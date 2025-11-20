First Presidency announces changes in 2 area presidencies

Elder Michael A. Dunn as an assistant executive director of the Church Communications Department and as a member of the Church Communication and International Coordinating committees.
The newly called area presidencies are:
Elder Moisés Villanueva as president of the Mexico Area, with Elder Alonso and Elder Brik V. Eyre as first and second counselors, respectively. Elder Villanueva and Elder Eyre had been serving previously as counselors to Bishop Douglas in the presidency.
Elder Dunn as president of the United States Southwest Area, with Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt and Elder Steven C. Barlow as first and second counselors, respectively. Elder Dunn previously had been serving as first counselor to Elder Alonso and Elder Schmitt as second counselor.