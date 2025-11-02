Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac
Callings

Read about 22 new stake presidencies called recently — from Alaska to Bolivia

Notices of reorganized stakes around the world

The Maseru, Lesotho, meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is shown on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025.
Valerie Walton
By Valerie Walton
Valerie Walton is a Church News reporter.

The following new stake presidencies have recently been called to serve.

AHUACHAPÁN EL SALVADOR EL ESPINO STAKE: (Sept. 21, 2025) President — Salvador Enrique González Hernández, 36, Teamswell administrative assistant; succeeding Roque Arturo Zaldaña Olivares; wife, Mayra Abigail Chigüila de González. Counselors — Hugo Alberto Serrano Orellana, 33, Telus International senior team leader; wife, Marta Yancy Chiguila de Serrano. Luis Miguel Morales Salazar, 32, psychologist; wife, Ana Lizeth Gutierrez de Morales.

ANCHORAGE ALASKA STAKE: (Sept. 28, 2025) President — Matthew Thomas Lund, 48, Vellum Legal partner attorney; succeeding Boyd Cornell Esplin; wife, Sharlae Nelson Lund. Counselors — Robert Lester Kirn, 59, Klondike Property Management real estate associate broker; wife, Audrey Elaine Miller Kirn. Gary Frank Cavaness Jr., 50, Bright Smiles Dental owner and operator; wife, Christine Chia Jung Lee Cavaness.

BELÉM BRAZIL CIDADE NOVA STAKE: (Sept. 14, 2025) President — Nivaldo Francisco Jr., 44, entrepreneur; succeeding Fabio de Sousa Barbosa; wife, Taina Nazare Silva Francisco. Counselors — Fransis Soares de Sousa, 42, businessman; wife, Névia Monteiro Lima Sousa. Alex Pinto Costa, 35, FBM Multiservice administrative assistant; wife, Samanta Elizabete Xavier Ribeiro Costa.

BURLESON TEXAS STAKE: (Sept. 7, 2025) President — Sterling Justin Piepgrass, 52, S. Justin Piepgrass CPA PLLC owner; succeeding Kris Ray Dearden; wife, Iris Maria Calderon Piepgrass. Counselors — Stephan Richard Clark, 54, optical engineering consultant; wife, Laura Anne Pettingill Clark. Jeffrey Glade Hakes, 63, Lockheed Martin director; wife, Heidi-Lynne Horstmeier Hakes.

COCHABAMBA BOLIVIA UNIVERSIDAD STAKE: (Sept. 21, 2025) President — Daniel Steven Velasco Barron, 47, independent administrator; succeeding Johny Candia Ovidio; wife, Claudia Alejandra De Velasco Claros. Counselors — McKevin Peredo Espejo, 55, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints records leader; wife, Silvia Lorena de Peredo Vargas. Alan Peter Birnbaumer Cavero, 45, self-employed; wife, Mirtha de Birnbaumer Candia.

COEUR D’ALENE IDAHO STAKE: (Aug. 10, 2025) President — Ryan Spencer Johnson, 51, International Minute Press president and owner; succeeding Tyler Scofield Morton; wife, Jana Harris Johnson. Counselors — Mark Harold Snow, 52, Riverstone Dental Care partner, owner and dentist; wife, Rachel Jo Wood Snow. Thomas Joseph Pearson, 51, Twin Lakes Farm and Ranch owner and CEO; wife, Colleen Elizabeth Bellante Pearson.

FRANKLIN IDAHO STAKE: (Aug. 24, 2025) President — Darren Lynn Cole, 47, Cache Valley Bank president; succeeding Darin Scott Dransfield; wife, Lisa Takako Mitarai Cole. Counselors — Fredrick Scott Titensor, 50, Valley Implement owner; wife, Karalyn Thornock Titensor. Kyle Charles Knapp, 48, dairy farmer; wife, Marie Riley Knapp.

GUAYAQUIL ECUADOR PUERTO NUEVO STAKE: (Aug. 17, 2025) President — Tomas Rudi Sancan Lino, 51, Las Fragancias marketing coordinator; succeeding Elison Francisco Tejada Betemith; wife, Monserrate Cristina Pilligua González. Counselors — Juan Andres Alvarado Balcazar, 33, HOV Hotelera Quito waiter; wife, Cinthya Teresa Zambrano de Alvarado. Joosthin Adonis Quijije Orrala, 31, Cristian Suares plant technician; wife, Maria de los Angeles Carbo de Quijije.

HERMOSILLO MÉXICO PITIC STAKE: (Sept. 21, 2025) President — Jonatan Eulalio Rivera Macotela, 44, JR Ingeniería y Construcción general director; succeeding Fabian Ignacio Bernal Losoya; wife, Erika Avril Escalante Garfias. Counselors — Hector Omar Montoya Ceballos, 45, M2 group director; wife, Jassiel de Montoya Ramos. Adrian Fernando Diarte Cortes, 44, Donseguromx insurance agent; wife, Saymy Yazmin de Diarte Priego.

JUAZEIRO DO NORTE BRAZIL STAKE: (June 1, 2025) President — Valério Clares Costa, 43, Grupo Núcleo chief financial officer; succeeding José Ailton Germano de Assis; wife, Cícera Elaine Matias Oliveira Clares Costa. Counselors — Marcelino de Oliveira Barreto, 54, automobile electrician; wife, Francisca da Cunha Pereira Barreto. Francisco Bruno Silva de Sousa, 35, Municipality of Crato professor; wife, Maria do Socorro da Silva Sousa.

LIMA PERÚ COMAS STAKE: (Aug. 31, 2025) President — Luis Alberto Flores Leon, 54, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion regional director; succeeding Virgilio Romani Barrientos; wife, Rosa Jakeline Flores. Counselors — Roberto Keep Mandujano Urquiaga, 57, independent tax accountant; wife, Juana Yesenia Mandujano. Ricardo Enmanuel Neyra Aliaga, 36, Caja Huancayo senior business adviser; wife, Jackeline Paola Neyra.

MAKURDI NIGERIA STAKE: (Aug. 31, 2025) President — Armstrong Tondual Nkwegheyeh, 41, Tondual Telecom sole proprietor; succeeding Godwin Aondohemba Timiun; wife, Shantal Maho Tiashi Nkwegheyeh. Counselors — Aondoyima David Jabi, 29, G&J Fudys and Agro Supplies Ltd. and Garydons General Global Service Enterprise CEO; wife, Jennifer Sewuese Damsa Jabi. Friday Godwin Apaji, 42, self-employed CEO; wife, Abigail Apaji.

MDANTSANE SOUTH AFRICA STAKE: (Aug. 24, 2025) President — Thando Theo Funcuza, 42, South African Police Service sergeant; succeeding Kuviwe Mzubanzi Mahlangabeza; wife, Nombasa Precious Funcuza. Counselors — Mvabomzi Maho, 45, Department of Health transport office employee; wife, Nomathamsanqa Ntwanambi Maho. Sibonise Ngqondi, 29, Bidvest Waltons sales consultant; wife, Nosiviwe Kalawe Ngqondi.

MOUNTAIN HOME IDAHO STAKE: (Sept. 14, 2025) President — Brandon Kent Mackay, 47, PKL Services F-15 simulator instructor; succeeding Daniel Brigham Young; wife, Julianne Laney Mackay. Counselors — Kory Dell Olaveson, 39, pharmacist; wife, Hailey Marie Clark Olaveson. Chad Luckett Crossley, 49, doctor of physical therapy; wife, Kaisa Hansen Crossley.

PASAY PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Aug. 31, 2025) President — Ronnie Ryan Sualog Cabarles, 40, RonCabz Transport CEO and owner; succeeding Antonio Pua Villareal; wife, Ishe Jamisola Tan Cabarles. Counselors — Neil Gabriel Pomarejo Cruz, 33, RSN Customs Group Corp. general manager; wife, Kristel Evangelista Villaflor Cruz. Jose Aries Uy Cheng Jr., 41, SRS Ltd. owner; wife, Nancy Corpuz Urayani Cheng.

POCATELLO IDAHO EAST STAKE: (Sept. 21, 2025) President — Jonathan Dean Godfrey, 46, physician; succeeding John Thomas Bates; wife, Lyndsee Wright Godfrey. Counselors — Lee Richard Reddish, 56, dentist; wife, Sherry Godfrey Reddish. Robert Dwain Olcott, 53, JLL/BNSF facilities manager; wife, Ami Lyn Ward Olcott.

PROVO UTAH YSA 18TH STAKE: (Sept. 21, 2025) President — Cameron Barlow Adams, 46, GMI Insurance Agency, Inc. owner; succeeding Aaron John Webber; wife, Shaunee Lynn McGuire Adams. Counselors — James Warren Burgon, 65, Burgon Associates owner; wife, Janell Neeley Burgon. Nathan Samuel Byron Richardson, 27, FranklinCovey sales development representative.

QUETZALTENANGO GUATEMALA EL BOSQUE STAKE: (Aug. 10, 2025) President — Jose Alfonso Mena Rodriguez, 47, Luxury Vip S.A. general manager; succeeding Carlos Aroldo Tzic Tzul; wife, Lesbith Yesenia Perez Ulin de Mena. Counselors — Roberto Jared Sacalxot Marroquin, 37, administrator; wife, Maricruz Paredes Maldonado. Victor Manuel Ortiz Alvarez, 46, self-employed CEO; wife, Nancy Elizabeth Perez Ulin de Ortiz.

RECIFE BRAZIL STAKE: (Sept. 14, 2025) President — Charles Aureliano de Freitas, 44, Grupo Stellantis senior manufacturing analyst; wife, Amanda Barbosa Pereira Freitas. Counselors — Alfredo Bandeira de Medeiros Jr., 42, Pernambuco Court of Justice judge; wife, Cynthia Karina Nunes de Medeiros. Cristóvão Zuppardo Rufino, 38, Center for Advanced Studies and Systems of Recife staff software engineer; wife, Laiz de Araújo Rufino.

SAMMAMISH VALLEY WASHINGTON STAKE: (Sept. 7, 2025) President — Bryon Andrew Christensen, 51, Ernst & Young LLP principal; succeeding Jacob Mark Sowby; wife, Emily Ann Bloxham Christensen. Counselors — Adam Gorden Powell, 48, The Retirement Solution financial planner; wife, Lise Christine Hilton Powell. Jarom Grey Reid, 47, Devonport founder; wife, Carrie Collette Reid.

SCHAUMBURG ILLINOIS STAKE: (Aug. 24, 2025) President — Jose Fabio Arguedas Romero, 43, Novaspect control systems engineer; succeeding Brent Kenneth Smith; wife, Korina Torres Monge. Counselors — George Theodore Kitch, 56, Astro Machine Corp. manufacturing director; wife, Maria Alejandra Varela Kitch. Jeffrey Russell Christensen, 48, United Airlines managing director of global distribution strategy; wife, Jennifer Andria Taylor Christensen.

WAUSAU WISCONSIN STAKE: (Sept. 21, 2025) President — Clint L McKee, 47, Knee Deep McKees LLC cranberry grower and Sanford Health Marshfield Medical Center medical director and emergency medicine physician; succeeding Jacob William Lonsdale; wife, Kathryn Heslop McKee. Counselors — David Roy Kaufman Jr., 61, former Sokaogon Chippewa Tribal Community director of pharmacy; wife, Charlotte Cleo Haueter Kaufman. Harold Frank Bennett, 62, Siemens Smart Infrastructure principal training specialist; wife, Lorilee Jenkins Bennett.

