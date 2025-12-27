Watch: 16 Videos of President Jeffrey R. Holland

Then-Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his late wife, Sister Patricia Holland, greet Latter-day Saints gathered for a member meeting in Helsinki, Finland, on Nov. 13, 2022.

After a life served as a powerful emissary of Jesus Christ, President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died Saturday, Dec. 27.

President Holland has been featured in various Church News videos since 2020.

In one video from November 2020, just days shy of his 80th birthday, President Holland shared his testimony that God lives, that the heavens are open and that Jesus Christ is the Savior of the World.

Below find a list of 16 videos, in which President Holland, along with Sister Patricia Holland, bears witness of the name of Jesus Christ and shares his testimony of the Savior’s restored gospel and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Video: President Jeffrey R. Holland — a powerful emissary of Jesus Christ

In a Church News video published after his death, President Holland speaks about the greatest thrill to “talk of Christ.”

Video: How God can make hearts ‘healed, whole and holy’

President Jeffrey R. Holland teaches in this video how temples bring about the blessings described by the Savior to the Nephites.

Video: President Holland shares feelings of love to those rebuilding from fires in Southern California

In this Church News video, Church members in Southern California share about experiencing President Holland’s “Apostolic Comfort” following devastating fires.

Video: President Holland’s invitation when facing life’s challenges

When trials come “Stay in the Boat,” President Holland says in this Church News video.

Video: President Holland on the ‘flood of faithfulness’ in the Church

“I am planning on the promises of this temple, and I am planning on eternity,” President Jeffrey R. Holland says in this video.

Video: Recalling the influence of his wife, President Holland finds a ‘beautiful moment’ in the plan of salvation

President Jeffrey R. Holland reflects on what he learned about the plan of salvation following the death of his wife, Sister Patricia T. Holland.

Video: 3 Apostles talk about the impact of ‘Preach My Gospel’

In this video, President M. Russell Ballard, Elder Holland and Elder Cook reflect on the history and impact of “Preach My Gospel” — and hopes of how families can use it.

Video: Celebrating the life and ministry of Sister Patricia Terry Holland in photographs

This Church News video honors Sister Holland, 1942-2023, a former general officer in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the wife of then-Elder Jeffrey R. Holland.

Video: Elder Holland is blessed by the ‘Prayers of the Saints’

Then-Elder Jeffrey R. Holland offers an update on his health and thanks Latter-day Saints for their prayers in this video titled “Prayers of the Saints.”

Video: How health challenges have brought Elder and Sister Holland closer to the Lord

“I have felt like everything I have done that’s been a challenge has driven me closer and closer to the Lord — everything," Sister Holland said in the video “Earned Empathy.”

Video: Missionaries should ‘let the world know who you are,’ President Ballard says

While ministering in England, President Ballard, Elder Holland and Elder Cook spoke with missionaries serving where the three Apostles served as young missionaries decades earlier in this video “Let the World Know.”

Video: Elder Holland on the early Apostles’ missions to England and its role in building the Church

At the John Benbow farm in England with President Ballard and Elder Cook, Elder Holland point out how the early Apostles’ missions helped the Church.

Video: The challenging time in Elder and Sister Holland’s lives when they had to focus and ‘Live by the Spirit’

When then-Elder Jeffrey R. Holland was president of BYU, Sister Patricia Holland was called to the Young Women general presidency. They spoke about that time in this video.

Video: How Elder Holland sees the gospel as a maypole

In this Church News video, titled “Maypole” and recorded in April 2022 just before Easter, then-Elder Holland shares his powerful testimony. “I can only braid the gospel maypole,” he says.

Video: Elder Holland, Elder Cook and Bob Abrams discuss building bridges between their ‘Two Communities’

This Church News video, titled “Two Communities,” features Bob Abrams along with then-Elder Holland and Elder Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaking about friendship.

Video: Elder Jeffrey R. Holland shares his testimony, says pandemic was a time to draw closer to God

This Church News video features then-Elder Holland’s testimony that God lives, that the heavens are open and that Jesus Christ is the Savior of the World.