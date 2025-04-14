Area presidency assignments for 2025-26 announced

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the Church’s 2025-2026 area leadership assignments.
The area presidency changes will become effective Aug. 1.
The Church has 24 administrative areas — six that cover the United States and the remaining 18 covering other countries.
The First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles preside over all affairs of the Church.
The Church has 12 quorums of the Seventy. The First and Second quorums are composed of General Authority Seventies, who have authority to serve anywhere in the world. The remaining 10 quorums are composed of Area Seventies. Under the direction of area presidencies, Area Seventies meet with and teach Church leaders, missionaries and members of the Church in local congregations. The work of each Area Seventy is generally limited to a specific area.
For each administrative area, a member of the Seventy is assigned by the First Presidency to serve as area president. Area presidencies work under the direction of assigned members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Presidency of the Seventy.
Most members of area presidencies are General Authority Seventies, with some Area Seventies — there are four Area Seventies among the total 24 area presidents and 48 counselors.
Areas in the United States are administered from Church headquarters in Salt Lake City, as is the Middle East/Africa North Area.
Other international areas are administered from area offices in those areas:
- Africa Central — Nairobi, Kenya;
- Africa South — Johannesburg, South Africa;
- Africa West — Accra, Ghana;
- Asia — Hong Kong;
- Asia North — Tokyo, Japan;
- Brazil — São Paulo, Brazil;
- Caribbean — Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;
- Canada — Calgary, Alberta;
- Central America — Guatemala City, Guatemala;
- Eurasian — Moscow, Russia;
- Europe Central — Frankfurt, Germany;
- Europe North — London, England;
- Mexico — Mexico City, Mexico;
- Pacific — Auckland, New Zealand;
- Philippines — Quezon City, Philippines;
- South America Northwest — Lima, Peru; and
- South America South — Buenos Aires, Argentina
Download a PDF of the area leadership assignments.
First Presidency
Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
Presidency of the Seventy
Each of the presidencies listed below includes links to the bios of the presidency members. The names are all listed in the order of area president, first counselor and second counselor.
United States
United States Central
United States Northeast
United States Southeast
United States Southwest
United States West
Utah
Outside the United States
Africa Central
Africa South
Africa West
Asia
Asia North
Brazil
Canada
Caribbean
Central America
Eurasian
Europe Central
Europe North
Mexico
Middle East/Africa North
Pacific
Philippines
South America Northwest
South America South
