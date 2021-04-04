In the News
4 April 2021
4 June 2022
During April 2021 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Burley, Idaho. It was announced along with 19 other temples, which had been the most locations announced at one time.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the Burley Idaho Temple was held on June 4, 2022. The ceremony was presided over by Elder Brent H. Nielson, of the Seventy.
40 S. 150 E.
Burley, Idaho 83318
United States
This will be the seventh Latter-day Saint temple in Idaho. It will also be the second temple in the Magic Valley area.
Once dedicated, this will be the southernmost temple in Idaho.
Latter-day Saints in Burley currently travel to the Twin Falls Idaho Temple, a drive of around 45 minutes.
Elder David B. Haight, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles from 1976 to 2004, was born in Oakley, Idaho, a city in the Burley temple’s proposed temple district.
