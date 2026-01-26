Learn about the presidencies of 6 new, 12 reorganized stakes worldwide — from Pennsylvania to Peru

The following stakes have been created or reorganized around the world.

New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Alaminos Philippines District. The Alaminos Philippines Stake, which consists of the Mabini Branch and the Alaminos 1st, Alaminos 2nd, Bani, Bolinao and Hundred Island wards, was created by Elder William K. Jackson, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Emmanuel Rodantes G. Abraham, an Area Seventy.

ALAMINOS PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Nov. 2, 2025) President — Lloyd Villaruz Balili, 46, business owner; wife, Rose Austria Radam Balili. Counselors — Jonathan Castillo Alvendia, 47, Sieun House English ESL teacher and trainer; wife, Catherine Cabrales Collado Alvendia. Reynaldo Dario Sarate, 58, retired; wife, Wilma Sison Rabanera Sarate.

A new stake has been created from the Elk Ridge Utah Stake. The Elk Ridge Utah West Stake, which consists of the Elk Ridge 9th (Care Center) Branch and the Elk Ridge 5th, Elk Ridge 6th, Elk Ridge 8th, Elk Ridge 10th, Elk Ridge 11th, Elk Ridge 13th and Elk Ridge 14th wards, was created by Elder W. Mark Bassett, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder David L. Smith, an Area Seventy.

ELK RIDGE UTAH WEST STAKE: (Nov. 16, 2025) President — Coleby Stewart Clawson, 40, Brigham Young University assistant athletic director — football sports medicine; wife, Breanna Lee Hill Clawson. Counselors — Douglas Ryan Johnson, 51, Redmond real estate developer and partner relations; wife, Jamie Renee Blanchard Johnson. Don A Flitton, 58, independent consultant; wife, Ether Joy Smalley Flitton.

A new stake has been created from the Hurricane Utah Stake. The Hurricane Utah South Stake, which consists of the Hurricane 4th, Hurricane 10th, Hurricane 15th, Hurricane 18th (Spanish), Hurricane 19th and Three Falls wards, was created by Elder Gregorio E. Casillas, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Gayle L. Pollock, an Area Seventy.

HURRICANE UTAH SOUTH STAKE: (March 30, 2025) President — Luis Carlos Mendez, 51, Utah auto remarketing sales; wife, Maria Gutierrez Mendez. Counselors — Neil Bradley Simpson, 43, Intermountain Health manager; wife, Rachel Christine Lowe Simpson. Jody Lynn Rich, 62, Washington County School District high school counselor; wife, Marylynne Pannier Rich.

A new stake has been created from the Kasumbalesa Democratic Republic of the Congo District. The Kasumbalesa Democratic Republic of the Congo Stake, which consists of the Musoshi Branch and the Bilanga, Golf, Kasumbalesa 1st, Kasumbalesa 2nd and Peage wards, was created by Elder Paul B. Pieper, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Ndalamba Ilunga, an Area Seventy.

KASUMBALESA DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO STAKE: (Nov. 9, 2025) President — Wa Djinda Alain Banza, 37, Toha Investment SARL human resources manager; wife, Annie Masengu Ngudia Banza. Counselors — Erick Wa Yumba Kiluba, 42; wife, Mireille Muluba Kasongo. Ndala Felicien Binene, 33, freelancer; wife, Nadège Ndaya Kabuya.

A new stake has been created from the Edmond Oklahoma, Norman Oklahoma and Oklahoma City South stakes. The Noble Oklahoma Stake, which consists of the Ada, Noble, Norman 1st, Purcell, Seminole and Shawnee wards, was created by Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Mark J Cluff, an Area Seventy.

NOBLE OKLAHOMA STAKE: (March 30, 2025) President — Gary Dwayne Nabors Jr., 47, dental surgeon; wife, Sonya Kay Petersen Nabors. Counselors — Eric Keith Lehenbauer, 58, City of Norman, Oklahoma, police captain; wife, Phyllis Ann Duncan Lehenbauer. Clinton Larry Blake, 52, dentist; wife, Toby Nielson Blake.

A new stake has been created from the Payson Utah Mountain View Stake. The Payson Utah Arrowhead Stake, which consists of the Mountain View 4th, Mountain View 5th, Mountain View 6th, Mountain View 7th, Mountain View 8th and Mountain View 11th (Spanish) wards, was created by Elder Yoon Hwan Choi, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Sean F.D. Collins, an Area Seventy.

PAYSON UTAH ARROWHEAD STAKE: (Oct. 19, 2025) President — Kenton James Phillips, 57, Olson’s Greenhouse Gardens quality assurance manager; wife, Cheryl Mangelson Phillips. Counselors — Raymond Alan Davis, 64, D6 Transportation owner; wife, Suzanne Selby Davis. Thane William Kennedy, 37, Sunstone Engineering product manager; wife, Chelsea Elona Cooper Kennedy.

Reorganized stakes

CHARLESTON WEST VIRGINIA STAKE: (Nov. 9, 2025) President — Christopher Reed Randall, 46, anesthesiologist; succeeding Reed Jay Nelson; wife, Carrie Amelia Thomsen Randall. Counselors — David Arnim Wiley II, 53, Marshall University associate professor; wife, Robina Elaine Davis Wiley. John-Mark Atkinson, 40, Atkinson & Frampton PLLC member; wife, Natalie Rose Brown Atkinson.

CHIMALTENANGO GUATEMALA STAKE: (Oct. 19, 2025) President — Fredy Neptali Ramirez Cardona, 47, self-employed forestry consultant; succeeding Juan Fernando Lopez Morales; wife, Silvia Patricia Yanet Gonzalez Gomez Ramirez. Counselors — Lester Ernesto Lorenzo Ortiz, 36, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Central America Area assistant director; wife, Mildred Lucia Sanchez Reyes. Selvin Servando Avila Trigueros, 42, Colegio Mesoamericano teacher; wife, Alma Iliana Ramos Vielman.

CHORLEY ENGLAND STAKE: (Nov. 16, 2025) President — Stephen James Scott, 47, CorpAcq Ltd. chief operating officer; succeeding Michael Paul Moray Gratton; wife, Amanda Louise Robinson Scott. Counselors — Jason Lee Carruthers, 54, EON energy manager; wife, Rebecca Louise Scott Carruthers. Keith Chapman, 51, Preston England Temple recorder; wife, Lindsay Anne Anderson-Chapman.

IBIONO NIGERIA STAKE: (Nov. 30, 2025) President — Victor Benson Ekpo, 46, Akwa Ibom State Local Government Service Commission chief clerical officer; succeeding Ete-Obong Edet Inyon; wife, Glory Vic-Benson Ekpo. Counselors — Idongesit Michael Effiong, 36, self-employed director; wife, Anne Idongesit Micheal. Edet Eyibio Akpan, 50, self-employed livestock farmer; wife, Rose Eyibio Edet.

KINSHASA DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO N’DJILI STAKE: (Nov. 9, 2025) President — Didier Luyalu Buloki, 34, area fleet manager; succeeding Nixon Ngoy-Kashama; wife, Gracia Tsawu Madilu. Counselors — Pierre Minengo Mako, 46, Congo American Language Institute teacher; wife, Bibiche Sinda-Kibangu. Jean Kalonji Kamuanga, 47, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints administrative assistant; wife, Giselle Tshibola Tshimpanga.

PERGAMINO ARGENTINA STAKE: (Nov. 30, 2025) President — Hernan Santiago Rodriguez, 50, LDC Argentina S.A. grain receiver; succeeding Ricardo Alfredo Fusco; wife, Gisela Adriana Espindola Rodriguez. Counselors — Daniel Alejandro Bañuls, 41, Ariel Bourda Computación IT technician and sales associate; wife, Yamila Melisa Guistozzi Bañuls. Enzo Muñoz Torigino, 31, Bagley Salto S.A employee; wife, Agustina Fiorella Scalia Muñoz.

REXBURG IDAHO NORTH STAKE: (Dec. 7, 2025) President — Daniel Vern Barnes, 57, BYU–Idaho counselor; succeeding John Thomas Zenger; wife, Melinda Joy Anderson Barnes. Counselors — Richard Dean Cloward, 60, BYU–Idaho professor; wife, Tracie Kay Ogden Cloward. Nathan Derryl Jack, 42, BYU–Idaho computer science and engineering department chair; wife, KayLyn Alder Jack.

SCRANTON PENNSYLVANIA STAKE: (Oct. 12, 2025) President — Anthony Joseph Schmitt, 50, antiques dealer and antiques furniture restorer; succeeding John Charles Scherer; wife, Christine Ann Davis Schmitt. Counselors — Jeffrey Scott Bell, 52, dentist; wife, Amy Eileen Harrington Bell. James Norman Beebe, 55, Organon head of research and development; wife, Stacey Leigh Leishman Beebe.

TACNA PERÚ ALAMEDA STAKE: (Nov. 9, 2025) President — Richard Antero Zevallos Curo, 49, AKL Inversiones and Servicios administrator; succeeding Nestor Raul Garayar Callizaya; wife, Lucia Elena de Zevallos Chambe. Counselors — Jose Luis Rodriguez Juarez, 43, trial lawyer; wife, Olga Sariah de Rodriguez Alvarez. Ivan Leonidas Chavez Solis, 44, Distribuidora Atol administrator; wife, Ana Patricia de Chavez Rosado.

TAOYUAN TAIWAN STAKE: (Nov. 9, 2025) President — Yu An Chen, 38, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints area planning manager; succeeding I Ming Wang; wife, Chia Tien Chang. Counselors — Kao Yang Wu, 57, Qisda Corp. associate vice president; wife, Hsiao Ping Lu. Chih Yuan Chao, 52, Church area correlation manager; wife, Hsing Chun Shih.

TARAWA KIRIBATI WEST STAKE: (Sept. 14, 2025) President — Terikiai Natan, 54, Marine Training Center senior engineering instructor; succeeding Penisula Tekiera Mwemwenikeaki; wife, Arina Kirata Natan. Counselors — Temakau Bobu, 32; wife, Naomi Maraki Bokai Bobu. Natua Mwabeta, 28, Tito Cleaning Services service manager; wife, Claudette Kaitama Natua.

UBERABA BRAZIL STAKE: (Oct. 26, 2025) President — Paulo Augusto Gomes Garrido Carneiro Leão, 38, self-employed civil engineer; succeeding Marcelo Ponciano Da Silva; wife, Kelly Fernanda Gonçalves Garrido Carneiro Leão. Counselors — Almir Feitosa de Almeida, 40; wife, Nubia Patricia Campos Almeida. Cristian Javier Rodriguez, 51, business manager; wife, Griselda Paola Laumann Rodriguez.