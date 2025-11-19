Church leaders advocate for freedom of belief at Prague gathering

Participants of the High-Level International Conference of the Article 18 Alliance (International Religious Freedom or Belief Alliance) listen to a speech during a conference session at Prague Castle, the official residence of the President of the Czech Republic, on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.

A recent international seminar on religious freedom — held Nov. 12-13 at Prague Castle and Czernin Place in the Czech Republic — featured an address from Czechia’s president and participation of representatives of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The High-Level International Conference of the Article 18 Alliance unfolded with a powerful keynote from President Petr Pavel.

He stressed the importance of freedom of conscience, proclaiming, “Wherever the human spirit is controlled by power, freedom dies.” President Pavel emphasized that religion uplifts all people and that religious freedom must be actively protected, defended and practiced daily.

In attendance were leaders of governments, civil society and faith representatives, gathering to affirm the universal right to freedom of religion and belief.

Representing the Church were Elder James W. McConkie, a General Authority Seventy and member of the Europe Central Area presidency, and Michal Hanzal, area public relations manager.

Elder James W. McConkie of the Europe Central Area presidency, left, converses with Professor Tomás Halík, a distinguished Czech theologian, philosopher and Templeton Prize laureate, on Nov. 12, 2025, at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

According to a Europe Newsroom report, their participation reaffirms the importance the Church places on religious freedom. The Church’s 11th Article of Faith declares:

“We claim the privilege of worshiping Almighty God according to the dictates of our own conscience, and allow all men the same privilege, let them worship how, where, or what they may.”

The Article 18 Alliance upholds these same ideals. The Church united with global leaders to assert that everyone should have the right to worship freely, without fear or discrimination.

Participants of the High-Level International Conference of the Article 18 Alliance (International Religious Freedom or Belief Alliance) listen to panelists during a conference session at Czernin Palace, the seat of the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Prague, Czech Republic, on Nov. 13, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In his opening remarks, Pavel expressed how faith becomes a reservoir of courage and dignity, especially “in times of crises,” and reminded participants that “true religion is something that uplifts people — all people, not just some of them.”

He urged vigilance: “True freedom of religion means freedom from control. Religious freedom is never granted once and for all. It must therefore be protected, defended, and lived every day. Let us never take it for granted. Let us have the courage to stand up for it — for ourselves and for those who cannot.”

Elder McConkie emphasized the significance of the event: “Throughout the conference, I reflected on the Lord’s reminder in Doctrine and Covenants 134:4 that government should ‘restrain crime, but never control conscience; should punish guilt, but never suppress the freedom of the soul,’ and how gratifying it was to be gathered in the heart of Europe with academic, government, and faith leaders committed to these divine principles of truth and agency.”

Professor Brett Scharffs of the International Center for Law and Religion Studies at Brigham Young University moderates a panel during the High-Level International Conference of the Article 18 Alliance (International Religious Freedom or Belief Alliance) on Nov. 13, 2025, in Prague, Czech Republic. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Article 18 Alliance

According to the Czech Republic Newsroom, the Article 18 Alliance that organized the conference is a network of 38 member countries and dozens of experts united by the principles of Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its mission is to protect religious minorities, combat discrimination and promote respect for freedom of religion or belief.

The Alliance’s Council of Experts, which includes Professor Brett Scharffs from Brigham Young University’s International Center for Law and Religion Studies, convened leading voices globally to guide and support its initiatives.

President Petr Pavel, president of the Czech Republic, opens the High-Level International Conference of the Article 18 Alliance (International Religious Freedom or Belief Alliance) on Nov. 12, 2025, at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During the sessions and events, themes of dignity, solidarity and resilience were central. Delegates from around the world discussed peace building, social cohesion and the challenges faith communities face in conflict zones. Speakers included Nazila Ghanea, the United Nations’ Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief; Samuel Brownback, the former United States ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom; and others from across continents. A tribute was given to His Holiness the Dalai Lama for his commitment to nonviolence and human dignity.

Recognition and honors

The opening-night dinner was held in the National Museum at Prague’s historic Wenceslas Square. Awards were presented to organizations and individuals who have built bridges across faiths and advocated for religious freedom, with Scharffs among the recipients.

Upon receiving the award, Scharffs remarked, “Resilience comes from working together — especially in times of darkness. When we join in commitment and cooperation, we generate hope and strength for those who suffer persecution.”

Professor Brett Scharffs of the International Center for Law and Religion Studies at Brigham Young University receives an award for his long-standing commitment to defending religious freedom from Ambassador Robert Řehák, Chair of the Article 18 Alliance, during an award ceremony at the historic National Museum in Prague, Czech Republic, on Nov. 12, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

He was honored for his long-standing commitment to defending religious freedom.

Ambassador-at-large Robert Řehák, Chair of the Article 18 Alliance, said, “When we create genuine friendship and efficient cooperation, we can disarm hatred, we can overcome polarization and division. Together, we can transform the power of the powerless into a collective force for freedom of religion, mutual understanding and peace.”

Moving forward

Pavel gave valuable reminders: When men and women are free to seek God and serve their neighbors according to the dictates of their conscience, they become agents of hope. That is the kind of freedom this conference called participants to defend every day.

Participants of the High-Level International Conference of the Article 18 Alliance (International Religious Freedom or Belief Alliance) watch the presentation of awards to individuals and organizations who have built bridges across faiths and advanced religious freedom, on Nov. 12, 2025, in the historic building of the National Museum in Prague, Czech Republic. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The conference concluded with a declaration emphasizing that in times of uncertainty, the rights to freedom of religion, conscience and thought are vital to human dignity and resilience.

The Church continues to affirm that religious freedom is not only a right to be claimed but a gift to be shared.