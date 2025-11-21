Relief Society general presidency joins in service with city leaders from across the country

Members of the Relief Society general advisory council join the Relief Society general presidency to pose for a photo at a JustServe project at the National League of Cities summit in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. From left to right: Sister Hannah Miller; Sister Dana Earl; Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor; Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson; Sister Sandra Singer; Sister Carolee Scowcroft; Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor; Sister Sharlene Miner; Sister Andrea McConkie; Sister Elaine Thornton; and Sister Mitzi Semoj.

Service is “the heart and soul of what we do as Relief Society sisters,” said Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson at a JustServe project on Thursday, Nov. 20.

The project was part of the National League of Cities summit, which brought mayors, commissioners and other city leaders from across the country to Salt Lake City.

President Johnson said she hopes city leaders attending the conference will be inspired by the principles that are taught through JustServe.

“Certainly we hope that they will adapt the principle that there are opportunities for each of us to just serve,” she said.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, center, along with Sister Andrea McConkie, left, and Sister Sandra Singer, right, both of teh Relief Society general advisory council, make hygiene kits for babies for a JustServe project at the National League of Cities summit in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. | Zachary Konecki, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The JustServe platform is a free website and app where community organizations list their service needs and where volunteers can find service opportunities around them.

This year, JustServe celebrated naming the 100th JustServe City. This recognition comes after a city has made a formal commitment or proclamation to encourage unity and service, encourages its residents to volunteer and recognizes individuals who make a difference through service.

President Johnson was joined by her counselors in the Relief Society general presidency and the Relief Society general advisory council. Together, they worked alongside city leaders to pack hygiene kits for babies, women and men in need for the Crossroads Urban Center, a food bank and nonprofit organization in Salt Lake City.

SisterKristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, center, joins in making hygiene kits for babies for a JustServe project at the National League of Cities summit in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. | Zachary Konecki, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“There is such a neat spirit of giving here,” said Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency. “Each of us has a desire to give something meaningful to help somebody, and in the process we’re blessed with healing.”

Sister Yee praised JustServe for its ability to unify communities as they work to take care of one another’s needs.

“That’s when we come together — when there is a need,” she said. “And the opportunity of JustServe helps us to see some of that in a way that we can jump in and all participate.”

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, said she was grateful to all the JustServe volunteers all over the country who serve in projects to benefit those in need.

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, and Sister Andrea McConkie, Relief Society general advisory council member, make hygiene kits for babies for a JustServe project at the National League of Cities summit in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. | Zachary Konecki, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

She said it was good to join with others on Thursday to do something to help young children and mothers.

“There are so many babies that don’t have what they need,” she said. “Those mothers are just so sad to not have all the resources they need, and here we’re putting together kits so that those mothers have some diapers, cream and some other things that they need.”

President Johnson said service like this is also a part of the Church’s global initiative to improve the well-being of women and children.

“There are needs everywhere, and we don’t have to go to exotic locations to find children who are hungry or women who can’t read,” she said.

President Johnson also encouraged everyone to think about the needs of others, especially during the Christmas season, to share the light of Jesus Christ.

“I hope that we will reflect upon the needs of those that are closest to us and our own communities,” she said.

Shannon Wright, a JustServe Specialist for northern Utah, said JustServe tries to do a service project along with the Utah League of Cities and Towns to show how easy it is to have a service component with any event.

Volunteers make hygiene kits for a JustServe project at the National League of Cities summit in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. | Zachary Konecki, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“And so when we heard that this will be national, it’s just like, ‘Oh, this will be a marvelous opportunity,’” she said.

Wright said many city leaders attending the conference would take part in the service during breaks and return again and again.

“We serve everyone, and that’s something that I absolutely love,” she said. “If you want to give back and help somebody else, you will feel better about yourself as well as blessing the lives of others.”

Nickolaus Smith, mayor of Clayton, Delaware, joined in the project.

“Service means everything to me,” he said. “Anything that you can give back to the community tends to come back to you tenfold.”

Volunteers assemble hygiene kits for a JustServe project at the National League of Cities summit at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. | Zachary Konecki, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints