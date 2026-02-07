Elder Rasband meets with NBA and former BYU basketball player Egor Dëmin

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, pose for a picture with Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Dëmin, middle, and LaRee and Travis Hansen, BYU’s senior associate athletic director, at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Jan. 30, 2026.

While he was in Salt Lake City to play an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Jan. 30, Brooklyn Nets guard and former BYU basketball star Egor Dëmin met with Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In a social media post on Feb. 5, Dëmin shared a photo of himself standing with Elder and Sister Melanie Rasband and wrote, “Very honored to meet Elder and Sister Rasband last weekend.” He also thanked Travis Hansen, BYU’s senior associate athletic director, for arranging the meeting.

In response, Elder Rasband wrote: “It was so nice to meet with you. Melanie and I wish you success in all your endeavors.”

Hansen is a close friend and mentor of Dëmin, who played at BYU during the 2024-2025 season before he was selected 8th overall by the Brooklyn Nets in the 2025 NBA Draft. Although not a member of the Church, Dëmin has said he believes in God and had a faith-strengthening experience while at BYU, according to a Deseret News interview.

Hansen, a former BYU and NBA player, wrote in his own social media post, “Bigger than basketball. Proud of Egor Dëmin and the values he represents. Thankful for Elder and Sister Rasband and the way they lift everyone around them.”

Hansen also shared a photo of Elder Rasband and Dëmin overlooking the Temple Square plaza, which features flags from 91 countries and reflects the global nature of the Church. The flags are rotated on a regular basis to include those from across the globe.

Hansen wrote that Elder Rasband read from Isaiah 2:2: “And it shall come to pass in the last days, that the mountain of the Lord’s house shall be established in the top of the mountains, and shall be exalted above the hills; and all nations shall flow unto it."

Hansen continued: “Elder Rasband shared this scripture with Egor, and we watched it come alive — in a room overlooking the nations, a Russian flag flying, and a young man from Russia feeling loved and known. It was unforgettable."

Dëmin’s visit to Utah ended on another high note as he scored a career-high 25 points with 10 rebounds in a 109-99 victory over the Utah Jazz. He also became the first NBA rookie to hit a 3-pointer in 34 consecutive games.