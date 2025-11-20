First Presidency announces changes in 2 area presidencies

Top row, from left to right: The new United States Southwest Area presidency, which consists of Elder Jonathan A. Schmitt, first counselor; Elder Michael A. Dunn, president; and Elder Steven C. Barlow, second counselor. Bottom row, from left to right: The new Mexico Area presidency, with Elder José L. Alonso, first counselor; Elder Moises Villanueva, president; and Elder Brik V. Eyre, second counselor.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints