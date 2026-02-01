Read about 30 new, reorganized stake presidencies — from Honduras to Kiribati

A meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Queen Creek, Arizona, is pictured in July 2025.

The following new stake presidencies have been called.

New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Antofagasta Chile La Portada Stake and Antofagasta Chile Stake. The Antofagasta Chile East Stake, which consists of the Antofagasta Centro, Bolívar, Caliche, Centenario and Las Rocas wards, was created by Elder Alan R. Walker, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Juan P. Casco, an Area Seventy.

ANTOFAGASTA CHILE EAST STAKE: (Nov. 23, 2025) President — José Miguel Palma Correa, 41, Komatsu Holding South America Ltda. regional deputy manager of warranties and campaigns; wife, Hellen Mariana Trigo Alfaro. Counselors — Luis Alberto Garcia Parra, 47, Aguas Antofagasta project engineer; wife, Dalila Panduro Torres. Ariel Andres Araya Melo, 40, AyV Spa manager; wife, Tamara Ingrid Vergara Ravanal.

A new stake has been created from the Chimoio Mozambique District. The Chimoio Mozambique Stake, which consists of the Baixa, Chimoio, Gondola and Soalpo branches and the 7 de Abril and Liberdade wards, was created by Elder Carlos A. Godoy, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Freeman Dickie, an Area Seventy.

CHIMOIO MOZAMBIQUE STAKE: (Nov. 23, 2025) President — Manuel Coelho Artur, 31, Estado physiotherapy technician; wife, Fátima Matias vasco Artur. Counselors — Isaías Domingos Nesse, 31, entrepreneur manager; wife, Jamila Aissufo Elias Nesse. Mário Nota Njange Júnior, 31, MFD technical maintenance; wife, Christina Njange Inoque Daca.

A new stake has been created from the Barcelona Spain Stake. The Granollers Spain Stake, which consists of the Blanes, Figueres, Olot, Platja d’Aro and Vic branches and the Badalona 1st, Badalona 2nd, Girona, Granollers and Mataró wards, was created by Elder James W. McConkie, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Paul Picard, an Area Seventy.

GRANOLLERS SPAIN STAKE: (Nov. 23, 2025) President — Ryan Parker Newell, 35, Oyster HR lead product manager; wife, Hannah Savage Newell. Counselors — Abraham Flores Quiroz, 41, ISS facility maintenance technician; wife, Laura Garriga Bassas. Matias Esteban Alvarez Sandoval, 29, kitchen manager; wife, Heide Sariah Thielke Diego.

A new stake has been created from the Payson Arizona Stake and Silver Creek Arizona Stake. The Heber Arizona Stake, which consists of the Young Branch and the Black Canyon, Buckskin Canyon, Clay Springs, Mogollon Rim and Pinedale wards, was created by Elder Steven C. Barlow, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Matthew L. Riggs, an Area Seventy.

HEBER ARIZONA STAKE: (Dec. 7, 2025) President — Michael Ron Ellsworth, 55, White Mountain Law Group/White Mountain Injury Law attorney; wife, Kimberly Dawn Rogers Ellsworth. Counselors — Dustin Roy Franco, 54, Occupational Safety Services Inc. owner; wife, Sarai Campos Franco. David Bollschweiler, 48, Vons Cabinets Inc. CEO; wife, Teresa Ann Mathews Bollschweiler.

A new stake has been created from the Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo N’Djili Stake. The Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Fer Bois Stake, which consists of the Fer Bois 1st, Fer Bois 2nd, Kingasani 1st, Kingasani 4th, Mokali, Mulie and Sakombi wards, was created by Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Lauriano P. Balilemwa, an Area Seventy.

KINSHASA DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO FER BOIS STAKE: (Nov. 9, 2025) President — Nixon Ngoy-Kashama, 52, independent lawyer; wife, Laine Patience Akumi. Counselors — Pokoti Taty Mwenzi, 48, family business managing director; wife, Nsuele Mado Kiatinua. Kabamba Giresse Kabeya, 35, Béatrice Hotel general manager assistant; wife, Mbuyi Monique Muanikani Kabeya.

A new stake has been created from the Brazzaville Republic of Congo Stake. The Kintélé Republic of the Congo Stake, which consists of the Ferme, Kintélé, Makabandjilou, Mikalou and Nkombo wards, was created by Elder Christophe G. Giraud-Carrier, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Charden Ndinga, an Area Seventy.

KINTÉLÉ REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO STAKE: (Nov. 30, 2025) President — Noel Gandou-Koumou, 44, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints project manager; wife, Josée Bernique Enkiere Mbionowe Gandou-Koumou. Counselors — Clerck Ghilson Nkombo Ngondo, 41, FamilySearch field relations manager; wife, Fayette Blanche Ondzea Nkombo Ngondo. Jivincy Farrel Essombo, 31, Onyx multiservices manager; wife, Syldra Andrelya Hortesia Djimi Essombo.

A new stake has been created from the Madrid Spain Central and Madrid Spain West stakes. The Madrid Spain South Stake, which consists of the Alcázar, Ciudad Real, Parla, Talavera and Valdepeñas branches and the Aranjuez, Arganda del Rey, Leganés, Móstoles and Toledo wards, was created by Elder Rubén V. Alliaud, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Samuel López, an Area Seventy.

MADRID SPAIN SOUTH STAKE: (Nov. 23, 2025) President — Óscar Ovejero Ibáñez, 47, Madrid Spain Temple recorder; wife, Sara Somoza García. Counselors — Nicolas Alejandro De Gennaro, 44, company owner and manager; wife, Silvana Noemi Acuña De Gennaro. Jeison Eleazar Ramirez Montoya, 35, Tinoardent SL dental prosthetics technician; wife, Yesenia Melissa Tenorio Clapes.

A new stake has been created from the Cabuyao Philippines Stake. The Santa Rosa Philippines Stake, which consists of the Santa Rosa 4th Branch and the Cabuyao 1st, Cabuyao 2nd, Santa Rosa 1st, Santa Rosa 2nd and Santa Rosa 3rd wards, was created by Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Bryan G. Borela, an Area Seventy.

SANTA ROSA PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Nov. 2, 2025) President — Rhodell Liban Agustin, 57, Lufthansa Technik Philippines aircraft inspector; wife, Leolevin Madarang Farrales Agustin. Counselors — Carlos Umbal Alvez, 54, P&G Philippines Inc. department engineering leader; wife, Lorna Balquin Masana Alvez. Rossano Aquino Datiles, 51, Excelitas Technologies senior manager, IT global offshore leader; wife, Herlyn Rosario Ignacio Datiles.

A new stake has been created from the Tarawa Kiribati West Stake. The Tarawa Kiribati Betio Stake, which consists of the Borotiam and Tabontebike-Abaiang branches and the Betio 1st, Betio 2nd, Betio 3rd, Temakin and Tuarabu wards, was created by Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Jeffery M. Nikoia, an Area Seventy.

TARAWA KIRIBATI BETIO STAKE: (Sept. 14, 2025) President — Iosefa P Elia, 42, MOJ prison officer; wife, Tauai Oriawa Taboa Elia. Counselors — Tokamarie Tamwera, 43, Kiribati Port Authority marine mechanic; wife, Emma Kamaua Iobi Tamwera. Tipeni Timau Tio, 34, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Physical Facilities Department mechanic; wife, Tekaei Timau Tio.

A new stake has been created from the Tarawa Kiribati East Stake. The Tarawa Kiribati North Stake, which consists of the Abatao, Kainaba, Nabeina and Tearinibai branches and the Abaokoro, Bonriki, Buota, Temaiku 1st and Temaiku 2nd wards, was created by Elder Jeremy R. Jaggi, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Iotua B. Tune, an Area Seventy.

TARAWA KIRIBATI NORTH STAKE: (Oct. 19, 2025) President — Brent Taitai Eneri, 36, teacher; wife, Kamboua Bauro Eneri. Counselors — Reita Erona, 47; wife, Tiraen Kienene Erona. Tebeua Aretian, 45, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints facilities manager; wife, Etita Agnes Tanua Aretian.

A new stake has been created from the Orem Utah YSA 1st and Orem Utah YSA 3rd stakes. The Vineyard Utah YSA Stake, which consists of the Orem YSA 6th (26-35), Orem YSA 9th (18-25), Orem YSA 13th (26-35), Orem YSA 31st (18-25), Orem YSA 45th (18-25), Orem YSA 47th (18-25) and Orem YSA 48th (26-35) wards, was created by Elder Steven C. Barlow, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Timothy L. Barney, an Area Seventy.

VINEYARD UTAH YSA STAKE: (Oct. 19, 2025) President — Michael Scott Young, 62, emergency physician; wife, Kristen Shayne Robert Young. Counselors — Craig Sheldon Cook, 55, Utah Surgical Associates trauma/general surgeon; wife, Tyra Lee Thomas Cook. Trevor Stewart Jenson, 44, Cy4Data Labs executive VP of sales; wife, Heather Gustaveson Jenson.

Reorganized stakes

ALEGRETE BRAZIL STAKE: (Nov. 2, 2025) President — Samuel Chaves de Souza, 38; succeeding Julio Cesar Mangelos D’Avila; wife, Sabrina Tâmara de Souza. Counselors — Tiago Gomes Quinteiro, 47, EPAVI security guard; wife, Helen Beatriz Soares Marques Quinteiro. Rodrigo Pedroso Dorneles, 40, State Bank of Rio Grande do Sul — Banrisul relationship manager; wife, Priscila D’Avila Gomes Dorneles.

CAUCAIA BRAZIL STAKE: (Nov. 9, 2025) President — Anderson Pinto Adão, 38, self-employed; succeeding Vicente Pessoa de Paula Filho; wife, Aline de Brito Almada Adão. Counselors — Davi Alves Cordeiro, 40; wife, Maria Madalena Feijão de Pinho Cordeiro. Antonio Marcos de Assis Lopes, 47, O Povo Newspaper Co. business manager; wife, Maira Mesquita Silva Lopes.

FORTALEZA BRAZIL MESSEJANA STAKE: (Nov. 9, 2025) President — Paulo Roberto Rodrigues, 43, self-employed illustrator; succeeding Frederick Kristofferson de Andrade Pouchain; wife, Gysleyne Dias Gomes Rodrigues. Counselors — Ramon Vieira de Sobrinho, 39, businessman; wife, Crislane Menezes da Silva Sobrinho. Marcelo Martins, 51; wife, Maria Das Graças da Costa Martins.

GUATEMALA CITY ATLÁNTICO STAKE: (Nov. 9, 2025) President — Dunai Antonio Sagastume Donis, 47, Constructora E4 unit manager; succeeding David Arnulfo Contreras Anton; wife, Marta Josefina Del Valle Castillo. Counselors — Irvin Romeo Guzmán Delgado, 47; wife, Jennifer Sabrina Guerra de Guzmán. Erick R Zamora Hernandez, 44; wife, Gerarldin Michelle Estupinian Garcia de Zamora.

HEREDIA COSTA RICA BELÉN STAKE: (Nov. 9, 2025) President — Mariano Vargas Vindas, 32, Microsoft operations supervisor; succeeding Mauricio Enrique Azofeifa Berrocal; wife, Belany Sariah Alan de Leon. Counselors — Eduardo Antonio Madrigal Vargas, 53; wife, Karla Guisella Chaves Garcia. David Jesus Perez Camacho, 37, FarmTogether Inc. director of operations; wife, Jumy Rodriguez Monge.

LA CEIBA HONDURAS MIRAMAR STAKE: (Oct. 19, 2025) President — German Edgardo Alvarado Rosales, 50, Qúimicas Maygen S de RL general manager; succeeding Ricardo Antonio Diaz Alcerro; wife, Marcela Maria Puerto Matamoros. Counselors — Fabricio Rene Lozano Guerrero, 51; wife, Rossana Martinez Rivera. Carlos Enrique Lopez del Cid, 38, self-employed general manager; wife, Rina Sarahi Figueroa de Lopez.

LES PALMES HAITI STAKE: (Oct. 12, 2025) President — Antonius Jean Pierre, 46, businessman; succeeding Octa Hyacinthe; wife, Solange Nicaisse Jean Pierre. Counselors — Wilfrid Soliman, 54; wife, Lucine Bruny Soliman. Théodora Jolicoeur, 37, Clinic for Us Jacmel administrator; wife, Denizè Gisleine Denizé Jolicoeur.

LIMA PERÚ SAN MARTÍN STAKE: (Nov. 9, 2025) President — Paulo Cesar Valladares Ramos, 39, Tata Consultancy Services systems analyst; succeeding Mauro Filomeno Andrade Farfan; wife, Melissa Anais Espinoza Garcia. Counselors — Cesar Gerardo Caballero Quicaño, 36; wife, Alma Carolina Naucapoma Quinte. Ian Manuel Toro Calderon, 38; wife, Margarita Lopez Chipana.

MEMPHIS TENNESSEE NORTH STAKE: (Nov. 9, 2025) President — Gabriel John Mosey, 41, TCB Franchising controller; succeeding Scot Kenneth Canfield; wife, Whitney Jamelle Carlson Mosey. Counselors — Gregory Dale McIlvain, 44, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital director of financial systems; wife, Hallie Elizabeth Mayes McIlvain. Marc Allan Dudley, 56, Ford Motor Company department manager; wife, Sonya Denise Hiller Dudley.

NEUQUÉN ARGENTINA STAKE: (Dec. 7, 2025) President — Ceferino Cristian Avila, 50, YPF facilities project engineer; succeeding Marcelo Oscar Rodriguez; wife, Sara Beatriz Lefiñir Gonzalez. Counselors — Gustavo Eugenio Abad, 49, Neuquén Province subsecretariat of health surveyor; wife, Gladys Amalia Muñoz Abad. Martin Ezequiel Fuste, 48, Dirección Nacional de Vialidad safety and hygiene section chief; wife, Patricia Viviana Moyano Fuste.

NUKU’ALOFA TONGA LIAHONA STAKE: (Nov. 2, 2025) President — Fredrick Vilaude Harris, 49, Si’i Kae Ola Supermarket sales manager; succeeding Fifita Taufa; wife, Katinia Minoneti Fifita Harris. Counselors — Taniela Taufalele, 48; wife, Lavenia Foliaki Fonua Taufalele. Sione Malamala Tu’avao, 51, Liahona High School teacher; wife, Katalina Langi Tu’avao.

SAN FÉLIX VENEZUELA STAKE: (Nov. 9, 2025) President — Marvin Jose Lopez Mata, 40, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints maintenance technician; succeeding Pedro Jose Sookhai Martinez; wife, Yesenia de los Ángeles De Lopez Tovar. Counselors — Jose Manuel Navarro Rondon, 44, CvG Venalum computer engineer; wife, Rosangela Isabel Gomez de Navarro. Denis Enrique Lugo Fuentes, 52, physical security inspector; wife, Milagros del Valle de Lugo Peñalver.

SANTA ANA EL SALVADOR MODELO STAKE: (Nov. 9, 2025) President — Jorge Luis Castro Martinez, 48, ISSS arsenal technician; succeeding Jorge Ovidio Portillo Delgado; wife, Susana Gabriela Avalos de Castro. Counselors — Josué Melquisedec Rosales Vargas, 35, ImmiVisa Law Group immigration case manager; wife, Gabriela Nathaly Flores de Rosales. Jaime Alfonso Mancia Calderon, 35; wife, Karla Marina Palencia de Mancía.

SANTA CRUZ BOLIVIA LA PAMPA STAKE: (Oct. 26, 2025) President — Teddy Middoni Illanes Arteaga, 36, independent construction worker; succeeding Ricardo Gabriel Olortegui Ruiz; wife, Elizabeth Nadesna Maceda Terrazas. Counselors — Richard Zarate Santos, 40; wife, Carminia Peredo de Zarate. Keynar Joao Burgoa Paredes, 32, William Borja national sales manager; wife, Sonia Magne Guarachi.

SANTA MARGARITA CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Oct. 12, 2025) President — Brenden Quin Dahl, 52; succeeding Kirk Dallon Hess; wife, Christina Marie Carvin Dahl. Counselors — Jared Lee Treanor, 57, Providence St. Joseph Health regional manager of equipment strategy and planning; wife, Jenny Rebecca Clark Treanor. David Earl Barney, 49, Aktify CEO and chief operating officer; wife, Heather Black Barney.

SANTO DOMINGO DOMINICAN REPUBLIC LAS CAOBAS STAKE: (Oct. 12, 2025) President — Grinaldy Paulino Reyes, 52; succeeding Cesar Rafael Gomez Navarro; wife, Patricia Ivelisse Garcia. Counselors — Maximo Antonio Batista, 51; wife, Yamilka Socorro De Los Santos Martinez. Erik Alexis Abreu Hurtado, 45, local unit analyst; wife, Marta Maribel Beato Ortiz Abreu Hurtado.

SÃO JOSÉ DO RIO PRETO BRAZIL SOUTH STAKE: (Oct. 26, 2025) President — Phillip Brian Reis Cunha, 33; succeeding Marcelo George do Amaral Barreto Longhi; wife, Nathália Sant’Anna Hernandes Cunha. Counselors — Gustavo Henrique, 39, Mundhial Ar Condicionado businessman; wife, Sandra Maria Rosa Martins Henrique. Jonata Gonçalves Medeiros, 34, MoveEdu coordinator; wife, Ana Gabriela Cecato Medeiros.

SHIZUOKA JAPAN STAKE: (Nov. 2, 2025) President — Hiroto Hayashi, 51, Humo Laboratory Inc. executive director; succeeding Mikihito Suzuki; wife, Keiko Hayashi. Counselors — Mitsuharu Yagi, 69, Mnet Tōen Social Welfare Corporation board chairman; wife, Kumiko Yagi. Kentarō Miwa, 45, Corteva Agriscience Japan registration manager; wife, Ayo Miwa.

ST. GEORGE UTAH LITTLE VALLEY STAKE: (Oct. 26, 2025) President — Derrick Shawn Haslem, 49, medical oncologist; succeeding Michael Allen Thompson; wife, Amy Catherine Lundin Haslem. Counselors — Spencer George Wells, 49, physician; wife, Shana Burgess Wells. Ryan L Lewis, 56, general and trauma surgeon; wife, Heather Ann Lasson Lewis.