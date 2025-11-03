Elder Bednar reminds BYU–Pathway students: ‘The gospel of Jesus Christ is joyful’

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, and BYU–Pathway Worldwide President Brian K. Ashton, left, participate in the BYU–Pathway devotional broadcast on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025.

BYU–Pathway Worldwide students are highly diverse. And yet, during a devotional broadcast to students around the globe on Friday, Oct. 31, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles offered two pieces of counsel to students that transcend differences in culture, backgrounds, ages or circumstances.

First, “Take advantage of every opportunity that BYU–Pathway affords you,” Elder Bednar told students. “It is my personal belief that BYU–Pathway is one of the educational miracles of the dispensation of the fullness of times to bless people all over the world in remarkably different circumstances and conditions.”

Second, he reminded listeners, “the gospel of Jesus Christ is joyful.”

All will face difficult challenges. However, as covenant sons and daughters of God, “we have access to a power that helps us to face and overcome all of those challenges and adversities. For that, I cannot imagine why we would not be smiling every second of every minute of every day knowing what we have been blessed with,” Elder Bednar said.

During Friday’s broadcast, Elder Bednar sat down with BYU–Pathway President Brian K. Ashton in an informal, unscripted discussion about creating a gospel-centered family, the role of temple covenants and other topics.

“We hope that you feel like you are in the room with us,” President Ashton commented.

Elder Bednar blessed all students “at every age, anywhere” that if they will be good, press forward and do the simple things they know they should, that they will always have the companionship of the Holy Ghost. “You will be guided, protected and inspired,” he promised.

Creating a gospel-centered home

When President Ashton noted that many BYU–Pathway students might have never seen gospel principles emulated, Elder Bednar shared how the late Church President Russell M. Nelson; the late President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; President Jeffrey R. Holland, the current president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; and he himself all come from homes where one or both parents were not active in the Church.

“It begins with you,” said Elder Bednar, adding, “If you and a spouse are prayerful and counsel together, you will do what is right for your specific family in the particular time in which you live.”

The Doctrine and Covenants teaches that parents have a responsibility to teach their children to understand the doctrine of Christ (see Doctrine and Covenants 68:25). Many assume that “to understand” means mental comprehension, but the mind alone is not enough, Elder Bednar explained.

“The Lord says to ‘apply thine heart to understanding’ (Proverbs 2:2). The definition of revelation is thoughts to the mind and feelings to the heart. When what we know in our mind is confirmed as true in our heart, that is the beginning of understanding,” Elder Bednar explained.

So the role of a parent is to create a home where the Holy Ghost is the teacher. “[Parents] have a role to play, but ultimately, it is the Holy Ghost who witnesses to the heart,” said Elder Bednar.

Parents sometimes wonder if their efforts at family prayer or scripture study or home evening are making a difference. Elder Bednar said most of the time, one lesson, one scripture study session or one prayer is not going to be what makes an impact. “It is in the consistency of doing it. That is where the difference is made,” he said.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to BYU–Pathway Worldwide students during a devotional broadcast on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025.

The role of temple covenants

When asked how temple covenants can help individuals create a gospel-centered family, Elder Bednar explained that the covenants and ordinances found in the house of the Lord bring the power of godliness into individuals’ lives.

“That is the reason we have a house of the Lord. The [gathering of Israel] has always been for the purpose of constructing houses of the Lord so that people had access to those covenants, those ordinances and the power of godliness in their individual lives,” he said.

The role of the Church is to safeguard the priesthood authority, keep the doctrine pure, and provide access to the covenants and ordinances so that individuals can have that power in their lives. “That is the solution to the ills of this world and how we make it through,” Elder Bednar said.

He encouraged listeners to refer to the temple more often as the house of the Lord. Just as it is important to use the correct name of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, there can be an impact in continually hearing and thinking of the temple as the house of the Lord.

To conclude, Elder Bednar said he wanted to do “what I love to do the very most” — bear witness of God, the Eternal Father; and His Son, Jesus Christ; and the Restoration of His gospel through the Prophet Joseph Smith.

“I witness that Restoration is ongoing. It is happening today. It was happening yesterday. It will happen tomorrow, every day, week, month and year, until the Savior comes again,” he said.