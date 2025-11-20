Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
Callings

First Presidency announces changes in 2 area presidencies

Mexico, United States Southwest area presidencies reorganized after recent calling of new Presiding Bishopric

The new United States Southwest and Mexico area presidencies.
Top row, from left to right: The new United States Southwest Area presidency, which consists of Elder Jonathan A. Schmitt, first counselor; Elder Michael A. Dunn, president; and Elder Steven C. Barlow, second counselor. Bottom row, from left to right: The new Mexico Area presidency, with Elder José L. Alonso, first counselor; Elder Moises Villanueva, president; and Elder Brik V. Eyre, second counselor. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Scott Taylor
By Scott Taylor

Read this article in Spanish:


The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced changes in two area presidencies following the recent calling of a new Presiding Bishopric.

The change are effective immediately, according to announcement published Thursday, Nov. 20, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Released are:

  • Bishop Sean Douglas, who was recently called as second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, as president of the Mexico Area.
  • Elder Jose Alonso as president of the United States Southwest Area.
  • Elder Michael A. Dunn as an assistant executive director of the Church Communications Department and as a member of the Church Communication and International Coordinating committees.
The new Mexico Area presidency.
From left to right: The new Mexico Area presidency, with Elder José L. Alonso, first counselor; Elder Moises Villanueva, president; and Elder Brik V. Eyre, second counselor. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The newly called area presidencies are:

  • Elder Moisés Villanueva as president of the Mexico Area, with Elder Alonso and Elder Brik V. Eyre as first and second counselors, respectively. Elder Villanueva and Elder Eyre had been serving previously as counselors to Bishop Douglas in the presidency.
  • Elder Dunn as president of the United States Southwest Area, with Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt and Elder Steven C. Barlow as first and second counselors, respectively. Elder Dunn previously had been serving as first counselor to Elder Alonso and Elder Schmitt as second counselor.
The new United States Southwest Area presidency.
From left to right: The new United States Southwest Area presidency, which consists of Elder Jonathan A. Schmitt, first counselor; Elder Michael A. Dunn, president; and Elder Steven C. Barlow, second counselor. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Related Stories
First Presidency announces new Presiding Bishopric
Area presidency assignments for 2025-26 announced
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed