New leaders called to preside over Missouri Historic Sites

The following new historic site leaders have been called to serve by the First Presidency.

Bryson Caldwell Cook and Janice Lei Hall Cook | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Bryson Caldwell Cook and Janice Lei Hall Cook, five children, Jackson Creek Ward, McCammon Idaho Stake: Missouri Historic Sites, succeeding President James Johnson and Sister Debra Johnson. Brother Cook is a former senior missionary at the Joseph Smith Birthplace Historic Site, Zimbabwe Harare Mission president, stake president, stake mission president, high councilor, stake Young Men president, bishop, bishopric counselor and missionary in the Massachusetts Boston Mission. He was born in San Bernardino, California, to Joseph Wolcott and Enid Caldwell Cook.

Sister Cook is a former senior missionary at the Joseph Smith Birthplace Historic Site, Zimbabwe Harare Mission president companion, stake camp director, assistant stake camp director, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, seminary teacher and Cub Scout leader. Sister Cook was born in Phoenix, Arizona, to Dave Deon and Sharon Driggs Hall.