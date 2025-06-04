How former BYU star Travis Hansen found purpose beyond basketball in faith, service

Former BYU Cougar basketball player Travis Hansen receives an award during Operation Smile's 5th annual Breakfast of Smiles in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2011.

One of the greatest blessings and miracles of Travis Hansen’s life came simply because he was in the right place at the right time.

In 1999, shortly after returning from his mission, the future BYU and professional basketball player walked into the Utah Valley Institute of Religion and saw LaRee Merrell for the first time. She wasn’t just beautiful, he said, there was something different and special about her.

Former BYU and professional basketball player Travis Hansen and his wife, LaRee Hansen, pause for a photo outside the Orem Utah Temple in 2025. | Provided by Travis Hansen

They kept running into each other over the next few weeks. One thing led to another, and soon they were dating. Not long after, they were sealed in the Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple.

“She was a 10 — I was a six, maybe a four," Hansen joked. “But I was marrying perfection, and she was marrying potential. She changed my life — because I was in the right place at the right time, trying to do the right things.”

More than two decades later, Hansen found himself back at that same institute building — this time as a counselor in the presidency of the Orem Utah YSA 4th Stake.

“When young single adults come in, I tell them, ‘You might want to sign up for institute of religion classes because every member of our stake presidency met his wife in seminary or institute,’” Hansen said. “If you put yourself in the right places, live the right way, and show up when it matters, I believe that’s when God can easily send His miracles.”

The foundational life event was one of several faith and testimony-building experiences shared by Hansen in an interview with the Church News.

“We have been incredibly blessed,” he said. “It started with my parents ... and then we have had incredible influences around us throughout our lives. There have been so many miracles.”

Travis and LaRee Hansen attend a session of April 2025 general conference with their family and former BYU player Egor Demin, left, in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. | Provided by Travis Hansen

A mother’s love

Hansen is remembered by many fans for his tenacious energy and aggressive play on the basketball court, where he led two BYU teams to the NCAA tournament before getting drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the 2003 NBA draft.

BYU's Travis Hansen dribbles against UConn's Taliek Brown in the first round of the NCAA tournament, in Spokane, Washington, at the Spokane Arena on March 20, 2003. BYU lost 58-53. | Stuart Johnson, Deseret News

Where did that energy come from?

“That’s a good question. I don’t know,” he said. “My mom called me ‘animal baby’ from the ‘Muppets’ because I was a crazy kid. It was just in my DNA.”

Hansen remembers his mother, the late Laurie Hansen, telling him once when he was young: “If you are on the court, and we are going to spend all this money and time and everything to come see you play, we’d like to see you play hard and well. Put the nice guy in your pocket and play hard for 40 minutes,” he said.

“I tried to do that when I played and found a lot of joy in playing basketball.”

Hansen was just 18 years old when his mother died of pancreatic cancer. Shortly before her death, Laurie Hansen asked her son if he was going to serve a mission? Would he follow the Savior in his life?

Her questions deeply moved him because in her painful final hours, she was concerned about his needs and future happiness.

Four months later, Hansen was serving in the Chile Santiago West Mission, where he had a life-changing experience over the next two years.

“Knowing that I was going to see my mom again and be with her and my family, because of Jesus Christ, completely changed my faith,” he said. “It allowed me to stop thinking about things that didn’t matter and focus on things that mattered more.”

Dynamo Moscow's Travis Hansen grabs the basketball from RheinEnergie Cologne's Mladjen Sljivancanin during their Euroleague group A basketball match Dec. 14, 2006, in Duesseldorf, Germany. | VOLKER HARTMANN/AFP/Getty Images

Serving and teaching

After one year with the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA, Hansen spent the next decade playing professionally for teams in Spain and Russia.

The couple hoped to have a large family but encountered infertility problems. LaRee Hansen had her second miscarriage while they were in Russia.

“It was one of the hardest times in our lives,” Hansen said. “There was nothing she wanted more than to be a mom.”

After prayer and time reading the scriptures searching for comfort and answers, she informed him they weren’t in Europe just to play basketball — they were there to help people. They prayed for service opportunities, and LaRee Hansen started volunteering at local orphanages, which led them to meet people and have some “amazing” experiences, including establishment of a nonprofit organization to help needy children worldwide.

Travis Hansen and his wife, LaRee Hansen, spend time with a Russian orphan infant in a hospital, part of a Little Heroes charity in Moscow, Russia, in 2007. | Provided by the Travis Hansen family

“It was life-changing in such a positive, incredible way,” he said. “We know the Lord’s hand was with us and guiding us.”

Ultimately, the couple was blessed with five children, each considered a cherished miracle in their lives. Hansen credits his wife for her spirituality and Christ-like example.

Travis Hansen plays with children in a Russian orphanage. He and his wife, LaRee Hansen, co-founded the Little Heroes Foundation in 2007 in an effort to improve the lives of children worldwide. | Provided by Travis Hansen

“I’m lucky to be married to an amazing person,” he said. “My wife pushes a lot of the lessons in our family and I back her up.”

When Hansen retired from professional basketball and their family returned to Utah, LaRee Hansen encouraged him to take their children to a BYU basketball game.

He was fatigued with the sport, but agreed when she said, “The kids are going to like what you like.”

Travis Hansen stands between former BYU player Egor Demin, left, and former Utah Jazz player Andrei Kirilenko with others in his home in Mapleton, Utah, in 2025. | Provided by Travis Hansen

She was right. Their children were soon enthralled with BYU basketball. His wife then said, “now do that with the gospel.”

“That’s the beauty of marrying an amazing woman. They help refine you and teach you, if you’re humble enough to listen to them,” he said.

Ministering and mentoring

While the Hansens were living abroad, they appreciated the kindness of local Latter-day Saints and friends who supported and ministered to them.

Since returning to Utah, the family has looked for opportunities to do the same for student athletes and young single adults. Most notably, Hansen has been friend and mentor to former BYU guard Egor Demin, a 19-year-old from Russia who recently declared for the NBA draft, which will be June 25.

BYU point guard Egor Demin talks during a press conference about his plans to enter the NBA draft, at the Marriott Center Annex in Provo on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. Travis Hansen, a former BYU basketball player and mentor to Demin, is on the left. BYU head basketball coach Kevin Young is on the right. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

While playing for the Cougars last season, Demin, who is not a member of the Church, was a frequent visitor to the Hansen home, where he enjoyed Sunday dinners, attended Sabbath worship services and participated in family scripture study. He also attended a session of general conference with the Hansens.

“I think his eyes have been opened to what real joy and real peace is, and he is starting to like it and ask more and more questions,” Hansen said. “I think it goes back to what my wife said — ‘Are you going to teach him about basketball or something a little bit more important?’ Sometimes you start with basketball and end up in a place where I think the Savior would be pleased."

Travis Hansen, a former BYU basketball player and mentor, hugs BYU point guard Egor Demin during a press conference about Demin’s plans to enter the NBA draft, in the Marriott Center Annex in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The Savior and temple covenants

Reflecting on his life, Hansen has learned the importance of continuing to follow Jesus Christ — even during hard times — and keeping temple covenants.

“The best person you could put first is Jesus, and can you keep following Him? You are going to get off the iron rod at certain points due to earthly influences, but can you keep coming back to Him?” he said.

“My covenants mean so much to me. If you will spend time to understand them, there is an incredible power that will help you get through your day, through any challenge. You might lose your mom to pancreatic cancer. You might have to go through some hard things, but there is power in your covenants, and for that I am incredibly grateful.”

Former BYU basketball star Travis Hansen talks with his wife, LaRee Hansen, during a BYU football game on Sept. 23, 2011, in Provo, Utah. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News