Groundbreaking of the Burley Idaho Temple

During the groundbreaking ceremony of the Burley Idaho Temple, Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy said, “As we symbolically turn this ground today to begin the construction of this temple, may each of us symbolically turn our hearts to our Father in Heaven and let Him know of our gratitude that a temple is coming to this community.”Elder Nielson was born and raised in Burley, Idaho, and felt grateful to be the one to preside over the groundbreaking of the city’s new temple on June 4, 2022. He said , “It was just a few hundred yards from here where I learned to ... love and enjoy life and the wonderful abundance that the Lord has blessed all who reside in this beautiful Magic Valley.”