See the new official photo of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

The official portrait of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taken on Dec. 5, 2025. Front row, left to right: President Jeffrey R. Holland, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, Elder David A. Bednar, Elder Quentin L. Cook and Elder Neil L. Andersen. Back row, left to right: Elder Ronald A. Rasband, Elder Gary E. Stevenson, Elder Dale G. Renlund, Elder Gerrit W. Gong, Elder Ulisses Soares, Elder Patrick Kearon and Elder Gérald Caussé.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a new, official photograph of the current Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

The photo, taken in the Church Administration Building on Friday, Dec. 5, includes Elder Gérald Caussé, who was called to the quorum in November 2025 following the death of President Russell M. Nelson two months earlier. The photo was first published on ChurchofJesusChrist.org on Thursday, Dec. 11.

Apostles are special witnesses

Apostles are special witnesses to the name of Jesus Christ, who in mortality gave that title to the Twelve whom He chose to be His closest followers and supporters. Like their counterparts in the meridian of time, today’s Apostles are called to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ throughout the world.

The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is the Church’s second-highest leadership body, after the First Presidency. The latter is comprised of three Apostles, with the President of the Church — President Dallin H. Oaks — being the senior-most of all Apostles. His First Presidency counselors are President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson.

The quorum’s current members

The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles currently consists of:

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, 85, a native of St. George, Utah, was set apart as president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 14, 2025; he had previously served as acting president of the quorum since November 2023. At the time of his call to the quorum in June 23, 1994, he was serving as a General Authority Seventy. He married Patricia Terry in 1963; she died in July 2023. They are the parents of three children.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, 85, who was born in Ostrava, Czechoslovakia, and grew up in Germany, was sustained a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 2, 2004. At the time of his call, he was serving as a member of the Presidency of the Seventy. From 2008 to 2018, he served as second counselor in the First Presidency. He married Harriet Reich in 1962; they are the parents of two children.

Elder David A. Bednar, 73, a native of Oakland, California, was sustained a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 2, 2004. At the time of his call, he was serving as president of Brigham Young University-Idaho (formerly Ricks College). He married Susan Kae Robinson in 1975; they are the parents of three sons.

Elder Quentin L. Cook, 85, who was born in Logan, Utah, was sustained a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 6, 2007. At the time of his call, he was serving in the Presidency of the Seventy. He married Mary Gaddie in 1962; they are the parents of three children.

Elder Neil L. Andersen, 74, a native of Logan, Utah, and raised in Idaho, was sustained a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on April 4, 2009. At the time of his call, he was serving as the senior president of the Presidency of the Seventy. He married Kathy Williams in 1975; they are the parents of four children.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband, 74, a native of Salt Lake City, was called to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 3, 2015. At the time of his call, he was serving as senior president of the Presidency of the Seventy. He married Melanie Twitchell in 1973; they are the parents of five children.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson, 70, born in Ogden, Utah, and raised in Cache Valley, Utah, was sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 3, 2015. At the time of his call, he was serving as the Church’s presiding bishop. He married Lesa Jean Higley in 1979; they are the parents of four sons.

Elder Dale G. Renlund, 73, a native of Salt Lake City, was sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 3, 2015. At the time of his call, he was serving as a General Authority Seventy. He married Ruth Lybbert in 1977; they are the parents of one daughter.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong, 72, born in Redwood City, California, was sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on March 31, 2018. At the time of his call, he was serving in the Presidency of the Seventy. He married Susan Lindsay in 1980; they are the parents of four children.

Elder Ulisses Soares, 67, a native of São Paulo, Brazil, was sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on March 31, 2018. At the time of his call, he was serving in the Presidency of the Seventy. He married Rosana Fernandes Morgado in 1982; they are the parents of three children.

Elder Patrick Kearon, 64, a native of Carlisle, England, was called to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Dec. 7, 2023. At the time of his call, he was serving as senior president in the Presidency of the Seventy. He married Jennifer Hulme in 1991; they are the parents of four children.

Elder Gérald Caussé, 62, who was born in Bordeaux, France, was called to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Nov. 6, 2025. At the time of his call, he was serving as the Church’s presiding bishop. He married Valérie Babin in 1986; they are the parents of five children.