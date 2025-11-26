Meet the new leaders of the Venezuela Valencia Mission

Sister missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints listen to Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in Curitiba, Brazil, Nov. 17, 2025.

The following new mission president and companion have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in December.

Josue Diaz, 37, and Mary Carmen de Diaz, three children, Paraíso Ward, Maracaibo Venezuela Centro Stake: Venezuela Valencia Mission, succeeding President Gustavo R. Leon and Sister Gloridalba Galindo de Leon. Brother Diaz is a stake presidency counselor and a former bishop, bishopric counselor, stake clerk, stake executive secretary, institute teacher and missionary in the Venezuela Barcelona Mission. He was born in Maracaibo, Venezuela, to Gardenio Ramon Diaz and Ana Jackeline de Diaz Aguilar.

Sister Diaz is a stake Relief Society president and a former stake Young Women president, seminary supervisor, seminary teacher and missionary in the Venezuela Barcelona Mission. She was born in Maracaibo, Venezuela, to Jose Gomez and Magally Josefina Gonzalez Rivera.