President Oaks remembers President Holland as ‘an apostle of love and learning’

Members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and others attend the funeral of the late President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Salt Lake Tabernacle at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025.

President Jeffrey R. Holland left “his unforgettable testimony of God on all that he touched,” said President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during President Holland’s funeral Wednesday, Dec. 31.

“The lifetime personal and heartfelt assurance in President Holland’s teachings answers our most poignant feelings about our mortal failings,” President Oaks said.

President Holland died Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, at age 85, from complications associated with kidney disease. He had been serving as the president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles since President Oaks and his counselors in a new First Presidency were announced Oct. 14 and acting president since November 2023.

President Dallin H. Oaks speaks during the funeral for President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Held in the Tabernacle on Temple Square, President Holland’s funeral was open to the public and included reflections by members of the Holland family and music by The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. President Oaks presided at the funeral and offered concluding remarks.

A dear friend who ‘continued as my teacher’

President Oaks described President Holland as “my dear friend” and “an apostle of love and learning.” He spoke of their relationship in education and Church service that began more than 50 years ago.

“We had a long and loving association in the work of the Lord,” President Oaks said.

Members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles attend the funeral for President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

President Oaks’ and President Holland’s sequences of professional and Church leadership were closely related. Early in his service as president of Brigham Young University, President Oaks hired Jeffrey Holland to be the dean of the College of Religion at BYU. “I was his president; he was my teacher,” President Oaks recalled.

As a new BYU president, President Oaks wanted to make some changes, including establishing that women professors could teach the fundamental Book of Mormon course and that faithful teachers in other colleges of the university could do the same.

President Dallin H. Oaks attends the funeral for President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

“Neither of those changes could have been accomplished without his leadership, coupled with my initiative and support,” President Oaks said of President Holland.

After a few years at BYU, Dean Holland was appointed commissioner of Church education. “Then he was the leader, and I was one of his presidents,” President Oaks said.

Attendees stand during the funeral for President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

President Holland later succeeded President Oaks as president of BYU, where President Holland “emphasized the spiritual obligation of BYU” as a university founded on the belief that students are children of God.

“When he was called to the Quorum of the Twelve in 1994, he became my apostolic colleague and I was his senior in the quorum,” President Oaks said. “In our most recent callings, I became his president. But throughout, he has continued as my teacher.”

President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, right, speaks with President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, during a videotaped conversation about Brigham Young University that was released Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. | Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org

President Holland’s influence and testimony

In speaking of President Holland’s teachings of the Savior, President Oaks quoted President Holland’s words from a book titled “Christ and the New Covenant” that President Holland wrote shortly after he was called to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles:

“Christ walked the path every mortal is called to walk so that he would know how to succor and strengthen us in our most difficult times. He knows the deepest and most personal burdens we carry. … There is no anguish or sorrow or sadness in life that he has not suffered in our behalf and borne away upon his own valiant and compassionate shoulders.”

Attendees look on during the funeral for President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

President Oaks shared the experience of a less-active Church member who said the last time she felt the Church was true was many years prior when she attended an Institute of Religion class at the University of Washington. “Her teacher was a man named Jeffrey Holland, and whenever he spoke, she felt loved, the Spirit, and knew everything he said was true. She said, ‘I don’t know whatever happened to him, but he was the best.’”

President Dallin H. Oaks leaves the funeral for President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

“Yes, sister, he still is,” President Oaks added.

Since President Holland’s death, several people have posted on social media about his influence and testimony, and the Church has received “an avalanche of praise for his positions and words on Jesus Christ, the Church and university subjects,” President Oaks said.

People wait in line for the funeral of the late President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in the Salt Lake Tabernacle at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Social media comments highlight President Holland’s hope-giving words and his ability to speak truth in a way that was easy to understand. “My faith in Jesus Christ has only grown from his example,” one individual wrote. Another praised “his vigor for the work of the Lord and the love of the people he served.”

President Oaks read a response from a mission president, who reflected on President Holland’s encouragement to those who were struggling in their faith. “His words always seemed to spring from a space of compassion, authenticity, earned empathy and humility. His passion for compassion made him an irrepressible force and irreplaceable friend. It was easy to discern that where he called his listeners to come from, he himself had been before.”

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles conducts the funeral for President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Concluding his remarks, President Oaks added his testimony of Jesus Christ, “who is our Savior and Redeemer; who is the Only Begotten Son of God, our Eternal Father; who is the head of this Church.”

President Holland will be buried in a private service Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in St. George, Utah. He will be buried next to his wife, Sister Patricia Holland, who died in 2023.

