International leaders come together for Christmas celebration in Geneva

Community and church leaders pose for a photo in Geneva, Switzerland in December 2025.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosted a Christmas dinner in Geneva, Switzerland, inviting diplomatic representatives and community leaders from around the world to celebrate the season. The event recognized the impactful humanitarian and diplomatic achievements in Geneva throughout 2025.

Elder Rubén V. Alliaud, president of the Europe Central Area, and his wife, Sister Fabiana Alliaud, greet guests in Geneva, Switzerland in December 2025.

Joseph and Jan Cannon of the Church’s Geneva Office and humanitarian efforts began the program by welcoming all in attendance. They expressed appreciation for the diplomatic missions, NGOs and partners who have worked collaboratively to strengthen families, assist refugees and promote peace, according to the Europe Newsroom.

In attendance was Elder Rubén V. Alliaud, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s Europe Central Area, and his wife, Sister Fabiana Alliaud. He delivered a keynote Light the World address:

Attendees at a Christmas dinner hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints listen to Elder Rubén V. Alliaud in Geneva, Switzerland in December 2025.

“These dinners are a simple way to thank all the countries, people and organizations that unite to help those in need and bring light into their lives, following the example that Jesus Christ so well exemplified,” he said. “The Church is a global organization and is present in many countries. The help and humanitarian aid we provide each year is through organizations and good people in all those countries that can better identify real needs. Ambassadors and NGOs help bring light into the world, and this is what we celebrate tonight.”

Elder Rubén V. Alliaud, president of the Europe Central Area, speaks at a dinner in honor of humanitarian and diplomatic efforts in Geneva, Switzerland, in December 2025.

Stefano Bosco, director of the Geneva Office, took a moment to discuss Geneva’s unique role as a center for dialogue and cooperation. He emphasized how the often unseen acts of service and coordination are essential for advancing humanitarian efforts. Christmas serves as a time to not only recognize these vital contributions but also to renew our commitment to helping others.

Ambassador Iván Emilio de Jesús Ogando Lora, a representative of the Dominican Republic, added to these remarks: “We see many things that are happening in the world, many people thinking about individualism. It’s about sharing. This season invites you to share. Dominican culture is mostly that.”

Performers gather to share their dances as part of a cultural celebration at a Christmas dinner hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Geneva, Switzerland, in December 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Part of the evening celebration featured cultural performances, showcasing the diversity and beauty of the global community represented in Geneva. Performers shared music and dance from their home countries.

Countries and groups who shared their talents included the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Indonesia, the Samoan Pacific Youth Group, the Dominican Republic, Hungary’s L’Ensemble Pannonia and Danses Hongroises and Bojóca Band.

Ambassador Paul Empole Losoko Efambe, representating the Democratic Republic of the Congo, remarked, “Thank you for the demonstration of the lights of the world, the demonstration through the dance and the way we see the world together as a group, as a family.”

A performer dances as part of a cultural celebration at a Christmas dinner hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Geneva, Switzerland, in December 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Joep Boudeqign Boom, an Area Seventy in the Europe Central Area, said, “We’re all children of God. It doesn’t matter which country you’re from or which culture or what kind of food you eat or what dances you dance, we have a universal language of love and light.”

Each performance highlighted the traditions and spirit of a different region, uniting guests in appreciation for the cultures that enhance Geneva’s international landscape.

“I had not met the people before, but we met and talked and felt a connection,” said Elder Yves Weidmann, Area Seventy in the Europe Central Area. “That connection also comes because we’re brothers and sisters. It felt like the world came together.”

Performers dance to celebrate their culture at a Christmas dinner hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Geneva, Switzerland, in December 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ambassador Nella Pepe Tavita-Levy, a representative of the Independent State of Samoa, expressed that “Samoan culture is based on love, respect and humility. Samoa is a country founded on God, and we try to speak and live with love and respect and more importantly to have an attitude of service, to serve others.”

Throughout the evening, guests noted the warmth and fellowship that marked the gathering — an expression of the Christmas message of peace and goodwill. Many reflected on how Geneva’s progress in humanitarian action, diplomacy, and interfaith cooperation is made possible when individuals and institutions work together to support others.

A performer dances as part of a cultural celebration at a Christmas dinner hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Geneva, Switzerland, in December 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Christmas dinner served not only as a seasonal celebration but also as a recognition of the good accomplished throughout the year.