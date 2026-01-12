Menu
Leaders & Ministry

Video: ‘Be happy,’ President Oaks says at the Burley Idaho Temple dedication

In a new Church News video, President Oaks says ‘be happy and trust in the Lord’

Available in:Spanish | Portuguese
President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, center, and his wife, Sister Kristen Oaks, right, leave the Burley Idaho Temple dedication in Burley, Idaho, on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026.
President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, center, and his wife, Sister Kristen Oaks, right, leave the Burley Idaho Temple dedication in Burley, Idaho, on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News
Aimee Cobabe
By Aimee Cobabe
Aimee Cobabe is a reporter for Church News

President Dallin H. Oaks dedicated the Burley Idaho Temple on Sunday, Jan. 11.

Sitting by his wife, Sister Kristen Oaks, in an interview before the dedication, President Oaks shared how his “earliest memories are here in Southern Idaho.”

As a boy, President Oaks lived in Twin Falls for about five years. It was there that his father was on the high council for over four years before dying and where President Oaks attended the 1st and 2nd grades.

President Oaks said that before President Russell M. Nelson’s death, the former President of the Church gave his counselors the opportunity to choose a temple to dedicate.

“I didn’t see any place that was more attractive to me than this community because I associate it with my youth,” President Oaks said.

The temple is a “powerful symbol for the youth,” he continued.

He also hopes that young people can look to the future with optimism.

“Be happy,” he said. “Do not be depressed. Trust in the Lord.”

