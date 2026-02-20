Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets the president of Ghana, John Mahama, at the beginning of their meeting in Accra, Ghana, Feb. 17, 2026.

While on a ministry assignment in the Africa West Area of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with the president of the Republic of Ghana on Feb. 17.

John Dramani Mahama received Elder Cook in Accra at the Jubilee House, or presidential palace and seat of government. Government representatives and the Church delegation spoke about shared values and priorities surrounding topics like religious liberty, educational initiatives and humanitarian work in the country.

The visit was a cordial expression of gratitude and continued commitment to the people of Ghana, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

Elder Cook said the Church is thankful for the positive treatment it has received in Ghana and shared that the Church is interested in supporting the government with initiatives that align with shared values and goals. And President Mahama said the Church’s humanitarian efforts throughout his country demonstrate its commitment to bless the lives of the people of Ghana.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, third from left, stands next to John Dramani Mahama, president of the Republic of Ghana, along with other Church representatives and Ghana government leaders in Accra, Ghana, Feb. 17, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Cook was accompanied by Elder Michael T. Ringwood of the Presidency of the Seventy; Elder Alfred Kyungu, General Authority Seventy and president of the Africa West Area; and Elder Isaac K. Morrison, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Africa West Area presidency.

Elder Kyungu thanked the government for its continued support of religious liberty. He noted the Church has officially been in Ghana since 1978 and has more than 124,000 members in the country.

Elder Ringwood explained the Church’s educational initiatives and how BYU–Pathway Worldwide is available to all, regardless of religious affiliation. Africa Newsroom reported that approximately 5,000 Ghanaians are enrolled in the program, with about 38% of participants not members of the Church.

Elder Cook expressed support for Mahama’s educational priorities and the government’s efforts to prepare young people with practical and technical skills.

Mahama spoke to the Church leaders about his initiatives to help those in need in Ghana. The manager of welfare and self-reliance for the Africa West Area, Marian Esiape, reviewed several of the humanitarian projects in Ghana that the Church has undertaken in support of health, hygiene, food safety, schools and education, and more.

Mahama said Ghana is a democratic and peaceful country that supports religious liberty. He spoke about interfaith relationships and how different religions can be found alongside each other.

Reflecting on his Christian faith, he affirmed that “we worship Jesus Christ” and recalled aspects of the ministry of the Savior that focused not only on the spiritual welfare of people but also on their temporal needs. Mahama then said, “I feel that your Church is following the path of Jesus Christ.”

At the end of the meeting, Elder Cook presented President Mahama with a stained-glass wall hanging of the tree of life and a small replica of the Christus statue.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gifts a stained-glass wall hanging of the tree of life to John Dramani Mahama, president of the Republic of Ghana, while visiting Accra, Ghana, Feb. 17, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints