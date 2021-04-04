Menu
Burley Idaho Temple

4 April 2021

4 June 2022

Burley Idaho Temple under construction
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Burley Idaho Temple

During the groundbreaking ceremony of the Burley Idaho Temple, Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy said, “As we symbolically turn this ground today to begin the construction of this temple, may each of us symbolically turn our hearts to our Father in Heaven and let Him know of our gratitude that a temple is coming to this community.”

Elder Nielson was born and raised in Burley, Idaho, and felt grateful to be the one to preside over the groundbreaking of the city’s new temple on June 4, 2022. He said, “It was just a few hundred yards from here where I learned to ... love and enjoy life and the wonderful abundance that the Lord has blessed all who reside in this beautiful Magic Valley.”

Timeline of the Burley Idaho Temple

Architecture and Design of the Burley Idaho Temple

The Burley Idaho Temple will include two stories in a 38,600-square-foot structure. The temple will stand on 10.1 acres and is approximately half a mile southwest of the Snake River.

The artistic rendering of the temple features a structure and style similar to the temple in its neighboring city — Twin Falls, Idaho. Various trees and bushes will fill the Burley temple’s landscape.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Burley Idaho Temple

Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Marcia Nielson, are joined by others in turning over soil as Burley, Idaho, and surrounding-area residents gather to take part in the groundbreaking of the Burley Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Guests wait for the Burley Idaho Temple groundbreaking ceremony to begin. There are mountains in the background.
Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy offers his remarks at the Burley Idaho Temple groundbreaking ceremony.
Local members perform the hymn "I Know that My Redeemer Lives" with violins, flutes, and cellos at the Burley Idaho Temple groundbreaking ceremony.

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the seventh Latter-day Saint temple in Idaho. It will also be the second temple in the Magic Valley area.

Fact #2

Once dedicated, this will be the southernmost temple in Idaho.

Fact #3

Latter-day Saints in Burley currently travel to the Twin Falls Idaho Temple, a drive of around 45 minutes.

Fact #4

Elder David B. Haight, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles from 1976 to 2004, was born in Oakley, Idaho, a city in the Burley temple’s proposed temple district.

