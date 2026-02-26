Mexico Area presidency invites members to fast and pray for peace and harmony

A family prays together in a home. The Church's Mexico Area presidency has invited members to fast and pray for peace and harmony in the country following an outbreak of violence.

Following an outbreak of violence across Mexico on Feb. 22, the Mexico Area presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sent a message to Church members inviting all to pray and fast for peace and harmony in the country.

A summary of the message was published Wednesday, Feb. 25, on the Church’s Spanish-language Mexico Newsroom. Elder Moisés Villanueva serves as president of the Mexico Area, with Elder Jose Alonso and Elder Brik V. Eyre as first and second counselors. The area presidency members are General Authority Seventies.

Part of the message reads: “In light of recent events in various states of the country, the Mexico Area presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints called on Church members to dedicate their fast on March 1 to praying for peace and social harmony in Mexico.”

The message quotes the words of Jesus Christ to His disciples in John 14:27: “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.”

The Mexico Area presidency encouraged families to commit to living the gospel of Jesus Christ in their homes, allowing the Lord’s teachings to positively influence their daily lives. By doing so, they said, people will find lasting peace.

The message referenced the 2019 First Presidency Christmas Devotional address of President Dallin H. Oaks, who said: “War and conflict are the result of wickedness; peace is the product of righteousness. The blessings of the gospel are universal, and so is the formula for peace: Keep the commandments of God.”

The area presidency concluded by inviting ”Church members to include in their prayers requests for spiritual strength, in order to follow with determination the example of the Prince of Peace, Jesus Christ, whose teachings offer comfort and hope even in times of uncertainty.”

Widespread violence occurred across the country after the Mexican army killed a powerful cartel leader on Feb. 22, according to multiple news reports.