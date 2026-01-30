President Oaks to speak at BYU devotional in February

President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, smiles during a videotaped conversation about Brigham Young University that was released Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025.

Church President Dallin H. Oaks will speak at Brigham Young University’s weekly campus devotional on Tuesday, Feb. 10, according to the school’s events calendar.

President Oaks was set apart as the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 14, 2025.

He will deliver his message at BYU from the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, at 11:05 a.m., Mountain Standard Time.

This will be one of his first addresses as Prophet. Since being set apart, President Oaks has been interviewed twice: first in the days following his call and then prior to the Burley Idaho Temple dedication. He also spoke during the funeral for President Jeffrey R. Holland on Wednesday, Dec. 31.

President Dallin H. Oaks, then-first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, poses for a photo in his office in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

President Oaks served as president of BYU from 1971 to 1980. He recently addressed campus briefly during commencement in 2025 when his friend, Judge J. Clifford Wallace, was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Law and Public Service from the university. President Oaks also spoke during a campus devotional in 2022, where he asked the university community, “How are we measuring up” to Church President Spencer W. Kimball’s 1975 call to be “unique,” “special”?

BYU devotionals can be watched live on BYUtv.org on Tuesdays at 11:05 a.m. Read or watch past BYU devotional addresses and see the schedule for upcoming speakers at speeches.byu.edu.