Video: ‘Capable and ready,’ young women can serve at age 18

Church leaders share their feelings in a Church News video after the First Presidency announced the age change for sister missionaries from 18 to 19 on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.

Seminary classrooms, social media, family group chats and other places around the world experienced a jolt of excitement on Friday morning, Nov. 21, when the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints adjusted the age requirement for young women who want to serve as full-time missionaries.

That announcement moved the age from 19 to 18 and caused a ripple of joy among those young women and the leaders who counseled over a long period seeking the Lord’s guidance before making the change.

Four leaders of the Church spoke with journalists following the announcement on Friday morning. Elder W. Mark Bassett, General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Missionary Department; Elder Matthew S. Holland, General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church Communication Department; President Emily Belle Freeman, Young Women General president and member of the Missionary Executive Council; and Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency and member of the Missionary Executive Council, all testified of the blessings that will come to the young women who serve and to the Church as a whole for their service.

Elder Bassett said: “The sister missionaries are remarkable, and if a young woman chooses to serve, we know that they can be capable and ready to serve at 18.”

Sister Wright said: “When men and women are united in the cause of Jesus Christ, miracles happen. And that is what we are seeing with this missionary force is mighty, mighty miracles.”