoko. Counselors — Modeste Mikobi Shaminga, 43, lawyer; wife, Rose Nkuna Bampendi. Marcel Batutiaku Makwikila, 53, liberal professional; wife, Judith Bingi Makana.

A new stake has been created from the Lehi Utah Cold Spring Ranch Stake. The Lehi Utah Hardman Farms Stake, which consists of the Hardman Farms 1st, Hardman Farms 2nd, Hardman Farms 3rd, Hardman Farms 4th, Hardman Farms 5th and Hardman Farms 6th wards, was created by Elder Brian K. Taylor, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Craig M. Teuscher, an Area Seventy.

LEHI UTAH HARDMAN FARMS STAKE: (June 8, 2025) President — Bramwell Todd Heath, 44, Department of Defense analyst; wife, Anna Lyn Elkington Heath. Counselors — Kenneth Arthur Corbett, 62, self-employed artist; wife, Jayne Kathryn Folsom Corbett. Gustavo G. Velasquez, 37, Blackwall Ventures chief strategic officer and partner and Equity Real Estate sales agent; wife, Erica Anne Hawker Velasquez.

A new stake has been created from the Moses Lake Washington and Spokane Washington West stakes. The Moses Lake Washington East Stake, which consists of the Ritzville Branch and the Garden Heights, Larson Heights, O’Sullivan, Pioneer and Ridgeview wards, was created by Elder Peter M. Johnson, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Douglas P. Maxfield, an Area Seventy.

MOSES LAKE WASHINGTON EAST STAKE: (June 1, 2025) President — Allen Dean Noble, 44, Moses Lake Community Health Center chief medical officer; wife, Erin Lee Parsons Noble. Counselors — Paul Gilbert Davis, 60, Lonza Inc. and Capsugel America regional technical service lead; wife, Ann Duvall Davis. Spencer David Williams, 46, City of Othello chief finance officer; wife, Brooke Anne Jones Williams.

A new stake has been created from the Liberty Missouri Stake. The Shoal Creek Missouri Stake, which consists of the San Rafael Branch (Spanish) and the New Mark, North Kansas City, Oak Grove, Platte Woods, Smithville Lake and Tiffany Springs wards, was created by Elder Matthew L. Carpenter, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Corbin E. Coombs, an Area Seventy.

SHOAL CREEK MISSOURI STAKE: (June 8, 2025) President — Michael Thurston Beach, 63, Bart’s Electric Co. chief financial officer; wife, Suzette Judene Gurney Beach. Counselors — David John Cook, 62, funeral director and Cook Properties LLC owner; wife, Doreen Darlene Wills Cook. Nathan Lee Crisenberry, 46, Alta Trust Co. executive vice president; wife, Mimi Elizabeth Stoker Crisenberry.

A new stake has been created from the Greenville South Carolina East Stake. The Spartanburg South Carolina Stake, which consists of the Union Branch and the Boiling Springs, Gaffney, Inman, Roebuck, Spartanburg and Tyger River wards, was created by Elder Craig C. Christensen, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Richard G. Youngblood, an Area Seventy.

SPARTANBURG SOUTH CAROLINA STAKE: (Aug. 24, 2025) President — Dale Spencer Kitchen, 48, Milliken & Co. research and development director; wife, Loranna Kearsley Kitchen. Counselors — Landrum Earle Bagwell IV, 39, WJ Partners managing director; wife, Niki Knudsen Bagwell. Timothy James McMurray, 36, Converse University assistant professor of music education and orchestra director, Saints Road violinist and composer, and private violin instructor; wife, Emily Shima Fossett McMurray.

Reorganized stakes

AMERICANA BRAZIL STAKE: (June 8, 2025) President — Vagner Rogério Vichesi, 54, CNC LAB Manutenção Eletro Eletrônica Ltda. director; succeeding Benedito de Oliveira Filho; wife, Zely Vaz da Silva Vichesi. Counselors — Guilherme Guerra Murat, 35, Tribunal Regional Federal judicial technician; wife, Mariana Campana Itinose Murat. Alexander Julio Jorge Sotelo Gordillo, 45, Casa de Repouso Flor de Íris, Elementar Cosméticos, and ANC Cosmetics businessman; wife, Cristiane Caramore Sotelo.

BENIN CITY NIGERIA SILUKO STAKE: (July 27, 2025) President — Nicholas Osagie Oroiwi, 56, Edo State Government principal; succeeding Michael Chukwudebe Omokoh Sr; wife, Augusta Ikponmwosa Osarogiagbon Nicholas-Oroiwi. Counselors — Charles Osamudiamen Omokaro, 62, Edo State Polytechnic Usen principal personal secretary; wife, Fidelia Nneka Udeze Omokaro. Rex Benjamin Iyekeoretin, 58, University of Benin Benin city Edo State Nigeria adjunct lecturer; wife, Mercy Iyekeoretin.

DURANGO COLORADO STAKE: (Aug. 10, 2025) President — Moss Jacob Fenberg, 50, Southwest Eye Consultants president and founder; succeeding Spencer Shane Smith; wife, Tamra Kaye Grygla Fenberg. Counselors — Todd Jay Plewe, 55, State of Colorado district court chief judge; wife, Monica Weidner Plewe. Brian Fredrick Olsen, 51, Utah Navajo Health System Inc. dental director; wife, Cherie Tanner Olsen.

LERMA MÉXICO STAKE: (Sept. 7, 2025) President — Gustavo Lopez Villalobos, 40, Kyndryl financial controller; succeeding Alberto Emilio Barrera Olascoaga; wife, Melody Flores Soto. Counselors — Luis Raul Tenorio Valenzuela, 42, Brambles regional talent and learning lead for Latin America; wife, Sarai Jazmin Peña Ramirez. Rodrigo Hernandez Acosta, 38, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints special events supervisor; wife, Kim Yamile Martinez Diaz.

MESA ARIZONA CLEARVIEW STAKE: (Sept. 14, 2025) President — Michael Aaron Hale, 38, Arizona Financial Credit Union vice president of finance; succeeding Merrill David Kennedy; wife, Taylor Kathleen Allen Hale. Counselors — David Bruce Ray, 47, clinical pharmacist; wife, Neelie Nicole Miner Ray. Benjamin David Spratling, 44, AgWest Farm Credit senior vice president of lending; wife, Cynthia Jolene Merrell Spratling.

MÉXICO CITY ANÁHUAC STAKE: (June 22, 2025) President — Rene Rafael Vega Cruz, 45, Prestadora de servicios Ciclomart SA de CV SOFOM ENR collections director; succeeding Luis Fernando Huezo López; wife, Alejandra Gabriela Castelan Serrano. Counselors — Jesús Eduardo Mata Hernández, 34, Delphy Bombas y Equipos accounting and treasury assistant; wife, Estefania Yamile Valencia Huerta. Geovanni Uriel Escamilla Flores, 35; wife, Maria de Jesus Camacho Nuñez de Escamilla.

MÉXICO CITY NETZAHUALCÓYOTL STAKE: (June 8, 2025) President — Juan Miguel Jimenez, 48, teacher; succeeding Mario Alberto Garcia Salas; wife, Claudia Zepeda Garcia de Miguel. Counselors — Julián Salvador Ramírez Pérez, 34, Beehive Clothing of Mexico accountant; wife, Julia Viridiana Maya Ramirez. Gaspar Carvajal Ceron, 62, self-employed business owner; wife, Maria de Lourdes Juarez Diaz de Carvajal.

MURRAY UTAH YSA STAKE: (Aug. 17, 2025) President — Clark David Ivory, 60, Ivory Homes owner and CEO; succeeding Stephen Craig Johnson; wife, Christine Cahoon Ivory. Counselors — Walter Jenkins Plumb IV, 50, Plumb Holdings CEO and Garnder Group partner; wife, Elizabeth Ann Corbett Plumb. Darin Craig Zwick, 48, Zwick Construction Co. president and CEO; wife, Courtney Kate Carter Zwick.

PHOENIX ARIZONA EAST STAKE: (Sept. 7, 2025) President — Andrew Scott Johnson, 46, former Brycon Corp. project manager; succeeding Charles William Ross; wife, Rebecca Ann Campbell Johnson. Counselors — Michael Jonathan Tejada, 45, Vanguard Cleaning Systems of Arizona regional director; wife, Megan Marie McKellar Tejada. Timothy Scott Davie, 41, emergency physician; wife, Sydney Carson Riding Davie.

WACO TEXAS STAKE: (Sept. 14, 2025) President — Benjamin Franklin Perry II, 44, physician; succeeding Jesse Maxwell Hayes; wife, Jessica Lynn Tricarico Perry. Counselors — Jordan Alexander Mayfield, 51, Naman, Howell, Smith & Lee partner and executive committee member; wife, Eden Annice Odahlen Mayfield. Gregory Doty Walker, 39, dermatologist; wife, Christina Elizabeth Hunt Walker.