Area presidency assignments for 2025-26 announced

Area leadership assignments in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for 2025-26 were announced Monday, April 14.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the Church’s 2025-2026 area leadership assignments.

The area presidency changes will become effective Aug. 1.

The Church has 24 administrative areas — six that cover the United States and the remaining 18 covering other countries.

The First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles preside over all affairs of the Church.

The Church has 12 quorums of the Seventy. The First and Second quorums are composed of General Authority Seventies, who have authority to serve anywhere in the world. The remaining 10 quorums are composed of Area Seventies. Under the direction of area presidencies, Area Seventies meet with and teach Church leaders, missionaries and members of the Church in local congregations. The work of each Area Seventy is generally limited to a specific area.

For each administrative area, a member of the Seventy is assigned by the First Presidency to serve as area president. Area presidencies work under the direction of assigned members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Presidency of the Seventy.

Most members of area presidencies are General Authority Seventies, with some Area Seventies — there are four Area Seventies among the total 24 area presidents and 48 counselors.

Areas in the United States are administered from Church headquarters in Salt Lake City, as is the Middle East/Africa North Area.

Other international areas are administered from area offices in those areas:

— Nairobi, Kenya; Africa South — Johannesburg, South Africa;

— Accra, Ghana; Asia — Hong Kong;

— Tokyo, Japan; Brazil — São Paulo, Brazil;

— Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; Canada — Calgary, Alberta;

— Guatemala City, Guatemala; Eurasian — Moscow, Russia;

— Frankfurt, Germany; Europe North — London, England;

— Mexico City, Mexico; Pacific — Auckland, New Zealand;

— Quezon City, Philippines; South America Northwest — Lima, Peru; and

First Presidency

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: President Russell M. Nelson, president, center; President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor, left; and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor. | Church News graphic

Read more about President Russell M. Nelson, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring.

Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles: Top, from left: President Jeffrey R. Holland, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, Elder David A. Bednar, Elder Quentin L. Cook, Elder D. Todd Christofferson and Elder Neil L. Andersen. Bottom, from left: Elder Ronald A. Rasband, Elder Gary E. Stevenson, Elder Dale G. Renlund, Elder Gerrit W. Gong, Elder Ulisses Soares and Elder Patrick Kearon. | Church News graphic

Read more about President Jeffrey R. Holland, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, Elder David A. Bednar, Elder Quentin L. Cook, Elder D. Todd Christofferson, Elder Neil L. Andersen, Elder Ronald A. Rasband, Elder Gary E. Stevenson, Elder Dale G. Renlund, Elder Gerrit W. Gong, Elder Ulisses Soares and Elder Patrick Kearon.

Presidency of the Seventy

Presidency of the Seventy, effective Aug. 1, 2025. | Church News graphic

Read more about Elder Carl B. Cook, Elder S. Mark Palmer, Elder Marcus B. Nash, Elder Michael T. Ringwood, Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela, Elder Edward Dube and Elder Kevin R. Duncan.

Each of the presidencies listed below includes links to the bios of the presidency members. The names are all listed in the order of area president, first counselor and second counselor.

United States

United States Central

United States Central Area presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, effective Aug. 1, 2025. | Church News graphic

Read more about Elder José A. Teixeira, Elder Ricardo P. Giménez and Elder Karl D. Hirst.

United States Northeast

United States Northeast Area presidency, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, effective Aug. 1, 2025. | Church News graphic

Read more about Elder Allen D. Haynie, Elder Mathias Held and Elder Robert M. Daines.

United States Southeast

United States Southeast Area presidency, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, effective Aug. 1, 2025. | Church News graphic

Read more about Elder Craig C. Christensen, Elder Massimo De Feo and Elder Aroldo B. Cavalcante.

United States Southwest

United States Southwest Area presidency, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, effective Aug. 1, 2025. | Church News graphic

Read more about Elder Jose L. Alonso, Elder Michael A. Dunn and Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt.

United States West

United States West Area presidency, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, effective Aug. 1, 2025. | Church News graphic

Read more about Elder Takashi Wada, Elder Peter M. Johnson and Elder Hugo E. Martinez.

Utah

Utah Area presidency, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, effective Aug. 1, 2025. | Church News graphic

Read more about Elder Brian K. Taylor, Elder John A. McCune and Elder Jorge T. Becerra.

Outside the United States

Africa Central

Africa Central Area presidency, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, effective Aug. 1, 2025. | Church News graphic

Read more about Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, Elder Paul B. Pieper and Elder Christophe G. Giraud-Carrier.

Africa South

Africa South Area presidency, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, effective Aug. 1, 2025. | Church News graphic

Read more about Elder Carlos A. Godoy, Elder Denelson Silva and Elder Vaiangina Sikahema.

Africa West

Africa West Area presidency, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, effective Aug. 1, 2025. | Church News graphic

Read more about Elder Alfred Kyungu, Elder Adeyinka A. Ojediran and Elder Isaac K. Morrison.

Asia

Asia Area presidency, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, effective Aug. 1, 2025. | Church News graphic

Read more about Elder Benjamin M.Z. Tai, Elder Kelly R. Johnson and Elder David L. Buckner.

Asia North

Asia North Area presidency, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, effective Aug. 1, 2025.

Read more about Elder J. Kimo Esplin, Elder Christopher H. Kim and Elder Michael John U. Teh.

Brazil

Brazil Area presidency, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, effective Aug. 1, 2025.

Read more about Elder Joni L. Koch, Elder Ciro Schmeil and Elder Mark D. Eddy.

Canada

Canada Area presidency, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, effective Aug. 1, 2025. | Church News graphic

Read more about Elder Vern P. Stanfill, Elder Martin Goury and Elder James E. Evanson.

Caribbean

Caribbean Area presidency, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, effective Aug. 1, 2025. | Church News graphic

Read more about Elder Valeri V. Cordón, Elder Hugo Montoya and Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt.

Central America

Central America Area presidency, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, effective Aug. 1, 2025. | Church News graphic

Read more about Elder Patricio M. Giuffra, Elder Ryan K. Olsen and Elder Gregorio E. Casillas.

Eurasian

Eurasian Area presidency, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, effective Aug. 1, 2025. | Church News graphic

Read more about Elder Aleksandr A. Drachyov, Elder Nikolai Ustyuzahaninov and Elder Vladimir N. Astashov.

Europe Central

Europe Central Area presidency, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, effective Aug. 1, 2025. | Church News graphic

Read more about Elder Rubén V. Alliaud, Elder Jack N. Gerard and Elder James W. McConkie III.

Europe North

Europe North Area presidency, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, effective Aug. 1, 2025. | Church News graphic

Read more about Elder Kevin W. Pearson, Elder Marcos A. Aidukaitis and Elder Alan T. Phillips.

Mexico

Mexico Area presidency, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, effective Aug. 1, 2025. | Church News graphic

Read more about Elder Sean Douglas, Elder Moisés Villanueva and Elder Brik V. Eyre.

Middle East/Africa North

Middle East / Africa North Area presidency, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, effective Aug. 1, 2025. | Church News graphic

Read more about Elder Anthony D. Perkins, Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella and Elder Roland J. Bäck.

Pacific

Pacific Area presidency, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, effective Aug. 1, 2025. | Church News graphic

Read more about Elder Peter F. Meurs, Elder Taniela B. Wakolo and Elder Jeremy R. Jaggi.

Philippines

Philippines Area presidency, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, effective Aug. 1, 2025. | Church News graphic

Read more about Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong and Elder William K. Jackson.

South America Northwest

South America Northwest Area presidency, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, effective Aug. 1, 2025. | Church News graphic

Read more about Elder Juan Pablo Villar, Elder Taylor G. Godoy and Elder Sandino Roman.

South America South

South America South Area presidency, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, effective Aug. 1, 2025. | Church News graphic

Read more about Elder Joaquin E. Costa, Elder Alan R. Walker and Elder Eduardo Gavarret.