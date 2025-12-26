The Young Women general presidency share a Christmas message of following faith examples of individuals from the holy story in Luke 2 in a Dec. 23, 2025, social media post.

This week on social media, Church leaders share invitations to seek the Savior this Christmas with inspiring messages of faith, service and remembering the blessings available to all because of the Savior’s birth.

President Dallin H. Oaks shared that Christmas “awakens in us a desire to extend ourselves beyond our normal ties of love and friendship.” Along with directing goodwill to everyone, from casual friends to enemies, he reminded followers that Christmas is also a time for forgiveness, healing and restoring relationships.

“Merry Christmas to each of us! May we all feel God’s love for us and show that love toward our neighbors during this special season,” he wrote in a Dec. 21 post.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said that although winters as he was growing up in Germany were cold and resources were scant, Christmas “always felt warm — not because of what we had, but because of what we felt: hope, love and a sense that God was near."

“The heart of Christmas is the message of a loving Father in Heaven who sent His Son, Jesus Christ, to bring light into our world and into our individual lives,” he wrote in a Dec. 19 post.

Inspired by Luke 2, the Young Women general presidency shared a Christmas message highlighting the faithful attributes of those in the scripture and encouraged followers to draw inspiration from them.

“May you seek like the Wise Men, with all your heart, trusting He will lead you exactly where you need to be,” they wrote in a Dec. 24 post.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote that time with missionaries in the Provo Missionary Training Center reminded him of his first Christmas away from home as a missionary in Swindon, England, in 1960. He recalled a Christmas Eve when he and his companion felt they were “truly emissaries of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ” as they greeted people in their homes and shared brief Christmas messages and blessings.

“Let us give thanks for our wonderful missionaries this time of year as they serve to bless God’s children — and may each of us be valiant in our testimonies of the Savior at all times and in all things," he wrote in a Dec. 25 post.

Primary General President Susan H. Porter expressed her appreciation on behalf of the Primary general presidency to those who have served Primary children.

“Please know that your service as a teacher, music leader, Valiant activity leader or member of a Primary presidency is seen and deeply appreciated. You are making an eternal difference in the lives of the children you teach,” she wrote in a Dec. 24 post.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles noted that the celebration of Christ’s birth takes many forms — including the Light the World Giving Machine kiosks. He recognized the “charitable hearts” of the Kansas City, Missouri, community as he witnessed the unveiling of the donation stations, which benefit local and international charities.

“I think the Lord smiles down upon us as He observes our celebration of His birth and our recognition of Him as the Light of the World and Son of the living God,” he wrote in a Dec. 19 post.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared that when her oldest son, Briton, returned from his missionary service, he wanted to be part of the miracles she experienced while battling cancer.

“Through generous donations and countless helping hands, we assembled and delivered more than 120 stockings to patients undergoing treatment, lighting the world with hope and love,” she wrote in a Dec. 22 post.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared that just as the presence of light drives away darkness, allows us to see clearly and fills our lives with joy and promise — the Savior has that “very effect.”

“A life anchored in Jesus Christ — the Light and Life of the World — becomes rich with purpose, alive in the Spirit and filled with the joy that only He can give," he wrote in a Dec. 22 post.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reminded followers that mortal trials are fleeting and “the joy here is just the beginning of joy to come.”

“Believe that there is a particular gift in this season for you. Seek for quiet, solitary moments when you can ponder, pray and feel the loving-kindness of the One whose birth makes any joy in any life possible,” he wrote in a Dec. 23 post.

Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, encouraged individuals to seek the Savior amid “the loud, enticing invitations that draw us away from the true celebration of His birth.”

“May we study the scriptures and know His signs. May we recognize His works, His Atonement, His words, His peace and His love. I invite you to earnestly seek Him … and, like the wise men of old, find Him,” he wrote in a Dec. 24 post.

Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, provided six lessons learned from the Wise Men in the Nativity story of ways to be a disciple of Jesus Christ

“Discipleship isn’t just talking about Jesus Christ — it’s living like Him every day,” he wrote in a Dec. 23 post.