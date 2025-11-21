Elder Stevenson invites city leaders gathered in Salt Lake City to become ‘architects of peace’ through service

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets city leaders from around the country during the National League of Cities summit in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025.

Representatives from cities around the country who have gathered this week in Salt Lake City for a National League of Cities summit learned about the power of peacemaking and service during a devotional with Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

The evening devotional on Wednesday, Nov. 19, included mayors, council members and other municipal leaders who are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and also other faiths. Elder Stevenson extended gratitude on behalf of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

“There couldn’t be anything more important than an expression of gratitude for what you are doing in an environment that is often thankless,” he said.

City leaders from around the country listen to Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles during the National League of Cities summit in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. | Zachary Konecki, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Stevenson invited the leaders to find and follow examples of peacemaking, selflessness and reconciliation and become architects of peace in the communities where they serve.

Humility and courage “can transform cities,” he said. Being peacemakers “affirms that we see each other as neighbors, not enemies. We need vision and a willingness to bring people together. We can lead with compassion, we can act with conviction.”

Elder Stevenson noted that King Benjamin in the Book of Mormon was both a government and ecclesiastical leader. He taught his people, “When ye are in the service of your fellow beings ye are only in the service of your God” (Mosiah 2:17).

Related Story Relief Society general presidency joins in service with city leaders from across the country

How service and JustServe can transform communities

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the National League of Cities summit in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. With him, from left, are Heath Bradley, global director of JustServe; Blaine Maxfield, Church managing director of welfare and self-reliance; Elder Hans T. Boom, General Authority Seventy; and Sharon Eubank, director of humanitarian services. | Zachary Konecki, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Stevenson spoke on a panel moderated by Sharon Eubank, the director of the Church’s humanitarian services; with Elder Hans T. Boom, General Authority Seventy; Blaine Maxfield, executive director of Welfare and Self-Reliance Services; and Heath Bradley, global director of JustServe.org.

They spoke about how communities and cities can find unity and peace by promoting service.

The JustServe website and app is designed to facilitate such action, with no “catch,” Elder Boom said. JustServe is more than a platform or app where volunteers can find service opportunities around them — it is a movement.

“It is not a proselyting tool, it has no political agenda. It is just a wonderful, meaningful way to render Christlike service,” he said. In this way, people can live the two great commandments — to love God and to love their neighbor.

People visit the JustServe informational center during the National League of Cities Summit at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. | Zachary Konecki, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This year, JustServe celebrated naming the 100th JustServe City. This recognition comes after a city has made a formal commitment or proclamation to encourage unity and service, encourages its residents to volunteer and recognizes individuals who make a difference through service.

These steps create a ripple effect of goodness, which strengthens neighborhoods and builds trust, Maxfield said.

“I know each of you are here today because you share the same values of service and impact. One thing I love about this effort is that service is a great unifier, it provides a sense of personal fulfillment and it strengthens families and aligns communities,” Maxfield told the audience.

Service and the rising generation

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets city leaders from around the country during the National League of Cities summit in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. | Zachary Konecki, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The panelists spoke about children and teens and their desires to serve. Bradley said there are more than 300 JustServe school clubs in multiple countries.

Elder Stevenson said Church leaders discuss the rising generation in great depth and what can be done to help them face hard things as they develop in a tough world. The rising generation is inclined toward volunteerism, he said, and inclined toward being involved in activities they think will elevate others.

Peacemaking begins in individual hearts, then expands into families and moves into communities, Elder Stevenson taught. He invited city leaders to think of how they can build unity, peace and understanding among their residents.

“That is why we are so enthusiastic about JustServe. It provides service and puts us elbow to elbow with others who are likeminded in their desire to help others,” Elder Stevenson said.

Reaction from city leaders

Todd Sluder, a Latter-day Saint and a City Council member in Washington, Illinois, said the evening inspired him to think of ways to involve more youth in service on the city level, through JustServe clubs or by creating a youth council.

An example of service blessing two neighbors' lives is shown during an evening devotional with Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for the National League of Cities summit in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. | Mary Richards, Church News

He was inspired by a story shared during the devotional of two neighbors who hated each other — but when they served each other after a natural disaster, those strong feelings were replaced by compassion and understanding.

“You need more love, you need more peacemakers,” Sluder said.

Kelley Packer, the executive director of the Association of Idaho Cities, said the evening’s devotional was “a voice of hope in today’s chaos.”

Recent municipal elections in Idaho demonstrated some division and distrust, she said. Elder Stevenson’s remarks and the invitations from the other speakers helped her think of new ways to promote civility.

“I never really thought about integrating JustServe into our communities as well, but what a wonderful way to just cement that commitment that cities are making to do better,” Packer said.