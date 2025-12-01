Learn about 29 new stake presidencies — from Arizona to Australia

A meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City is pictured on May 9, 2024.

New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Lima Perú Limatambo, Lima Perú Magdalena and Lima Perú San Luis stakes. The Lima Perú La Victoria Stake, which consists of the Balconcillo, El Porvenir, Jesús María, La Victoria and Santa Beatriz wards, was created by Elder Jorge T. Becerra, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Miguel A. Avila, an Area Seventy.

LIMA PERÚ LA VICTORIA STAKE: (May 18, 2025) President — Victor Manuel Espinoza Sanchez, 46, Ministerio de Salud emergency and disaster specialist; wife, Sandra Ramirez Molina de Espinoza. Counselors — Jodd Michael Ramirez Cordova, 47, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints local units analyst; wife, Ana Cecilia Quispe Lujan De Ramirez. Javier Bueno Fuentes, 46; wife, Claudia Nakamatsu Garro de Bueno.

A new stake has been created from the Newport News Virginia, Richmond Virginia Chesterfield and Richmond Virginia stakes. The Mechanicsville Virginia Stake, which consists of the New Kent and Richmond branches and the Chickahominy, Meadowbrook, Mechanicsville, Scotchtown and Tappahannock wards, was created by Elder Erich W. Kopischke, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Scott N. Taylor, an Area Seventy.

MECHANICSVILLE VIRGINIA STAKE: (June 1, 2025) President — Kyle Brady LeBaron, 41, Enterprise Fleet Management director; wife, Emily Carolyn Hall LeBaron. Counselors — Shane Michael Roland, 46, ADT Security LLC electronic security technician; wife, Kiley Lynn Tross Roland. Gregory Neale Packett, 50, self-employed president and CEO; wife, Leilani Chan Boon Packett.

Reorganized stakes

BEND OREGON STAKE: (Sept. 21, 2025) President — Thayne Lowell Edwards, 53, Grace Bio-Labs director of engineering; succeeding Gregory Lee Stevens; wife, Amber Miyoshi Grimley Edwards. Counselors — Michael Dane Broberg, 53, Les Schwab Tires CEO; wife, Stephanie Walch Broberg. Daniel Levi Willis, 46, Summit Health urologic oncologist; wife, Bryn Heather Jensen Willis.

BRIDGER VALLEY WYOMING STAKE: (Oct. 26, 2025) President — Barry John Hill, 38, Uinta County School District teacher; succeeding Michael Jay Kunzler; wife, Dyan Lang Hill. Counselors — Joseph Rex Weston, 45, self-employed business owner and operator; wife, Stephanie Redden Weston. Brady James Bevan, 36, Edward Jones certified financial planner and adviser; wife, Rachel Nicole Cluny Bevan.

CALAMBA PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Nov. 2, 2025) President — Ryan Abanilla Bautista, 44, business owner; succeeding Rhodell Liban Agustin; wife, Dianne Ferrer Burnal Bautista. Counselors — Eric Caisido Belen, 44, AIA Philippines financial adviser; wife, Liza Espenida Villacorta Belen. Oliver Jerome Muñoz Bondoc, 29, Samsung Electro-Mechanics Philippines process technical engineer; wife, Cilyn Cuba Silos Bondoc.

CALOOCAN PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Sept. 14, 2025) President — Alexander Tolentino Apanitan, 55, Jopers Enterprises Inc. account executive; succeeding Cesar Chette Santos Leon; wife, Leslie Roxas Pangilinan Apanitan. Counselors — Jay Quilaneta Galvez, 38, Fujitsu Global Delivery project management support; wife, Sheryl Joyce de Jesus Soriano Galvez. Spencer Adan Mariano Hansen Javier, 36, freelance head of operations and finance; wife, Renzzie Mahinay Asaldo Javier.

EDMONTON ALBERTA YSA STAKE: (Sept. 14, 2025) President — Darryl Brownie Rolfson, 60, University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry associate dean of M.D. Program; succeeding Jeffrey Brinkhurst Champion; wife, Terri Lynn Gibb Rolfson. Counselors — Dennis Scott Prince, 61, Airdar Inc. president; wife, Jan Louise Olsen Prince. Marc Jeffrey Bennett, 49, dentist; wife, Natasha Louise Nilsson Bennett.

ETINAN NIGERIA STAKE: (Sept. 21, 2025) President — Emmanuel Willie Sam, 49, Abasiofon Zion Ventures director; succeeding Percus Willie Etukudo; wife, Ekaette Michael Daniel Sam. Counselors — Idongesit Okon Akwa, 44, Princes Akwas Ing Services director; wife, Esther Idongesit Akwa. Sunday Philip Paul, 53; wife, Joyce Ned Udom Paul.

GABORONE BOTSWANA STAKE: (Nov. 9, 2025) President — Santee Bedzo Lebala, 40, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion coordinator; succeeding Oduetse Shaka Mokweni; wife, Olwethu Ngcibi Lebala. Counselors — Moduku Motshegwa, 40, Tau Freight and Logistics managing director; wife, Pearl Phatsimo Mathumo Motshegwa. Caiphus Mmino Mangenela, 41, Botswana Telecommunications Corp. safety, health and environment specialist; wife, Anne Wanja Mangenela.

GUATEMALA CITY MONTSERRAT STAKE: (Sept. 21, 2025) President — Elvis Raul Gomez Garavito, 56, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints area controller; succeeding Daniel Essau Matheu Garcia; wife, Heidy Lorena Salazar Meza de Gomez. Counselors — Jonatan Benjamin Solares Salazar, 39, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints maintenance manager; wife, Evelyn Azucena Chén Fuentes. Hugo Rolando Matheu Garcia, 44, self-employed architect; wife, Ismary Yameli Santos Mazariegos de Matheu.

HUDDERSFIELD ENGLAND STAKE: (Nov. 9, 2025) President — Craig Philip Simpson, 44, business owner and director; succeeding Samuel Bridgstock; wife, Abigail Simpson. Counselors — Tony Burnett, 60, former Alto Digital group sales and marketing director; wife, Lisa Marie Stocks Burnett. Adam Morgan Cartwright, 45, Siemens strategy director; wife, Beth Bridgstock Cartwright.

KALIBO PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Sept. 21, 2025) President — Elvin Estolloso Villanueva, 35, self-employed CEO; succeeding Ricarto Rimano Roberto; wife, Maureen Gay Dela Cruz Rimano Villanueva. Counselors — Joel Arevalo Blancaver Sr., 63, Mang Manok Meat Shop owner and entrepreneur; wife, Cheryl Jabagat Deita Blancaver. Albert Altubar Sonio, 38, former Orinda Holdings Corp. supervisor; wife, Janet Dalisay Escarda Sonio.

KAYSVILLE UTAH CENTRAL STAKE: (Nov. 9, 2025) President — Matthew Kyle Meese, 47, Mountain America Credit Union regional manager of wealth management; succeeding Scott Francis Simpson; wife, Jennifer Donielle Gonzales Meese. Counselors — James Joseph Dotson Jr., 57, retired firefighter and paramedic; wife, Carrie Lynn Covill Dotson. Christian Vaughn Taylor, 35, Ensign Real Estate Partners partner; wife, Lauren Hedin Taylor.

MARICOPA ARIZONA STAKE: (Oct. 19, 2025) President — Addison Edward Horst, 37, USAA financial crimes analyst; succeeding Robert Willis Weyrauch; wife, Mabulane Violet Mofolo Horst. Counselors — Michael Scott Moore, 53, Ryder Integrated Logistics driver; wife, Cheri Danelle Morris Moore. Salvador Vilchis Irra, 57, American Airlines senior infrastructure engineer; wife, Stephanie Funderburk Vilchis Irra.

MERIDIAN IDAHO VICTORY STAKE: (Oct. 26, 2025) President — Anthony Edward Campbell, 49, Idaho Power Company supply chain senior manager; succeeding Stephen Boyd Packer; wife, Kristie Dawn Webb Campbell. Counselors — Benjamin Cade Tolman, 50, Guardian Inspection Payments CEO; wife, Amber Rovig Tolman. Stuart Austin Black, 48, Mountain States Institute Family Medicine Residency associate program director; wife, Lanea Riddle Black.

MÉXICO CITY LOMAS VERDES STAKE: (Oct. 12, 2025) President — Roberto González Rodríguez, 48, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints travel, fleet and MTC services manager; succeeding Claudio Antonio Schiavon Vazquez; wife, Yeika Araiz del Rio de González. Counselors — Yuarit Islas Zepeda, 44, Mexico City Mexico Temple recorder assistant; wife, Marlene Yamel Bocanegra Miranda De Islas. Ivan de Jesus Hernandez Garcia, 39, SIF director; wife, Nayelli Rodriguez Ramirez de Hernandez.

PATZICIA GUATEMALA STAKE: (Oct. 12, 2025) President — Marvin Orlando Xicay Mich, 35, industrial welder; succeeding Bayron Salvador Xovín Rojché; wife, Nancy Angélica Merén López. Counselors — Garrett Steven Godinez Granados, 35, self-employed executive manager; wife, Leidie Marisol Arana Sincal. Victor Hugo Hernandez Julaj, 35, Conduent Guatemala customer service representative; wife, Maritza Lizeth Coc Can.

PERTH AUSTRALIA DIANELLA STAKE: (Sept. 14, 2025) President — Craig Phillip Anderson, 46, Throne Boss and Catalyst Business Coaching director; succeeding Ryan Dean Jenkins; wife, Ona Kate Alekna Anderson. Counselors — Michael William McIlwaine, 42, State Solicitor’s Office solicitor; wife, Alexandra Ellen Brennan McIlwaine. Dion Peter Hayman, 52, self-employed mortgage broker and Western Australia Police Force police officer; wife, Veronika Mae Kurocik Hayman.

PIRACICABA BRAZIL REZENDE STAKE: (Sept. 21, 2025) President — Juliano Daniel Bertholdo, 42, São Paulo State Court of Justice judicial technical clerk; succeeding Adimilson Gil; wife, Carla Serafim de Moraes Machado Bertholdo. Counselors — Eduardo Pereira Bertine, 47, Paiva Comércio Exterior Ltd. import analyst; wife, Michelle Paiva Araújo Bertine. Tobias Braga Biano, 43, process engineer; wife, Williane Kassia Da Cruz Batista Biano.

QUEEN CREEK ARIZONA HERITAGE STAKE: (Oct. 12, 2025) President — Chase Gibson Porter, 47, Porter Brothers Construction project manager; succeeding Ronald Dean Arnson; wife, Brynn Larson Porter. Counselors — Jeffrey Hiroshi Kaku, 50, Hirata Corp. of America senior project manager; wife, TerriAnn Sueko Kiyabu Kaku. Richard Scott Solomon, 52, Solomon CPAs & Financial Services partner and owner; wife, Mary Alexandra Ruiz Solomon.

QUEZON CITY PHILIPPINES SOUTH STAKE: (Nov. 9, 2025) President — Constancio Baluyot Lim, 56, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints strategic relationship manager; succeeding Bernabe Arriola Magsino; wife, Editha Penalosa Pizarra Lim. Counselors — Gian Carlo Singian Merdegia, 41, Pure Magic Enterprises marketing vice president; wife, Maria Angela Lee De Hitta Merdegia. Andrew Mabunga Obial, 43, 24/7 International Solutions architect; wife, Loveker Magayanes Cajipe Obial.

SALMON IDAHO STAKE: (Oct. 26, 2025) President — Ryan Claude Hilton, 53, Idaho Department of Fish and Game regional supervisor; succeeding Boyd Edgar Stokes; wife, Tiana Ann Russell Hilton. Counselors — Myron Grant Baldwin, 61, self-employed business owner; wife, Diane Smith Baldwin. Walter Scott Mackay V, 48, Intermountain Bison ranch manager; wife, Julie Ann Astle Mackay.

SAN TAN VALLEY ARIZONA NORTH STAKE: (Nov. 9, 2025) President — Matthew Dennis Palmer, 45, American Vision Partners chair of optometry; succeeding Edward Ole Nevitt; wife, Lindsay Marie Hamilton Palmer. Counselors — Brandt Douglas Madsen, 50, Gray Falkon LLC co-founder and general counsel; wife, Gina Taylor Madsen. Sidney Earl Headman Jr., 69, Williams & Associates vice president of sales; wife, Janette Durfey Headman.

SANTA ANA EL SALVADOR LOS PINOS STAKE: (Sept. 7, 2025) President — Fares Remberto Abinadi Garcia Molina, 37, Albert Son’s SA de CV business adviser; succeeding Will Alexander Flores Santamaria; wife, Estephanie Geraldine Diaz Escobar de Garcia. Counselors — Carlos Alfonso Montenegro Orellana, 45, digital financial adviser and dropshipper; wife, Yesenia Carolina Monges Trejo de Montenegro. Jose Salvador Salguero Carranza, 46; wife, Maria Josefina Perlera Monzon de Salguero.

SANTIAGO CHILE GABRIELA STAKE: (Oct. 19, 2025) President — Jorge Narvaez Miranda, 37, Minelco project analyst; succeeding Walter Dan Rivero Marcelino; wife, Leyvi Angela Medina Ñiquin de Narvaez. Counselors — Gerardo Enrique Palma Maulen, 59, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints operations and maintenance employee; wife, Brenda del Carmen Cid Benavente de Palma. Damián Guillermo Lasso, 43, self-employed electronic systems researcher and developer; wife, Jeny Paola Salinas Vargas.

SELAH WASHINGTON STAKE: (Nov. 9, 2025) President — Jacob Hudspeth Buchanan, 47, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion institute director and seminary coordinator; succeeding Bennett Carter Packard; wife, Angie Wyline Talbot Buchanan. Counselors — Erick Otero, 42, M2 Counseling vocational counselor; wife, Tania R. Sumano-Vera Otero. John Ray Freeman Jr., 60, Wesco International Inc. vice president of operations; wife, Diana Bowen Freeman.

STAFFORD VIRGINIA STAKE: (Sept. 21, 2025) President — Jeremy Michael Bylund, 44, Willkie Farr & Gallagher partner and chair of regulatory litigation; succeeding Bradley Murray Sant; wife, Natalie Noel Ward Bylund. Counselors — Harold Martinez, 49, General Dynamics senior multimedia specialist; wife, Nahomi Coral Lopez Sotomayor Martinez. David Ladd Edwards, 40, Department of Defense Office of Inspector General director of intelligence evaluations; wife, Carrie Ann Gutierrez Edwards.

TARLAC PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Aug. 24, 2025) President — Daniel Lumibao Javier Jr., 45, Boxwalla Inc. virtual assistant; succeeding Paul Ashley Pagulayan Donato; wife, Estefany Tiraytay Tumala Javier. Counselors — Coven Arrabis Riparip, 32, PathwayConnect instructor; wife, Cristine Dela Cruz Cabral Riparip. Nick Espiritu Calma, 52, former International Wiring Systems Philippines Corp. quality assurance employee; wife, Jeanette Valdez Alfonso Calma.

WILLARD UTAH STAKE: (Oct. 12, 2025) President — Dimond Spencer Loosli, 47, Lifetime Products brand manager and creative director; succeeding Chris Lee Erickson; wife, Kandice Marie Knight Loosli. Counselors — David Gerald Brown, 47, Connext CEO; wife, Sarah Hurst Brown. Jeremy Jud Redden, 46, Northrop Grumman program manager; wife, Jolynn Herrin Redden.